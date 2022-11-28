Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville police say two bodies were discovered in an east Asheville apartment Tuesday afternoon. They were found in a unit of the Kenilworth Forest Apartments off Tunnel Road. Investigators say there does not appear to be foul play involved. Officers are working with the state medical examiner's office as they continue to investigate the deaths.
Man sentenced to 65 years for ‘horrendous crime’ against child in Oconee Co.
A man was sentenced to 65 years in prison for a "horrendous crime" against a child in Oconee County.
FOX Carolina
4 Upstate restaurants accused of illegally keeping tips from workers
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Labor said wage and hour investigators found four Upstate employers illegally keeping cash and credit card tips. The department said the employers of the Japan House locations also paid cooks a fixed salary for all hours worked, including those over...
WLOS.com
'It should give us a clear roadmap:' Homelessness consultant to present ideas in January
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is moving into the next phase of its work with a homelessness consultant. The National Alliance to End Homelessness was hired in May, in partnership with Dogwood Health Trust and Buncombe County. “They have been really trying to understand the needs...
FOX Carolina
NC horse tests positive for equine infectious anemia
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services (NCDA) said a horse in North Carolina tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA). According to officials, a horse in Henderson County was also tested and officials are waiting for results. Officials said the horse...
Man arrested for discharge of gun in Asheville
A man was arrested by Asheville police officers after he fired a gun in the front yard of a home.
tribpapers.com
Asheville Behind on Sanitation, Public Safety & Pickleball
Asheville – By way of public comment, quality of life issues dominated Tuesday’s Asheville City Council meeting. The first remarks came from a group identified as the Asheville Coalition for Public Safety. Members of this newly formed group showed solidarity by wearing T-shirts with the group’s name in logo form. Their stated purpose for speaking before council was an item on the consent agenda requesting acceptance of a $175,000 grant from the Office of Community Oriented Police Services (COPS), the US Department of Justice Law Enforcement, and the Mental Health and Wellness Act.
WLOS.com
Work zone woes: Woman starts her own investigation after 'terrifying' crash on I-26
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On paper, Meredith Burroughs is just a number – one of the hundreds of people involved in crashes on Interstate 26 between Asheville and Hendersonville since expansion of that roadway began in October 2019. But the mother of five didn’t have many options in...
FOX Carolina
Tesla dealership and service center proposed for Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Documents from the City of Asheville show that a Tesla dealership and service center was recently proposed for the area. Documents show that the proposed 40,148-square-foot dealership and service center would be at 291 Sweeten Creek Road. On the documents, SGH DJS ASH LLC is...
Wildfire burns 500 acres in Haywood Co.
Firefighters are working to put out a wildfire in the mountains of Haywood County that has burned over 150 acres.
wnctimes.com
Asheville Teen Missing Over a Month
Asheville -- An Asheville teen has been missing since October 20, 2022. The National Center for Missing and. October 29, 2022 on Face Book The Asheville Police Department posted a Press Release November 8, 2022 on. Face Book. 𝐀𝐏𝐃 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐄: 𝐀𝐏𝐃 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫– 𝐉𝐚𝐝𝐚 𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐬...
FOX Carolina
Two Upstate school leaders chosen for statewide awards
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Association of School Administrators (SCASA) announced that two leaders at Upstate schools were both selected for two statewide awards. Ashley Williams, the assistant principal at D.R. Hill Middle School in Spartanburg District 5, was chosen as the 2023 SC Middle Level Assistant...
FOX Carolina
Daughter, granddaughter plead guilty in connection to elderly woman’s death
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The daughter and granddaughter of an elderly woman who is believed to have died in 2017 pled guilty to multiple charges in connection with the case on Tuesday. In June 2021 Tabitha Shook, Madilyn Ballard and Beth Beamer were arrested in connection with the disappearance...
Smoky Mountain News
Cherokee prepares for special election
On Thursday, Dec. 15, Cherokee voters will head to the polls for a special election that will seat two new representatives on the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Council. The election will fill seats left vacant by Painttown Rep. Tommye Saunooke, who passed away in October while serving her...
Mountain Xpress
APD seeking assistance in Sunday morning shooting
Asheville Police Department Detectives are investigating an early-morning shooting on Sunday that left an Uber driver with non-life-threatening injuries. APD Patrol Officers responded to the area of Riverview Drive and Amboy Road around 3:48 a.m. Sunday morning to investigate a reported gunshot wound. After being shot, the victim, who was an Uber driver, drove himself to Mission Hospital. The victim advised officers after dropping off a patron, an older model beige car quickly approached his vehicle from behind and then started following him. The victim attempted to make a turn when the vehicle passed in front of him, with its window down and a gun sticking out. Shortly after, a bullet went through his driver-side door, grazing across the victim’s thighs and into the passenger door. Officers searched the area and located a shell casing in the roadway.
Oconee Co. deputies ask for public help in burglary, larceny investigation
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect in a burglary and larceny investigation.
tcsonc.org
My Final Sheriff's Corner
Sixteen years ago, Transylvania County granted me the incredible opportunity to serve as its Sheriff. I was a young man with little more than a vision of taking our Sheriff’s Office to new heights. My vision was simple…to become a World Class Sheriff’s Office, serving our communities with Ethical, Character-Driven Leadership. The mission was clear. We needed to assemble a team committed to protecting the public, reducing the incident and fear of crime, and enhancing the quality of life in our communities. That team and I have worked diligently since then to live up to our motto of “doing the right thing, the right way, for the right reason.” We have strived to adhere to the Guiding Principles of Integrity, Professionalism, Fairness, and Respect and to live up to the reminder that the badge we wear is a symbol of the public’s faith so long as we stayed true to our Code of Ethics.
FOX Carolina
Greenville PD looking for 29-year-old woman last seen in June
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for a 29-year-old woman who was last heard from in June. Kendall Ashton Lee was reported missing by her family and her whereabouts have been known ever since, according to police. Lee does not possess a car and was...
WLOS.com
Vacation rental inventory eclipses that of hotels for first time in Buncombe Co. history
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the president and CEO of Explore Asheville and the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (BCTDA) announced at a meeting of tourism officials that for the first time in Buncombe County history, vacation rental inventory has eclipsed hotel inventory. During the...
WLOS.com
Man arrested, charged with possession of firearm by felon, found with fully-loaded gun
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A felon known to Asheville Police Department was arrested this week when officers followed up on community complaints in a specific neighborhood. Just after midnight on Tuesday, Nov. 29, Aric Rashad Harper, 29, (11/09/1993) was arrested near the 1 block of Granada Street. Officers found Harper to be in possession of a fully-loaded 9 mm Palmetto State Armory Dagger, which they seized.
