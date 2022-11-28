ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The "super exercise" that will boost your metabolism

By Linh Bui
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE - There is a "super exercise" that will boost your metabolism, prevent heart disease, and lower blood pressure. It can even help you live longer. Linh Bui reports on this simple way to stay healthy.

Hedy Tanenhotlz had knee replacement surgery in May, and walking is a critical step in her recovery.

"It just makes me stronger," she says. "It clears my head. It helps me deal with stress. And overall, I just feel great after I walk."

A few times a week, she joins colleagues outside Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital. Fitness coach Lauren Poniatowski organized the walking group, and created the walking trails around campus. Poniatowski says walking is a "super exercise" because it's accessible to almost everybody, and that it can even help you live longer.

"It's good for your joints. It's good for your cardiovascular system. It prevents heart disease. It boosts your metabolism. And it boosts your overall mood," she says.

The CDC recommends you get 30 minutes of brisk to vigorous movement per day. It doesn't have to be consecutive, you can break that 30 minutes up throughout the day. And you know that goal of 10,000 steps? A recent study in the Lancet shows 7,000 is enough.

Here are some easy ways to get more steps in: park your car farther away from the entrance, take the stairs instead of the elevator, and set an alarm on your phone so you get up and move around for 3-5 minutes every hour.

The US Census Bureau reports the number of people primarily working from home tripled between 2019 and 2021. So if you're spending most of your day sitting in front of a screen, walking will help you in the long run.

Poniatowski says walking could be better for you than weightlifting.

"Essentially, it can lower your blood pressure, and it's not as strenuous on your joints or your muscles," she says. "And it's fun, too! You can do it with your friends, you can walk your dog, you can go hiking.

Twice a week, her walking group pounds the pavement. They usually cover almost two miles in half an hour. It's good for their bodies and their minds.

"It's great to get out and get some fresh air in the middle of the day and walk with other people," Tanenhotlz says. "Meet other people who like to do the same thing."

Walking can also strengthen your immune system, improve your sleep, and even reduce your risk of dementia. If you're just starting out, begin with a simple goal, and track your progress to stay motivated.

janet
1d ago

Some people can’t walk far because of arthritis. I swim every other day instead. At a indoor pool during the cold months . It does wonders for my health and is actually better for you all around than walking.

krij mo
2d ago

walking doesn't burn many calories. if you're not getting a bit winded, you're not doing anything for your heart.

