YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Meet our pet of the week, Daisy!. Daisy is a female pit bull terrier who is sweet and mellow. She gets along with other dogs, is housebroken, and is crate trained. Daisy also loves to be petted and will take any affection you can give...

YUMA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO