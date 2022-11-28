Read full article on original website
Fast-Moving Two-Alarm Fire Tears Through Prince George's County Apartment Building (DEVELOPING)
Maryland firefighters are battling a massive two-alarm house fire in Laurel, authorities say. Around 2:45 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30, crews received reports of a house fire in the 13000 block of Briarwood Drive, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. Once on the scene, firefighters found a three-story multi-family home...
fox5dc.com
Man struck, killed by vehicle in Prince George’s County; roads closed in Temple Hills area
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - A man is dead after he was struck and killed early Thursday morning by a vehicle in Prince George’s County. The crash happened around 3:55 a.m. in the 4400 block of Branch Avenue in the Temple Hills area. Police say the crash happened in the...
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Kitchen Fire in Gaithersburg; Teachers Way and East Diamond Avenue Closed
Update: East Diamond Avenue has been opened at this time. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services responded to a kitchen fire in Gaithersburg on Wednesday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, firefighters responded to the 100blk of Teachers Way near N. Summit Ave around 9am. The fire was located in the kitchen on the third floor of the building. The fire originated on the stove top and there was minor extension to cabinets. The fire has been extinguished and there were no injuries reported.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville 7-Eleven robbed during Sunday's plane crash blackout
A 7-Eleven store in Rockville was robbed Sunday evening, while much of Montgomery County was in the dark due to a mass power outage caused by a plane crashing into a Pepco tower in Gaithersburg. At 8:39 PM, an "older male" suspect smashed a window at the 7-Eleven at 13000 Atlantic Avenue in the Twinbrook area. He grabbed a drawer out of a cash register, and fled on foot as Rockville City police cruisers pulled up outside the store. The suspect was last seen in the residential neighborhood adjacent to the store.
fox5dc.com
Tanker truck overturns spilling fuel, creating gridlock in Ashburn area
ASHBURN, Va. - An overturned tanker truck carrying 8,000 gallons of fuel caused major delays for commuters Wednesday morning in the Ashburn area of Virginia. Officials say the crash happened around 7 a.m. along the eastbound lanes of VA 7. Backups of at least four miles kept drivers in traffic for upwards of 20 minutes.
Pilot, passenger rescued from plane after crash into power lines that caused widespread outages in Montgomery County
UPDATE, Nov. 28, 8:30 a.m. — Montgomery County Public Schools said that as of 4 a.m., Pepco had restored power to all schools and offices. After the power outages, staff needed to assess all buildings for their safety and other systems readiness such as heat, water and network connectivity. They were to do that throughout […]
fox5dc.com
2-alarm house fire in Odenton leaves 1 in critical condition
Authorities say one person is in critical condition after a two-alarm house fire in Anne Arundel County. The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. at a townhome in the 200 block of St. Michaels Circle in the Odenton area.
rockvillenights.com
Massive power outage across Montgomery County - UPDATE: Gaithersburg plane crash victims rescued
UPDATE - 12:48 AM, November 28: Both occupants of the plane have been successfully rescued, and are on the ground, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said. They are being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, Fire Chief Goldstein announced, a change from earlier announcements that there were no injuries.
WUSA
Did the weather effect the plane crash in Gaithersburg?
I know we're all wondering if weather had an impact on this crash. Meteorologist Makayla Lucero spoke with an aviation meteorologist to learn more.
Gaithersburg community reflects on previous plane crash
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — The Gaithersburg community is dealing with another plane crash in less than 10 years. In 2014, a small plane crashed into a house killing everyone on board as well as a mother and her two children inside their house. It has people in Gaithersburg talking about whether an airport being so close to commercial and residential properties is safe.
fox5dc.com
Maryland Plane Crash: What we know about the pilot, passenger
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The pilot and passenger onboard a small plane that crashed in Montgomery County on Sunday night were rescued and rushed to the hospital, and now FOX 5 is learning more details about them. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area of...
fox5dc.com
Fairfax Co. police announce reward for murder suspect
A man charged with murder in Mount Vernon remains at large, earning the title of "Fairfax County's Most Wanted" and prompting police to offer an $11,000 reward for any information that leads to his arrest. FOX 5's Katie Barlow shares details on the search for Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean.
NBC Washington
2 Pedestrians Dead in Separate Monday Night Crashes
Two pedestrians died in separate crashes overnight Monday in the D.C. area, authorities say. The first crash happened on Lee Highway near Centrewood Drive in Centreville, Virginia, at about 9:30 p.m. The driver of a 2021 Toyota Corolla was traveling south on Lee Highway when they struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk, the Fairfax County police said.
Baltimore County residents concerned about new apartment coming to the area
On Tuesday night, residents in Baltimore County gathered to discuss a proposal for a 516 unit apartment to be built next to the White Marsh Mall.
35-year-old pedestrian hit by minivan, killed in Prince William County
Investigators with the Prince William County Police Crash Investigation Unit are currently investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a minivan in Manassas.
foxbaltimore.com
Caught on camera: Thieves steal six figures worth of cars, keys from Laurel dealership
LAUREL, Md. (WBFF) — A small business in Anne Arundel County is reeling after thieves stole more than six figures worth of cars last week. “I have heard of it happening but never thought it my life that it could happen to us,” said Samuel Boateng, owner of KB Auto Group in Laurel.
fox5dc.com
1 struck, killed by vehicle in Centreville
CENTREVILLE, Va. - A person was killed after being struck by a vehicle Monday night in Fairfax County,. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Lee Highway at Centrewood Drive in Centreville. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say driver of the striking vehicle remained at the...
WUSA
Woman struck and killed after she got out of her car to move something out of the road
FRIENDLY, Md. — A woman was killed Monday after being struck by a vehicle in Prince George's County. The crash happened around 8:35 p.m. at the intersection of Fort Washington Road and Indian Head Highway in Friendly, Maryland, according to the Prince George's Police Department. When officers arrived at...
fox5dc.com
'Fairfax County's Most Wanted': Murder suspect prompts $11K reward for information leading to arrest
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A man charged with murder in Mount Vernon remains at large, earning the title of "Fairfax County's Most Wanted" and prompting police to offer an $11,000 reward for any information that leads to his arrest. Fairfax County Chief of Police Kevin Davis announced...
Montgomery County Public Schools to return to normal operations after outages from plane crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Schools said that it expected to return to normal operations Tuesday after widespread outages caused by a plane crash prompted the school district to close schools Monday. A single-engine plane crashed into power lines and a transmission tower on Sunday. The pilot, Patrick Merkle, 65, […]
