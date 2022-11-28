Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Cassi Pearson and Craig Mobley
Our guests on Let’s Talk Knoxville today are Knoxville School Superintendent Cassi Pearson and Knoxville Business Manager Craig Mobley as we discuss the most recent school board meeting. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's...
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Chief Fuller
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Knoxville Police Chief Fuller as we talk about golf carts and UTV’s. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Recognition for Pella Communications Specialist Visser
Pella Police Department Lead Communications Specialist Kaci Visser discusses her recent promotion and Andy and Molly Mullen of the Lake Rathbun area discuss Visser’s efforts on a 911 call to help with a roadside birth. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts |...
kniakrls.com
IN DEPTH: Junction 92 Project
What’s the junction 92 project, what are the consequences for county roads, and how will it be funded?. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts...
kniakrls.com
IN DEPTH: Leighton State Bank Celebrates 25 years in Pella
Leighton State Bank is celebrating 25 years in Pella. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Steve Fopma, President and CEO. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to In Depth Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Winter Concert set for December 19
Knoxville High School will host their Winter Concert December 19 starting at 7 p.m. for students in grades 9 through 12 at the Performing Arts Center. The concert is a combination of Jazz Band, Concert Band, Concert Choir and Chamber Singers all bringing their talents together. Leading the Knoxville groups will be Ian Heetland, Knoxville Director of Choirs and Meredith Tipping, Knoxville Band Director.
kniakrls.com
Lilalee Williams
A graveside service for Lilalee Williams, 96, of Lacona, will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the Newbern Cemetery on Monday, December 5, 2022. Family will receive friends at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Lacona prior to the service, beginning at 11:00 a.m.
kniakrls.com
State Dance Starts for Knoxville
The State Dance competition is being held in Des Moines at Hy-Vee Hall and Wells Fargo Arena and it runs through Friday, December 2. Knoxville is in state competition today with soloists performing in the morning. Knoxville soloists are Hayden Hudson, Remy Vasquez-Smith, Kate Schneider, Reese Roberts, Harper Chambers, and Shae Wheelock.
kniakrls.com
Vernon Gay
Funeral Services for Vernon Gay, age 89 of Oskaloosa, will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m.; at the Langkamp Funeral Chapel and Crematory. The Burial will be in Forest Cemetery. The family will greet visitors on Monday from 4-6 p.m. Langkamp Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Robert “Bob” Verdoorn
A Celebration of Life service for Robert “Bob” Verdoorn, 88, is being planned for Wednesday, December 7 at 11 am at Third Church in Pella, Iowa. Following the memorial service there will be a luncheon with fellowship time with the family at the church. Memorials may be given to the Arlys and Bob Verdoorn Endowed Scholarship Fund. Contributions may be mailed to Central College, PO BOX 5200, Pella, Iowa 50219. Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Bowlers Fall To Pella, Wrestling Heads To Nodaway Valley
After smashing Nevada on Thursday, the Knoxville Wrestling Squad will take a trip to Nodaway Valley today. The Panthers will be joined by Pleasantville along with other teams from around southern and southwestern Iowa. Knoxville is 1-0 on the season in dual meets after beating Nevada on Thursday 71-9 while Pleasantville took care of Moravia, Martensdale-St. Mary’s and Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas on Thursday.
kniakrls.com
Day Three of Kerstmarkt, Tour of Homes Continues
The most festive three days of the season in Pella wrap up today with the Christmas Tour of Homes and Kerstmarkt Dutch Christmas Market. Several activities, including the Pella Festival of Trees, Union Street Players shows, and others, are ongoing throughout the community as well. The Tuttle Cabin is open...
kniakrls.com
Phyllis Yates
Funeral Services for Phyllis Yates, age 84 of Oskaloosa, will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m.; at the Langkamp Funeral Chapel and Crematory. The Burial will be in Forest Cemetery. The family will greet visitors on Sunday from 3-5 p.m. Langkamp Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Pella Boys Wrestlers Swept at Urbandale
A short-handed bunch of Dutch took on two large Class 3A schools to start the season, and fell in a triangular to Urbandale and West Des Moines Valley Thursday evening in boys wrestling action. Without some of their top competitors, including Peyton Ritzert, TR Putz, Logan Bruxvoort, or Noah Parsons, Pella was edged 40-38 by the hosting J-Hawks and couldn’t keep pace in a 72-8 dual with ranked Valley. Damion Clark (132) and Jackson Van Kley (170) were the lone Dutch grapplers with a pair of individual wins. Pella is next in action Saturday at the Williamsburg Invitational.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Wrestling Routs Nevada In Season Opener
The Knoxville Wrestling Squad made quick work of Nevada on Thursday night in a 71-9 thrashing of the Cubs. Knoxville won 12 of the 14 weight classes including Jensen Finnegan, Dane Gullion, Braylon Trout, Luke Spaur, Andon Trout, Mason McKay, Tristan Sinnard, Daniel Goorskikh, Wayne Johnston, Ruger Kendall, Jayden Montalvo and Tre DeRaad all got wins. Knoxville will head to the Nodaway Valley Invitational on Saturday for its next meet.
kniakrls.com
Simpson College Community Orchestra Performance Sunday
The Simpson College Community Orchestra is holding their 10th Anniversary Concert this Sunday. Linda Benoit tells KNIA News there will be a medley of Christmas music being played including African-American folk songs and music from a Russian composer among others. Benoit also said the 10th Anniversary Concert is a significant milestone to show the growth of where the orchestra started.
kniakrls.com
Four-Day Nationals Tickets on Sale
Tickets are currently on sale at the Knoxville Raceway for the running of the Knoxville Nationals in August from the 9th through the 12th. The only tickets that are on sale at this time are the 4-day Knoxville Nationals ticket packages. David Hays, ticket manager at the Knoxville track tells...
kniakrls.com
Webb Shadle Library Holiday Party
The Webb Shadle Library in Pleasantville will be holding a Children’s Holiday Party Saturday, December 10 starting at 10 a.m. The event will include fun crafts, treats and a special story time. Mrs. Claus will also be at the library for the Children’s Holiday Party. Pleasantville Librarian JoEllen...
kniakrls.com
Mary Sneller
Graveside services for Mary Sneller will be held at 1:00pm, Monday, December 5th at the Sand Ridge Cemetery in Tracy. Visitation will begin at 1:00pm, Sunday at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home in Pella, with family sharing at 3:00pm. Feel free to bring a chair for the graveside service. The Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Breakfast with Santa is Saturday
Stepping Stones Early Learning Center is hosting its annual fundraiser breakfast with Santa on Saturday. The public is invited to attend this year’s event which will be located at the Knoxville Armory from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Admission is $10 per person; age two and under are free. The event includes a pancake breakfast prepared by the Knights of Columbus, holiday activities for kids, a silent auction, and a chance to meet Santa Claus.
Comments / 0