Sonoma County, CA

So how’s Sonoma doing with its trash?

The short answer is that we are doing fairly well. From January through October 2022, the recycling rate of Sonoma residents was 28 percent by weight. The organics collection/composting rate was 42 percent. This means Sonoma residents diverted 70 percent of their trash away from landfills. These diverted materials are either recycled or composted, and then reused.
SONOMA, CA
City of Sonoma has new police chief

The City of Sonoma announced today the selection of Lieutenant Brandon Cutting as the new Chief of Police, effective December 6, 2022. An 18-year veteran of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department, Cutting was the top pick following an internal recruitment process. “Brandon’s commitment to the department, extensive police experience...
SONOMA, CA
Bay Area freeze warning north and south - cold everywhere else

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - The City and County of Sonoma have extended their extreme-cold weather warming center operations through Saturday morning Friday this afternoon, Marin County opened up a similar center in San Rafael. The winter weather tug-of-war will be fully engaged this weekend and official winter is still three...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Approaching storm unlikely to help North Bay reservoir levels

SONOMA COUNTY -- The rain arriving in Northern California is certainly welcome news, but it's not likely to deliver much in the way of water to be stored in North Bay reservoirs. After another dry stretch, it will take more than this round of rain just to re-prime the pump."I was trying to find some kind of screen for this," Healdsburg resident Penny said of her new water tanks. "But I ended up getting a pizza pan because they didn't have one for 18 inches. So we'll see how it works. This is all kind of a work in progress."Penny's rain...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
UPDATE: RAINFALL TOTALS, STORM TWO ON THE WAY

The first of two potent storm systems dropped from 3/4 to 1 1/2 inches of rain across the North Bay early Thursday. By midday Thursday, the fast moving storm was already spreading rain into Central California. If you like this content, join thousands of others in the North Bay by...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Adventist Health Ukiah Valley Launches State-of-the-Art Magnetic Resonance Imagining(MRI) Machine

The following is a press release issued by Adventist Health Ukiah Valley:. To thank the community for its generous contributions, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley officially opened its new, state-of-the-art magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 16. The new MRI is the culmination of a years-long, community-based fundraising effort to bring advanced medical imaging technology to area residents.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
2022 Sonoma County Gazette Gift Guide

Large Leather has been making high quality handmade leather goods for 49 years, leather belts in many styles colors and all sizes and have a beautiful selection of sterling silver buckles, bags in many styles, colors and sizes, and we do custom made, wallets and a variety of small leather goods. We sell hats, gloves and hides for home decor. We do have gift certificates and a good exchange and return policy.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Sonoma County residents ready to celebrate the holidays

It seems we are in for a real holiday treat this year. There has been a pent up anxiousness of isolation throughout this pandemic, virtually released by video conferencing. Although it was a novelty to feel like we were calling from one spaceship to another, actual in-person get-togethers are feeling extra special this year. Many people are expressing how they were finally able to see family over Thanksgiving. It is so warming to feel the joy at this most essential and rewarding experience of cultural and community building; the real gift and reason for celebration.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Two Burn Piles in Santa Rosa Cause Small Rural Fires

Three acres of land in Santa Rosa are burned up after flames escaped two burn piles. The first fire was reported at about 10:30 Tuesday morning, on a rural residential property in the Mark West Springs area. The fire burned about an acre-and-a-half of grass and brush, but no one was hurt, and no structures were damaged. The second fire started on private property north of Hood Mountain at about 11:15 a.m. That fire also burned an acre-and-a-half of land without damaging structures or causing injuries.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Explore Hidden Gem Restaurants in This Eclectic Sonoma Town

For decades, Guerneville was a sleepy hideaway best known for its Russian River resorts and gay-friendly community. Flash forward to today, and the proudly self-proclaimed “gayberhood” is now a fashionable dining destination and a burgeoning resort retreat for straight folks, too. Guerneville has retained its laidback charm, so...
GUERNEVILLE, CA
Explore Sebastopol with annual snowflake hunt

Although I am definitely a summer loving girl and perhaps I was a sunbathing lizard in a past life, once I can bundle up enough so I am cozy, there is so much about this time of year that warms my soul. Aside from all the colorful holiday lights and delicious comfort food, this season brings people together. Our town celebrates many traditions. Traditions, in general, allow us to feel a part of the greater whole, and connect us to our families. Celebrating traditions promotes meaningful moments between families and the community. This can help a child feel connected, feel a deeper sense of community, and promote life-long Positive Childhood Experiences.
SEBASTOPOL, CA
Glass Fire Scars Being Watched for Possible Flooding

Firefighters in Santa Rosa are keeping an extra close eye on today’s storm. That’s because it increases the risk for flash floods and mudslides in areas around burn scars from the 2020 Glass Fire. Crews say the hills above the city haven’t regrown the way they should, allowing more water to flow faster. That’s what happened last year when an entire neighborhood flooded and nearly 100 people had to be evacuated.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Catching up on Geyserville

So far, it’s a crisp fall with some nights in the freezing range - so bundle up your delicate plants to prevent frost damage. This time, we need to recognize the passing of the remarkable Harry Bosworth, Geyerville’s unofficial ‘mayor’ for many years. He died after a battle with lymphoma. Until recent years, Harry owned the local water company, the Olive Hill Cemetery and Bosworth’s General Store, carrying on the tradition established by his father and grandfather.
GEYSERVILLE, CA
Petaluma Restaurant Seems Michelin-Bound

Michelin ratings for California restaurants will be revealed Monday, Dec. 5, and my money is on newcomer Table Culture Provisions in Petaluma to win its first star. Chefs and owners Stéphane Saint Louis and Steven Vargas have created a destination restaurant that recently attracted the attention of the San Francisco Chronicle, landing them on the coveted Top 25 Restaurants for Fall list. A recent visit and exploration of their 10-course tasting menu was even more impressive than my first visit in January.
PETALUMA, CA
It’s time for chowder in Bodega Bay!

TIME TO CELEBRATE THE CLAM! FINALLY! Bodega Bay Area Chamber of Commerce is busy planning the 20th Annual Clam Chowder Day on Saturday, Jan. 28. This is the day you get to taste all the chowders in the Bodega Bay area. Drive from one delicious restaurant to another from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are two starting taste times to choose from. We do this split start time to help reduce the tasting lines, so you get your 2-ounce chowder taste faster!
BODEGA BAY, CA

