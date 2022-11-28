ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater Township, MI

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Hit and run suspect arrested in Grand Traverse County

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 47-year-old man is behind bars following a hit and run in Grand Traverse County. Detectives with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said they located the 2019 Honda CRV they believe was involved in hitting a pedestrian on West Long Lake Road. The...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan woman accused of kidnapping 4-year-old daughter arrested in Texas

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 4-year-old girl who was kidnapped from Michigan has been recovered safely in Texas. Background: Kent County Sheriff’s Office seeks 4-year-old girl kidnapped by noncustodial parent. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Zora Armstrong was located Thursday and was turned over to the Texas...
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

Michigan man, 70, arrested for making bomb threat againt U.P. hospital

MARQUETTE, MI – A Michigan man is in jail and facing charges after allegedly making a bomb threat against an Upper Peninsula hospital Friday morning, Dec. 2, police said. Around 3:40 a.m., the Marquette Police Department was called to UP Hospital System-Marquette due to a bomb threat, WLUC reports. An unknown male had contacted the hospital and said explosives were in the facility. The hospital was put in lockdown while an explosive detection K9, police officers and hospital security searched for the bombs. Nothing suspicious was found. The lockdown was lifted at 6:20 a.m.
MARQUETTE, MI
MLive

Suspect arrested in Kalamazoo County stabbing

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspect in a stabbing early Thursday, Dec. 1, in Oshtemo Township. The stabbing was reported at 4:16 a.m. in the 700 block of West KL Avenue, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said. Police were told that a man had been stabbed and the suspect was fleeing on foot.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
DEWITT, MI
MLive

Michigan man dies after driving into St. Clair River

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI -- A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday morning after driving his car into the St. Clair River near the eastern Michigan/Canada border, police said. At about 4:45 a.m. Dec. 3, officers from the Clay Township Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle driving into the St. Clair River’s North Channel.
CLAY TOWNSHIP, MI
MLive

Michigan man charged after meeting undercover officer posing as minor female

BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man has been charged with several felonies after he was busted in an undercover sting operation in the Upper Peninsula. William Michael Brunk, 26, of Baraga was arraigned last week at the 97th District Court for child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Rap video filmed inside Michigan prison cell, posted on YouTube prompts investigation

LANSING — State prison officials and the Michigan State Police are investigating after a rap video was shot inside a Michigan prison cell and posted on YouTube. The video was shot inside Macomb Correctional Facility and two prisoners featured in it have been identified and placed in segregation, Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz said Tuesday. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
wsgw.com

Clare County Woman Gets Life in Prison for Quadruple Murder

A Clare County woman was sentenced Tuesday in the deaths of four people. On October 20, 2021, Henry and Patricia Boyer, Zachary Salminen and Wade Bacon were found shot to death on property on South Harrison Avenue in Grant Township. Judy Boyer of Farwell, the suspect, was found and arrested in Cadillac the next day. Police have not released a motive for the killings.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

55K+
Followers
57K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy