Binghamton, NY

98.1 The Hawk

12 Binghamton Area Businesses We Lost in 2022

There are a lot of positive changes that happen in just 12 months throughout our community. We've seen it every year throughout the Triple Cities. New businesses opening up, and buildings are being remodeled like the EJ Victory building. There are the new Binghamton University buildings in the Johnson City and Binghamton area recently constructed.
BINGHAMTON, NY
whcuradio.com

The Salvation Army rebounding after Ithaca burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Salvation Army is ramping up its Red Kettle Campaign in Ithaca, after getting delayed by a burglary. Captain Stacy McNeil says the site on North Albany Street was recently broken into. The charity is now rebounding. A phone-a-thon happens on Thursday to raise money....
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: November 30, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, plans are being discussed to build two new schools and build an addition to the Woodrow Wilson School to handle the large increase of students in this area. Thousands of people attended the grand opening...
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Residents Near Ross Park Want Burnt-Out RV Eyesore Hauled Away

People who live in a neighborhood on Binghamton's South Side aren't happy that a recreational vehicle gutted in a suspicious fire is still sitting outside a vacant house. The burnt-out RV remains where it was when the blaze erupted near the Morgan Road home around 8:30 a.m. November 11. The property is directly across from the city-owned Ross Park.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Tioga Downs Grants Over $1 Million to Southern Tier Non-Profits

On Tuesday evening, Tioga Downs held its Regional Community Foundation Awards, distributing just over one million dollars in grants to dozens of non-profits across the Southern Tier. 54 organizations amongst Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Bradford (PA) Counties were given much-needed grants, totaling $1.1 million, which will help sustain and improve...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: November 21 to 27

During the week of Monday, November 21 to Sunday, November 27, the Owego Police Department had 129 service calls, 10 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 51 traffic tickets. After an investigation into a theft from Owego Fire Station 4 on Montrose Turnpike, Christopher N. Elliott of Owego was...
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads H.S heading to NYC

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The senior class at Horseheads High-school has made it their goal to give back to communities. This year, they have circulated their entire class initiative around spreading kindness as far as it may travel. The class of 2023 has already done lots around their community. They have decorated a tree and […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
ithaca.com

It’s Official! A Recreational Cannabis Dispensary is Coming to Ithaca

New York State passed the marijuana regulation and taxation Act (MRTA) in March of 2021, officially legalizing adult use of cannabis while laying the groundwork for the office of cannabis management (OCM) to issue various types of licenses for legal adult use cannabis businesses. On November 21, 2022 the state finally began issuing its first licenses for businesses to start legal recreational cannabis sales.
ITHACA, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Lights on the River returns to Owego on Friday

This year’s Lights on the River Festival, hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace, is back with plans to be bigger and better than ever! Planned for Friday evening, Dec. 2, and running from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., guests will flock to downtown Owego for festivities throughout the village along with the popular lighting of the lights on the Court Street Bridge and light poles around town. The sky will ignite with a grand fireworks display at the conclusion of the event.
OWEGO, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

First Annual Tree Lighting in Downtown Binghamton

BINGHAMTON WELCOMES A VERY SPECIAL HOLIDAY EVENT TO THE DOWNTOWN AREA THIS YEAR. The City of BINGHAMTON PARTNERS WITH THE GREATER BINGHAMTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE Place Making OFFICE FOR THE COMMENCEMENT OF THE FIRST TREE LIGHTING AT THE WASHINGTON STREET MALL ON COURT STREET. LOCAL SMALL BUSINESSES SUCH AS Beer...
BINGHAMTON, NY
