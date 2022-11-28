Read full article on original website
‘It’s a game changer’: State floods millions in drought relief to four small water districts
Four small Bay Area drinking water systems will receive millions of dollars as part of California’s effort to protect water deliveries as the drought drags into its fourth year. On Tuesday, the California Department of Water Resources announced $44 million in statewide Small Community Drought Relief Program grants —...
sonomasun.com
So how’s Sonoma doing with its trash?
The short answer is that we are doing fairly well. From January through October 2022, the recycling rate of Sonoma residents was 28 percent by weight. The organics collection/composting rate was 42 percent. This means Sonoma residents diverted 70 percent of their trash away from landfills. These diverted materials are either recycled or composted, and then reused.
sonomasun.com
City of Sonoma has new police chief
The City of Sonoma announced today the selection of Lieutenant Brandon Cutting as the new Chief of Police, effective December 6, 2022. An 18-year veteran of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department, Cutting was the top pick following an internal recruitment process. “Brandon’s commitment to the department, extensive police experience...
mendofever.com
Fish and Wildlife Will Host a Panel Discussion Featuring Mendocino Cannabis Cultivators at Emerald Cup
The following is a press release issued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife:. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is pleased to announce its participation at the Emerald Cup Harvest Ball in Sonoma County on Dec.10 and 11. CDFW’s Cannabis Restoration Grant Program (CRGP) is moderating...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area freeze warning north and south - cold everywhere else
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - The City and County of Sonoma have extended their extreme-cold weather warming center operations through Saturday morning Friday this afternoon, Marin County opened up a similar center in San Rafael. The winter weather tug-of-war will be fully engaged this weekend and official winter is still three...
Approaching storm unlikely to help North Bay reservoir levels
SONOMA COUNTY -- The rain arriving in Northern California is certainly welcome news, but it's not likely to deliver much in the way of water to be stored in North Bay reservoirs. After another dry stretch, it will take more than this round of rain just to re-prime the pump."I was trying to find some kind of screen for this," Healdsburg resident Penny said of her new water tanks. "But I ended up getting a pizza pan because they didn't have one for 18 inches. So we'll see how it works. This is all kind of a work in progress."Penny's rain...
newsofthenorthbay.com
UPDATE: RAINFALL TOTALS, STORM TWO ON THE WAY
The first of two potent storm systems dropped from 3/4 to 1 1/2 inches of rain across the North Bay early Thursday. By midday Thursday, the fast moving storm was already spreading rain into Central California. If you like this content, join thousands of others in the North Bay by...
Timeline: More Bay Area rain, Sierra snow this weekend
Following Thursday's downpour, the Bay Area is seeing more rain this weekend with a Level 1 storm.
mendofever.com
Adventist Health Ukiah Valley Launches State-of-the-Art Magnetic Resonance Imagining(MRI) Machine
The following is a press release issued by Adventist Health Ukiah Valley:. To thank the community for its generous contributions, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley officially opened its new, state-of-the-art magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 16. The new MRI is the culmination of a years-long, community-based fundraising effort to bring advanced medical imaging technology to area residents.
sonomacountygazette.com
2022 Sonoma County Gazette Gift Guide
Large Leather has been making high quality handmade leather goods for 49 years, leather belts in many styles colors and all sizes and have a beautiful selection of sterling silver buckles, bags in many styles, colors and sizes, and we do custom made, wallets and a variety of small leather goods. We sell hats, gloves and hides for home decor. We do have gift certificates and a good exchange and return policy.
Bay Area's 1st major winter storm packs punch causing flooding, numerous accidents and backups
From the closure of a North Bay high school to flooded roadways, the Bay Area's first major winter storm wreaked havoc across the region Thursday morning.
sonomacountygazette.com
Sonoma County residents ready to celebrate the holidays
It seems we are in for a real holiday treat this year. There has been a pent up anxiousness of isolation throughout this pandemic, virtually released by video conferencing. Although it was a novelty to feel like we were calling from one spaceship to another, actual in-person get-togethers are feeling extra special this year. Many people are expressing how they were finally able to see family over Thanksgiving. It is so warming to feel the joy at this most essential and rewarding experience of cultural and community building; the real gift and reason for celebration.
ksro.com
Two Burn Piles in Santa Rosa Cause Small Rural Fires
Three acres of land in Santa Rosa are burned up after flames escaped two burn piles. The first fire was reported at about 10:30 Tuesday morning, on a rural residential property in the Mark West Springs area. The fire burned about an acre-and-a-half of grass and brush, but no one was hurt, and no structures were damaged. The second fire started on private property north of Hood Mountain at about 11:15 a.m. That fire also burned an acre-and-a-half of land without damaging structures or causing injuries.
sonomamag.com
Explore Hidden Gem Restaurants in This Eclectic Sonoma Town
For decades, Guerneville was a sleepy hideaway best known for its Russian River resorts and gay-friendly community. Flash forward to today, and the proudly self-proclaimed “gayberhood” is now a fashionable dining destination and a burgeoning resort retreat for straight folks, too. Guerneville has retained its laidback charm, so...
sonomacountygazette.com
Explore Sebastopol with annual snowflake hunt
Although I am definitely a summer loving girl and perhaps I was a sunbathing lizard in a past life, once I can bundle up enough so I am cozy, there is so much about this time of year that warms my soul. Aside from all the colorful holiday lights and delicious comfort food, this season brings people together. Our town celebrates many traditions. Traditions, in general, allow us to feel a part of the greater whole, and connect us to our families. Celebrating traditions promotes meaningful moments between families and the community. This can help a child feel connected, feel a deeper sense of community, and promote life-long Positive Childhood Experiences.
KTVU FOX 2
Petaluma: Two high schools closed Friday due to electrical equipment malfunction
PETALUMA, Calif. - Two high schools in Petaluma will be closed Friday, according to Sonoma County education officials. Casa Grande High School and Sonoma Mountain High School in Petaluma will be closed for the day due to electrical equipment malfunctioning at the schools. Both share the same campus. Officials said...
ksro.com
Glass Fire Scars Being Watched for Possible Flooding
Firefighters in Santa Rosa are keeping an extra close eye on today’s storm. That’s because it increases the risk for flash floods and mudslides in areas around burn scars from the 2020 Glass Fire. Crews say the hills above the city haven’t regrown the way they should, allowing more water to flow faster. That’s what happened last year when an entire neighborhood flooded and nearly 100 people had to be evacuated.
sonomacountygazette.com
Catching up on Geyserville
So far, it’s a crisp fall with some nights in the freezing range - so bundle up your delicate plants to prevent frost damage. This time, we need to recognize the passing of the remarkable Harry Bosworth, Geyerville’s unofficial ‘mayor’ for many years. He died after a battle with lymphoma. Until recent years, Harry owned the local water company, the Olive Hill Cemetery and Bosworth’s General Store, carrying on the tradition established by his father and grandfather.
sonomamag.com
Petaluma Restaurant Seems Michelin-Bound
Michelin ratings for California restaurants will be revealed Monday, Dec. 5, and my money is on newcomer Table Culture Provisions in Petaluma to win its first star. Chefs and owners Stéphane Saint Louis and Steven Vargas have created a destination restaurant that recently attracted the attention of the San Francisco Chronicle, landing them on the coveted Top 25 Restaurants for Fall list. A recent visit and exploration of their 10-course tasting menu was even more impressive than my first visit in January.
sonomacountygazette.com
It’s time for chowder in Bodega Bay!
TIME TO CELEBRATE THE CLAM! FINALLY! Bodega Bay Area Chamber of Commerce is busy planning the 20th Annual Clam Chowder Day on Saturday, Jan. 28. This is the day you get to taste all the chowders in the Bodega Bay area. Drive from one delicious restaurant to another from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are two starting taste times to choose from. We do this split start time to help reduce the tasting lines, so you get your 2-ounce chowder taste faster!
