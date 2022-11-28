Read full article on original website
Observing World AIDS Day: A Sonoma County story
World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 each year. It is a day of solidarity for people around the world who are affected by HIV. This is a day for voices to unite by sharing experiences, remembering those lost, and standing together in the fight against HIV. My name...
Explore Sebastopol with annual snowflake hunt
Although I am definitely a summer loving girl and perhaps I was a sunbathing lizard in a past life, once I can bundle up enough so I am cozy, there is so much about this time of year that warms my soul. Aside from all the colorful holiday lights and delicious comfort food, this season brings people together. Our town celebrates many traditions. Traditions, in general, allow us to feel a part of the greater whole, and connect us to our families. Celebrating traditions promotes meaningful moments between families and the community. This can help a child feel connected, feel a deeper sense of community, and promote life-long Positive Childhood Experiences.
2022 Sonoma County Gazette Gift Guide
Large Leather has been making high quality handmade leather goods for 49 years, leather belts in many styles colors and all sizes and have a beautiful selection of sterling silver buckles, bags in many styles, colors and sizes, and we do custom made, wallets and a variety of small leather goods. We sell hats, gloves and hides for home decor. We do have gift certificates and a good exchange and return policy.
Sonoma County residents ready to celebrate the holidays
It seems we are in for a real holiday treat this year. There has been a pent up anxiousness of isolation throughout this pandemic, virtually released by video conferencing. Although it was a novelty to feel like we were calling from one spaceship to another, actual in-person get-togethers are feeling extra special this year. Many people are expressing how they were finally able to see family over Thanksgiving. It is so warming to feel the joy at this most essential and rewarding experience of cultural and community building; the real gift and reason for celebration.
Catching up on Geyserville
So far, it’s a crisp fall with some nights in the freezing range - so bundle up your delicate plants to prevent frost damage. This time, we need to recognize the passing of the remarkable Harry Bosworth, Geyerville’s unofficial ‘mayor’ for many years. He died after a battle with lymphoma. Until recent years, Harry owned the local water company, the Olive Hill Cemetery and Bosworth’s General Store, carrying on the tradition established by his father and grandfather.
Recklessly ruining Roseland
Thanksgiving season was good for some youth in Roseland, especially boys on Roseland University Prep High School Football team. The team had a winning season earning recognition as one of the best teams in their conference. Practicing at Sheppard Elementary School playing field, the young men brought sports glory home to Roseland. Also, the Roseland University Prep High School girls' volleyball and girls' soccer teams have earned accolades along with their winning seasons.
Sonoma County art galleries make the best gift shops
This holiday season, you might be tempted to head to the big box stores, holiday shopping list in hand, ready to cross everyone off in one fell swoop. While that has its appeal (sure; returns are universally easy), we all know that shopping at the big box stores cuts into the bottom line of our local makers and artisans.
Want to be the next Occidental columnist?
Happy holidays to all, and welcome back to another edition of Occidental Oriented! I hope your Thanksgiving was wonderful and the rest of your holiday season proceeds smoothly and joyously. Occidental Holiday Craft Faire. The big event coming up that I am super excited about is the 2022 Occidental Holiday...
It’s time for chowder in Bodega Bay!
TIME TO CELEBRATE THE CLAM! FINALLY! Bodega Bay Area Chamber of Commerce is busy planning the 20th Annual Clam Chowder Day on Saturday, Jan. 28. This is the day you get to taste all the chowders in the Bodega Bay area. Drive from one delicious restaurant to another from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are two starting taste times to choose from. We do this split start time to help reduce the tasting lines, so you get your 2-ounce chowder taste faster!
Adios, 2022
So, here we are, at the end of a difficult, dangerous year, fraught with hostility and conflict yet rounding up on a more encouraging note. We still have a democracy, such as it is. But as soon as we breathe a sigh of relief, as we did after the election results, new tensions arise. How many people were shot and killed at an LGBT nightclub in Colorado Springs? And then there’s the chilling prospect of Kevin McCarthy as the Republican Speaker of the House, yelling at Rep. Ilhan Omar and declaring he will force her to leave the Foreign Affairs Committee for her alleged antisemitic remarks. Meanwhile, Trump, leader of the Dark Dominion, says he will save our country again when he wins the presidency in 2024.
