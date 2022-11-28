She played in the Sweet 16 and reffed at the highest levels. Now she’s a Hall of Famer.

Lisa Mattingly, a longtime referee from Kentucky, will be inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame next spring as part of a five-member class.

Joining Mattingly will be Lindsay Whalen, who helped the Minnesota Lynx win four WNBA championships, and ESPN analyst Carolyn Peck, who became the first Black head coach to win an NCAA women’s basketball championship when she led Purdue to the title in 1999. The other inductees announced Sunday were 1984 Olympic gold medalist Cathy Boswell and former Texas women’s athletic director Donna Lopiano.

Mattingly has officiated for 38 years, including working 10 NCAA title games and five WNBA Finals.

Since 2018, she has been coordinator of women’s basketball officials for the Ohio Valley Conference. She also leads an officiating consortium of conferences that includes the SEC, Sun Belt, A-SUN, SWAC and Southland in addition to the OVC.

After helping lead Marion County to the Sweet 16 as a high school player, Mattingly played basketball at Sue Bennett College and Georgetown College in the early 1980s. She got her start in officiating by working youth leagues for Lexington Parks and Recreation in 1984-85 and was reffing college games by 1987-88.

She has served as a women’s basketball official in most of the nation’s top conferences. She has officiated an average of more than 85 games per year while serving as crew chief in 90 percent of those contests.

She first officiated on the collegiate level in the Kentucky Intercollegiate Athletic Conference before moving to the OVC in 1990.

Mattingly was first selected to officiate in an NCAA Tournament in 1996 and since that time has worked 21 NCAA regional tournaments and 18 Final Fours including 10 championship games. She has also officiated numerous WNBA games, including the Finals.

In addition to her on-court achievements, Mattingly served as liaison for basketball officials to the NCAA Rules Committee from 2003-05.

Whalen led Minnesota to the Final Four in 2004. She won two Olympic gold medals and currently is the head coach of Minnesota. She was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September.

Besides leading Purdue to the title, Peck has coached in the WNBA and at Florida.

Boswell was a two-time WBCA Kodak All-American and two-time Wade Trophy finalist during her time at Illinois State, finishing her collegiate career with 2,005 points and 1,054 rebounds.

Lopiano was an administrator at Texas from 1975-92 before becoming the director of the Women’s Sports Foundation until 2007.

The Hall of Fame also announced that the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association will receive the Trailblazers of the Game Award.

The induction ceremonies will take place April 29.

Herald-Leader sports columnist Mark Story contributed to this article.