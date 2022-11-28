Read full article on original website
yumadailynews.com
Yuma Police release DUI checkpoints statistic's over Thanksgiving holiday
YUMA - Yuma Police conducted their DUI checkpoints over the Thanksgiving holiday. Officers were roaming the streets looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs. Yuma Police say from the DUI checkpoints, 85 traffic stops were conducted throughout the DUI detail for civil traffic violations,...
85350 Sports Bar and Pizzaria reopens for food only
85350 Sports Bar and Pizzaria is back open in Somerton, for food only after their liquor license was suspended last month. The post 85350 Sports Bar and Pizzaria reopens for food only appeared first on KYMA.
Local Yuma resident receives Beating the Odds Award for turning trouble into triumph
After hitting rock bottom, Carlos Flores, a Yuma local changed his life around and received the 2022 "Beating the Odds Award" from Wildfire - The State Community Action Association. The post Local Yuma resident receives Beating the Odds Award for turning trouble into triumph appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
Deputy Facing Four Felony Charges Related to Alleged Defrauding
EL CENTRO – An Imperial County Sheriff’s Office deputy is facing four felony charges that allege he defrauded a fallen officer’s fund and lied to an employee appeals board. William Ayala, 34, was arrested by local Sheriff’s Office personnel at the agency’s administrative building in connection to...
YPD raises awareness on dangers of nitrite ‘poppers’
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says that healthcare providers are reporting deaths and hospitalizations caused by nitrite products. The post YPD raises awareness on dangers of nitrite ‘poppers’ appeared first on KYMA.
COVID levels spike across Yuma and Arizona
Eight Arizona counties, including Yuma County, have high-risk levels for COVID-19 infection according to the CDC. The post COVID levels spike across Yuma and Arizona appeared first on KYMA.
Late Max Castillo named Grand Marshall for Imperial parade
The City of Imperial honors the late Max Castillo and names him as the Grand Marshall of the 19th Annual Imperial Parade of Lights. The post Late Max Castillo named Grand Marshall for Imperial parade appeared first on KYMA.
El Centro Library to host a treasure night of Seussian proportions
The El Centro Library will present a family treasure night based off Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas. The post El Centro Library to host a treasure night of Seussian proportions appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Walt Kammann Sausage Fry this Friday
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV)- The 64th Walt Kammann sausage fry is back. And our local sausage cook, Jeff Kammann gave us a sneak peek at the famous sausage. The Kammann family has been serving their signature sausage for many generations to the Yuma community. But the event is more than...
kyma.com
Calmer day with chillier temperatures
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today we experienced calmer conditions along with slight cooler temperatures. Take a look out our temperature recap for today. Overnight lows will be chillier than normal for this time of year as temperatures will drop into the low and upper 40s. Some areas could potentially...
kyma.com
Clear and calm conditions to end the month of November
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today is the final day of November and we are ending on a good note, with clear skies, calm winds, and slightly cooler temperatures. Looking ahead to the next few days we have an active weather pattern that will bring a series of weather disturbances to our region starting tomorrow.
This Is The Poorest City In Arizona
24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest city in each state.
Crossroads Mission awarded over $27K grant
A local nonprofit organization has received a $27,500 grant to continue to help the community. The post Crossroads Mission awarded over $27K grant appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Pet Talk: Meet Daisy
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Meet our pet of the week, Daisy!. Daisy is a female pit bull terrier who is sweet and mellow. She gets along with other dogs, is housebroken, and is crate trained. Daisy also loves to be petted and will take any affection you can give...
25-Year-Old Jose Echevaria Cordova Killed In A Fatal Crash In Yuma City (Yuma City, AZ)
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday in Yuma City. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the area of County 4th Street and Avenue 42E.
Vintage Base Ball comes to Yuma this December
The Yuma Aces Vintage Base Ball Club will host an informational meeting and will recruit players. The post Vintage Base Ball comes to Yuma this December appeared first on KYMA.
Fatal crash on 32nd street in Yuma
One person died in a car accident this afternoon in Yuma. The post Fatal crash on 32nd street in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
City of El Centro announces road closures at railroad crossings in El Centro
EL CENTRO — In a press release on November 29, the City of El Centro has advised motorists that the Northbound and Southbound traffic lanes will be closed at the following railroad crossings for maintenance work by Union Pacific Railroad:. November 30th - 6th St. Railroad Crossing. December 1st...
Home Grown: Lettuce harvest in full swing
In today's Home Grown, local lettuce harvest is in full swing in the winter lettuce capital of the United States. The post Home Grown: Lettuce harvest in full swing appeared first on KYMA.
azgovernor.gov
Office Of Governor Doug Ducey To Hold Judicial Interviews For The Yuma County Superior Court
PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today announced that members of his office will conduct on-site interviews for candidates who have applied for a judicial vacancy on the Superior Court in Yuma County. Judicial interviews will take place Tuesday, December 6 at the Yuma County Courthouse, 250 W. 2nd St....
