So, here we are, at the end of a difficult, dangerous year, fraught with hostility and conflict yet rounding up on a more encouraging note. We still have a democracy, such as it is. But as soon as we breathe a sigh of relief, as we did after the election results, new tensions arise. How many people were shot and killed at an LGBT nightclub in Colorado Springs? And then there’s the chilling prospect of Kevin McCarthy as the Republican Speaker of the House, yelling at Rep. Ilhan Omar and declaring he will force her to leave the Foreign Affairs Committee for her alleged antisemitic remarks. Meanwhile, Trump, leader of the Dark Dominion, says he will save our country again when he wins the presidency in 2024.

SONOMA, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO