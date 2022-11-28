Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Hit and run suspect arrested in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 47-year-old man is behind bars following a hit and run in Grand Traverse County. Detectives with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said they located the 2019 Honda CRV they believe was involved in hitting a pedestrian on West Long Lake Road. The...
WILX-TV
Michigan woman accused of kidnapping 4-year-old daughter arrested in Texas
ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 4-year-old girl who was kidnapped from Michigan has been recovered safely in Texas. Background: Kent County Sheriff’s Office seeks 4-year-old girl kidnapped by noncustodial parent. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Zora Armstrong was located Thursday and was turned over to the Texas...
Michigan man, 70, arrested for making bomb threat againt U.P. hospital
MARQUETTE, MI – A Michigan man is in jail and facing charges after allegedly making a bomb threat against an Upper Peninsula hospital Friday morning, Dec. 2, police said. Around 3:40 a.m., the Marquette Police Department was called to UP Hospital System-Marquette due to a bomb threat, WLUC reports. An unknown male had contacted the hospital and said explosives were in the facility. The hospital was put in lockdown while an explosive detection K9, police officers and hospital security searched for the bombs. Nothing suspicious was found. The lockdown was lifted at 6:20 a.m.
1 injured, 1 arrested in Oshtemo Township stabbing
Authorities say a man was arrested after stabbing another man near Kalamazoo
Suspect arrested in Kalamazoo County stabbing
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspect in a stabbing early Thursday, Dec. 1, in Oshtemo Township. The stabbing was reported at 4:16 a.m. in the 700 block of West KL Avenue, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said. Police were told that a man had been stabbed and the suspect was fleeing on foot.
Wisconsin police investigating fatal shooting of woman, 32, near Michigan border
Police in Wisconsin are investigating the shooting death of a 32-year-old female near the Michigan border. Officers with the Marinette Police Department responded to the Trolley Station Apartments at 1529 Main St. in Marinette around 4:05 p.m. on Thursday. Marinette is just across the Menominee River from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Teen found under blanket in accused trafficker’s car was taken from U.P. foster home
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, MI – A teen girl who was found hiding under a blanket in the backseat of an accused sex trafficker’s vehicle was taken from an Upper Peninsula foster home, WLUC reports. Terrence Donte Clay, 38, of Comstock Park, was stopped and arrested at the south end...
Michigan DT Mazi Smith lacked valid concealed pistol license when pulled over, police say
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith did not have a valid concealed pistol license for his firearm when Ann Arbor police stopped him for speeding in October, according to a press release. He also did not have his driver’s license on him. An Ann Arbor police...
WWMTCw
Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County man shoots person 5 times after Thanksgiving argument between girlfriend, her brother
WARREN, Mich. – A Macomb County man is facing a possible life sentence after he shot someone five times following an argument between his girlfriend and her brother over the treatment of their mom on Thanksgiving, police say. Prosecutors said the siblings got into an argument on Thanksgiving night...
Michigan man dies after driving into St. Clair River
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI -- A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday morning after driving his car into the St. Clair River near the eastern Michigan/Canada border, police said. At about 4:45 a.m. Dec. 3, officers from the Clay Township Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle driving into the St. Clair River’s North Channel.
iheart.com
Non-custodial mom to be sent back to Michigan after daughter found in Texas
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - The girl who police say was kidnapped by her non-custodial mother during a supervised visit in Alpine Township on Tuesday has been found safe in San Angelo, Texas. The 4-year-old's mother, 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Bavin, was arrested. Armstrong-Bavin will be extradited back to Michigan.
2 in Critical Condition After Amish Buggy Crash in Clare County
Jay Stutzman, 52, and Irene Stutzman, 53, of Clare are in critical condition at a downstate hospital after their Amish buggy was rear-ended on Nov. 27, according to Clare County deputies. Clare County Central Dispatch received a call that a buggy had been hit by a vehicle on East Colonville...
Michigan police to crack down on speeding drivers from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28
Police are cracking down on Michigan drivers in a statewide campaign to reduce the number of speeding-related crashes and deaths seen throughout the state.
WILX-TV
Over 200 illegal guns off the street and 235 arrests with Operation Safe Neighborhoods
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Law enforcement officials conducted over 1,767 check-ins with felony offenders, leading to 205 illegal guns have been taken off the street before they could potentially be used in a crime. Countless illegal drugs and ammunition were also found during their sweeps according to state officials. The...
Michigan man charged after meeting undercover officer posing as minor female
BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man has been charged with several felonies after he was busted in an undercover sting operation in the Upper Peninsula. William Michael Brunk, 26, of Baraga was arraigned last week at the 97th District Court for child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.
Rap video filmed inside Michigan prison cell, posted on YouTube prompts investigation
LANSING — State prison officials and the Michigan State Police are investigating after a rap video was shot inside a Michigan prison cell and posted on YouTube. The video was shot inside Macomb Correctional Facility and two prisoners featured in it have been identified and placed in segregation, Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz said Tuesday. ...
Detroit News
Oxford High shooter stays in jail, but new prison hearing date set
Pontiac — Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley is remaining in the Oakland County Jail after a Tuesday hearing before Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Kwame Rowe, a short meeting that occurred a day before the one year anniversary of the shooting. A month after he pleaded guilty to...
Judy Boyer Sentenced to Life in Prison for Clare County Quadruple Homicide
Update: Nov. 29, 2022 4:44 p.m. Judy Boyer was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole for first degree murder. She was also sentenced to 60 to 100 years for second degree murder. The sentences will run concurrent with one another. Boyer was also ordered to pay $1,266 in...
wsgw.com
Clare County Woman Gets Life in Prison for Quadruple Murder
A Clare County woman was sentenced Tuesday in the deaths of four people. On October 20, 2021, Henry and Patricia Boyer, Zachary Salminen and Wade Bacon were found shot to death on property on South Harrison Avenue in Grant Township. Judy Boyer of Farwell, the suspect, was found and arrested in Cadillac the next day. Police have not released a motive for the killings.
MLive
