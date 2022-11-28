A Celebration of Life service for Robert “Bob” Verdoorn, 88, is being planned for Wednesday, December 7 at 11 am at Third Church in Pella, Iowa. Following the memorial service there will be a luncheon with fellowship time with the family at the church. Memorials may be given to the Arlys and Bob Verdoorn Endowed Scholarship Fund. Contributions may be mailed to Central College, PO BOX 5200, Pella, Iowa 50219. Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

PELLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO