Cravath Speaketh: Year-End Bonuses Announced!
Baker McKenzie may have been first on the bonus train this year, but Biglaw insiders *know* bonus season hasn’t really begun till Cravath announces their scale. Well friends, the wait is over. Today, Cravath announced their year-end bonuses. And despite the forecasted economic downturn, it’s a good year in...
Big Bonuses Not Just For Biglaw As Elite Boutique Announces Their Year-End Largesse
Bonus season isn’t just a Biglaw thing. Litigation boutique Holwell Shuster & Goldberg LLP delighted its associates with a bonus announcement of its own. It was 10 years ago that Judge Richard Holwell of the Southern District of New York left the bench and created a litigation boutique along with his former White & Case colleagues, Michael Shuster, Daniel Goldberg, and Dorit Ungar Black. Now, Holwell Shuster & Goldberg is ~60 lawyers strong and the associates at the firm are getting Biglaw-sized bonuses this year.
Major Biglaw Firm Matches The 2022 Baker/Cravath Bonus Scale
Which firm is the first to “match” Cravath’s Biglaw bonus scale?. McDermott Will & Emery — a firm that brought in $1,665,221,000 gross revenue in 2021 — is the first firm to hop on the Cravath bonus bandwagon. This is a blended Baker/Cravath bonus, in that the firm is handing out money to both first- and eighth-years at the firm. Bonuses at the firm will be paid to all associates in good standing on December 29, 2022. There’s just one teeny caveat: to be eligible for a bonus, an associate must have joined the firm prior to August 1, 2022.
Biglaw Partners Are Trying To Collect Client Cash Before Year's End, Not Getting Far
I’ve seen firms ask their partners to really focus on what their year-end is going to look like based on their current trajectory. So, I do think we always see a big push for collections at year-end, and it will be crucial to this year. — Gretta Rusanow, head...
Layoffs AND Bonuses? It's Been A Helluva Day -- See Also
On The Opposite End Of The Spectrum: McDermott announces bonuses. And Holwell Shuster. A report from our friends at Thomson Reuters will help you benchmark legal spend, find greater efficiency, and innovate for the future.
The Best Biglaw Firm On Both Sides Of The Atlantic
Why small and midsize firms win big in a blockbuster merger. Hint: The firm tied for first on the U.S. list with Munger Tolles. Download this guide to help inform yourself and your clients on the benefits, considerations and mechanics of conducting a stock option repricing.
