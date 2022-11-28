ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Kitchen Fire in Gaithersburg; Teachers Way and East Diamond Avenue Closed

Update: East Diamond Avenue has been opened at this time. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services responded to a kitchen fire in Gaithersburg on Wednesday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, firefighters responded to the 100blk of Teachers Way near N. Summit Ave around 9am. The fire was located in the kitchen on the third floor of the building. The fire originated on the stove top and there was minor extension to cabinets. The fire has been extinguished and there were no injuries reported.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
rockvillenights.com

Rockville 7-Eleven robbed during Sunday's plane crash blackout

A 7-Eleven store in Rockville was robbed Sunday evening, while much of Montgomery County was in the dark due to a mass power outage caused by a plane crashing into a Pepco tower in Gaithersburg. At 8:39 PM, an "older male" suspect smashed a window at the 7-Eleven at 13000 Atlantic Avenue in the Twinbrook area. He grabbed a drawer out of a cash register, and fled on foot as Rockville City police cruisers pulled up outside the store. The suspect was last seen in the residential neighborhood adjacent to the store.
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Tanker truck overturns spilling fuel, creating gridlock in Ashburn area

ASHBURN, Va. - An overturned tanker truck carrying 8,000 gallons of fuel caused major delays for commuters Wednesday morning in the Ashburn area of Virginia. Officials say the crash happened around 7 a.m. along the eastbound lanes of VA 7. Backups of at least four miles kept drivers in traffic for upwards of 20 minutes.
ASHBURN, VA
rockvillenights.com

Massive power outage across Montgomery County - UPDATE: Gaithersburg plane crash victims rescued

UPDATE - 12:48 AM, November 28: Both occupants of the plane have been successfully rescued, and are on the ground, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said. They are being transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, Fire Chief Goldstein announced, a change from earlier announcements that there were no injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Gaithersburg community reflects on previous plane crash

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — The Gaithersburg community is dealing with another plane crash in less than 10 years. In 2014, a small plane crashed into a house killing everyone on board as well as a mother and her two children inside their house. It has people in Gaithersburg talking about whether an airport being so close to commercial and residential properties is safe.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

Fairfax Co. police announce reward for murder suspect

A man charged with murder in Mount Vernon remains at large, earning the title of "Fairfax County's Most Wanted" and prompting police to offer an $11,000 reward for any information that leads to his arrest. FOX 5's Katie Barlow shares details on the search for Kyjuan Omar Braxton Trott-McLean.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

2 Pedestrians Dead in Separate Monday Night Crashes

Two pedestrians died in separate crashes overnight Monday in the D.C. area, authorities say. The first crash happened on Lee Highway near Centrewood Drive in Centreville, Virginia, at about 9:30 p.m. The driver of a 2021 Toyota Corolla was traveling south on Lee Highway when they struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk, the Fairfax County police said.
CENTREVILLE, VA
fox5dc.com

1 struck, killed by vehicle in Centreville

CENTREVILLE, Va. - A person was killed after being struck by a vehicle Monday night in Fairfax County,. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Lee Highway at Centrewood Drive in Centreville. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say driver of the striking vehicle remained at the...
CENTREVILLE, VA
DC News Now

Montgomery County Public Schools to return to normal operations after outages from plane crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Public Schools said that it expected to return to normal operations Tuesday after widespread outages caused by a plane crash prompted the school district to close schools Monday. A single-engine plane crashed into power lines and a transmission tower on Sunday. The pilot, Patrick Merkle, 65, […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

