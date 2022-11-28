Read full article on original website
See it: The most expensive house for sale in The Bronx for just under $5.5 millionWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Pizza Shop Stop Led to Kid CarjackingBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Monster Mom’ Charged with Stabbing Sons to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx: Thief Stole a Car With a 1-year-old Girl on The Backseat, Police found the girl SafeAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Recent College Graduate, 22, Killed In Thanksgiving Day Crash In Westport
A recent college graduate who was gearing up to take on the world had his life tragically cut short this past week. Holdjer Decarvalho, age 22, of Fall River, was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-195 in Westport on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office reports.
Prep hangs on, Trumbull upsets Southington in state football playoffs
Fairfield Prep beat Southington in the state football playoffs.
newcanaanite.com
Elinor Seaver Roll, 97
Elinor Seaver Roll, 97, passed away November 26th, 2022 in Fairfield, Connecticut. Elinor was born in Tiskilwa, Illinois on March 5th, 1925, the daughter of Dr. Harry and Josephine Brown. She married Howard E. Seaver, an executive at Parade magazine, on January 30th, 1947 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Elinor raised her...
wchstv.com
'Gender identity' picture book divides Connecticut school district
DARIEN, Conn. (CITC) — A children's book is bringing the question of what falls under "gender education" into the spotlight in a Connecticut public school district. Parents in the Darien Public Schools (DPS) community have been speaking up about the book "Julian is a Mermaid" for more than a month. The picture book, which follows the story of a young boy wanting to become a mermaid, was read to second graders in a DPS elementary school.
newcanaanite.com
St. Aloysius Parish Reimagines Campus with Planned ‘Education and Faith Center’
St. Aloysius Parish is preparing to build a new 26,000-square-foot facility on its campus at South Avenue and Cherry Street that will include a new school, community room, youth center, meeting spaces and large green area connecting all parts. The project is estimated to cost $26 million—more than half of...
Connecticut mom outraged over gender identity book for 2nd graders: 'Never expected this in my town'
Connecticut mom Megan Watros issued a stark warning to parents nationwide, urging them to 'push back' after a controversial book sparked outrage among parents
Broken elevator strands seniors, disabled residents stranded at Bridgeport's Davey Condominiums
A broken elevator inside the Davey Condominiums in Bridgeport has left more than a dozen seniors and people with disabilities stranded without a way to leave the building.
7 Delicious Pizza Spots to Check out in Fairfield County, CT
Connecticut keeps coming up everywhere as one of the states with the best pizza. It sure looks like New York has some competition. Here are a few buzzworthy pizza spots that have been highly rated this past year.
newcanaanchamber.com
New Canaan’s Holiday Stroll – What is it All About?
The weekend after Thanksgiving is dedicated to putting the spotlight on New Canaan’s downtown. The Holiday Stroll was started by a group of local merchants 18 years ago and has evolved to be one of New Canaan’s most beloved traditions. The Chamber invites you to head downtown on Friday December 2nd between 5:30 – 8:30 pm to walk under the lights, browse in the stores, watch a show performed by young local talent, eat delicious food, and take a selfie with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The Stroll functions as New Canaan’s answer to “Small Business Saturday”, reminding all of us to “think local first” when shopping for friends and family this Holiday season!
Fire Breaks Out At Multi-Family Home In Norwalk
Nine people were left homeless following a fire that destroyed a multi-family residence in Fairfield County. The fire took place in Norwalk around 10:10 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 43 Lexington Ave. The fire started in the bedroom of the home and quickly spread to floors above, said Norwalk Fire...
DoingItLocal
Westport News: 2 I-95 Crashes
2022-11-30@12:09pm–#Westport CT–#cttraffic– Two I-95 northbound accidents to report. A rollover accident near exit 18 and a car down the embankment near 17 (photo). DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
ctbites.com
Breaking News: L'escale to Remain Open at Delamar Greenwich Harbor
This just in…Following the announcement this past summer that the popular French restaurant L'escale would close its doors on November 30th, 2022, after 20 years in business, L'escale restaurant and Greenwich Hospitality Group, owners of Delamar hotels, announced today that it will remain open. Greenwich Hospitality Group will operate the restaurant at the Delamar Greenwich Harbor Hotel under a new licensing agreement. Executive Chef Frederic Kieffer, General Manager David Fletcher, and members of the staff will stay in place.
Former Fairfield University Standout Goalie Shuts Out Iran As Team USA Advances In World Cup
Team USA is advancing in the World Cup after its dramatic win against Iran, in large part thanks to its goalkeeper, who played collegiate soccer in Connecticut. Goalie Matt Turner, who was a standout at Fairfield University, was able to keep Iran from scoring in its match with Team USA on Tuesday, Nov. 29 which ended with the US winning 1-0.
West Haven man dies in crash on I-95 South in Milford
A West Haven man is dead following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 South in Milford.
Michael DiMassa’s affairs, gambling habits in spotlight during trial
John Trasacco's defense attorneys sought to portray DiMassa as a sexual philanderer and gambling addict who was desperate for money.
Driver From West Haven Dies After Crashing Into Semi In 1-95 Milford Rest Area
A 63-year-old man died after crashing a car into a semi-truck at a rest area in Connecticut. The crash happened in New Haven County in the Milford Rest Area on I-95 southbound near Exit 41 at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Connecticut State Police reported. Police said a...
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Quinnipiac president buys $3.85 million home in Arizona
Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian and her husband Peter Liberti finalized a $3.85 million purchase on Oct. 11, for a 4,899-square-foot home in Arizona, according to property records obtained by the Chronicle. The records indicate that Olian, the university’s ninth president, and Liberti paid $1.78 million in cash for a...
Fun and Festive Holiday Events In Lower CT
It’s December and all the holiday markets and events in lower Fairfield County are in full swing. And here in Connecticut there are plenty of merry events taking place for the entire month.
newcanaanite.com
New Construction Planned for North Wilton Road
The New Canaan Building Department on Oct. 31 received an application to build a new 6,354-square-foot house on a vacant parcel on North Wilton Road. The five-bedroom home planned for 772 North Wilton Road will include six full bathrooms, two half-baths, a three-car garage, finished attic and patio, according to the building permit application.
Body Of Missing Man With Rockland Ties Found At Garden State Parkway Rest Stop: Sources
The body of a missing Rockland County native was found at a Garden State Parkway rest stop in Montvale, just south of the state border, on Tuesday, responders said. No foul play was suspected in the death of Brian Lenihan, they said. Lenihan, 43, who most recently lived in Wilmington,...
