Which firm is the first to “match” Cravath’s Biglaw bonus scale?. McDermott Will & Emery — a firm that brought in $1,665,221,000 gross revenue in 2021 — is the first firm to hop on the Cravath bonus bandwagon. This is a blended Baker/Cravath bonus, in that the firm is handing out money to both first- and eighth-years at the firm. Bonuses at the firm will be paid to all associates in good standing on December 29, 2022. There’s just one teeny caveat: to be eligible for a bonus, an associate must have joined the firm prior to August 1, 2022.

15 HOURS AGO