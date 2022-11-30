ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tula’s Skin-Softening Holiday Sugar Scrubs Make the Perfect Stocking Stuffers & They’re $14 For One More Day

By Kristine Fellizar
 7 days ago

Enjoyed all the great deals you scored on Black Friday ? So did we! But if you’re like us and didn’t quite get enough, we’ve got an extended Cyber Monday deal you definitely don’t want to miss. If you’re not already in a festive mood, we’re about to get you there! Tula’s Cyber Week sale is still on and you can save 40% off select products, plus score free shipping with no minimum purchase. That’s a seriously good deal considering you can get some delicious holiday-themed sugar scrubs for just $14 until midnight.

Tula’s So Sweet Exfoliating Sugar Scrubs come in three holiday options: So Chocolate Peppermint, So Sugar Plum, and So Gingerbread. According to the brand, they were made to remove excess oil, buildup, and debris without stripping the skin or causing irritation. These scrubs also help to polish pores and smooth the skin in order to leave it glowing like a star on top of a Christmas tree.

These sugar scrubs typically go for $24, but during Tula’s extended Cyber Week sale , you can get it for just $14. Again, the brand is offering free shipping with no minimum amount for a limited time only. So we highly recommend snagging one or two if you want to try. Then again, these make great stocking stuffers for teens or the beauty enthusiasts in your life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CPa1c_0jQ8Lcdu00
IMAGE: Tula
Truth be told, holiday-themed items can be pretty hit or miss. But according to shoppers, that’s not the case here with these sugar scrubs from Tula . As one reviewer wrote, “This sugar scrub smells so good! I’m tempted to eat it almost every time I use it! Besides the great smell, it has a nice texture that starts out as a scrub, then turns smooth. I really like it! I would definitely recommend it to others!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oXI8j_0jQ8Lcdu00
IMAGE: Tula
One shopper in particular is a fan of the Sugar Plum scent. As they wrote, “The Sugar Plum smell is amazing and leaves my skin feeling refreshed but still exfoliated without being too harsh or causing irritation. It’s gentle enough that I can use it 3-4x times weekly without damaging my skin, while still getting the job done. I’m definitely going to be repurchasing this scrub.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVCTX_0jQ8Lcdu00
IMAGE: Tula
If you have sensitive skin and are prone to breakouts, numerous shoppers say these exfoliators are gentle enough to use. One reviewer even called it the best scrub ever. They wrote, “I recently purchased the exfoliating scrub trio and I have to say hands down, one of the best products I’ve purchased. It leaves my skin so smooth and the smell is amazing! The texture is great as well doesn’t rub my skin too roughly. My skin is somewhat sensitive and this scrub is great! If you haven’t tired it I definitely recommend it. You won’t be disappointed!”

There are so many great deals happening for Tula’s extended Cyber Monday sale , including major savings on celeb-loved products, best-sellers, and more stocking stuffer ideas. The deals end tonight, so we highly recommend shopping while you still can.

