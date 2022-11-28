Realme 10 Pro+ with Dimensity 1080 SoC to launch globally on December 8

What you need to know

Realme 10 Pro series gets a global launch date.

The new series will launch in India and global markets on December 8.

The Realme 10 Pro series was first launched on the home ground last week.

The Realme 9 Pro series was made official early this year. The famous number series got their successors debuted in China last week. The Realme 10 Pro series is said to be going global next month.

Realme India has also announced that the new 10 Pro series will debut in India on December 8 alongside the global launch (via GSMArena ). The series will include two phones like last year: the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+.

Going by the Chinese variant specs, the Pro Plus comes as the higher-end model; it is powered with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. It has a large 6.7-inches 120Hz curved display (on the edges) and comes in three storage models with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

(Image credit: Realme)

It has a triple-lens rear camera setup with 108MP acting as the primary camera and a 16MP sensor for selfies. The device packs in a decent 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging, which is a step up from the 60W featured in the Realme 9 Pro+ model.

The Realme 10 Pro, on the other hand, has an LCD on the front with a 120Hz refresh rate. It equips a Snapdragon 695 SoC, which means it could compete against the best budget Android phones . The 10 Pro also relies on a 108 MP main camera coupled with a 2MP secondary camera for optics. Again, the selfie camera is the same as the bigger sibling. There is a 5000mAh battery with Realme’s 33W fast charging support to power the device.

Both models ship Android 13 out of the box with custom Realme UI running on top of it.

As for pricing, the Realme 10 Pro+ starts at CNY 1699, and the Realme 10 Pro retails at CNY 1599, and the first sale of these devices has already begun in China.

Realme has a good track record in making some fantastic phones, including the flagship ones like the Realme GT Neo 3 . With the global release of the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G series, Realme is preparing to compete with some of the best Android smartphones on the market.