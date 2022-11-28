ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

newcanaanite.com

Elinor Seaver Roll, 97

Elinor Seaver Roll, 97, passed away November 26th, 2022 in Fairfield, Connecticut. Elinor was born in Tiskilwa, Illinois on March 5th, 1925, the daughter of Dr. Harry and Josephine Brown. She married Howard E. Seaver, an executive at Parade magazine, on January 30th, 1947 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Elinor raised her...
FAIRFIELD, CT
wchstv.com

'Gender identity' picture book divides Connecticut school district

DARIEN, Conn. (CITC) — A children's book is bringing the question of what falls under "gender education" into the spotlight in a Connecticut public school district. Parents in the Darien Public Schools (DPS) community have been speaking up about the book "Julian is a Mermaid" for more than a month. The picture book, which follows the story of a young boy wanting to become a mermaid, was read to second graders in a DPS elementary school.
DARIEN, CT
newcanaanchamber.com

New Canaan’s Holiday Stroll – What is it All About?

The weekend after Thanksgiving is dedicated to putting the spotlight on New Canaan’s downtown. The Holiday Stroll was started by a group of local merchants 18 years ago and has evolved to be one of New Canaan’s most beloved traditions. The Chamber invites you to head downtown on Friday December 2nd between 5:30 – 8:30 pm to walk under the lights, browse in the stores, watch a show performed by young local talent, eat delicious food, and take a selfie with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The Stroll functions as New Canaan’s answer to “Small Business Saturday”, reminding all of us to “think local first” when shopping for friends and family this Holiday season!
NEW CANAAN, CT
Daily Voice

Fire Breaks Out At Multi-Family Home In Norwalk

Nine people were left homeless following a fire that destroyed a multi-family residence in Fairfield County. The fire took place in Norwalk around 10:10 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 43 Lexington Ave. The fire started in the bedroom of the home and quickly spread to floors above, said Norwalk Fire...
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Westport News: 2 I-95 Crashes

2022-11-30@12:09pm–#Westport CT–#cttraffic– Two I-95 northbound accidents to report. A rollover accident near exit 18 and a car down the embankment near 17 (photo). DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
WESTPORT, CT
ctbites.com

Breaking News: L'escale to Remain Open at Delamar Greenwich Harbor

This just in…Following the announcement this past summer that the popular French restaurant L'escale would close its doors on November 30th, 2022, after 20 years in business, L'escale restaurant and Greenwich Hospitality Group, owners of Delamar hotels, announced today that it will remain open. Greenwich Hospitality Group will operate the restaurant at the Delamar Greenwich Harbor Hotel under a new licensing agreement. Executive Chef Frederic Kieffer, General Manager David Fletcher, and members of the staff will stay in place.
GREENWICH, CT
Quinnipiac Chronicle

Quinnipiac president buys $3.85 million home in Arizona

Quinnipiac University President Judy Olian and her husband Peter Liberti finalized a $3.85 million purchase on Oct. 11, for a 4,899-square-foot home in Arizona, according to property records obtained by the Chronicle. The records indicate that Olian, the university’s ninth president, and Liberti paid $1.78 million in cash for a...
HAMDEN, CT
newcanaanite.com

New Construction Planned for North Wilton Road

The New Canaan Building Department on Oct. 31 received an application to build a new 6,354-square-foot house on a vacant parcel on North Wilton Road. The five-bedroom home planned for 772 North Wilton Road will include six full bathrooms, two half-baths, a three-car garage, finished attic and patio, according to the building permit application.
NEW CANAAN, CT

