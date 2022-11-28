ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

yumadailynews.com

Yuma Police release DUI checkpoints statistic's over Thanksgiving holiday

YUMA - Yuma Police conducted their DUI checkpoints over the Thanksgiving holiday. Officers were roaming the streets looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs. Yuma Police say from the DUI checkpoints, 85 traffic stops were conducted throughout the DUI detail for civil traffic violations,...
YUMA, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

Deputy Facing Four Felony Charges Related to Alleged Defrauding

EL CENTRO – An Imperial County Sheriff’s Office deputy is facing four felony charges that allege he defrauded a fallen officer’s fund and lied to an employee appeals board. William Ayala, 34, was arrested by local Sheriff’s Office personnel at the agency’s administrative building in connection to...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

Walt Kammann Sausage Fry this Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV)- The 64th Walt Kammann sausage fry is back. And our local sausage cook, Jeff Kammann gave us a sneak peek at the famous sausage. The Kammann family has been serving their signature sausage for many generations to the Yuma community. But the event is more than...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Calmer day with chillier temperatures

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today we experienced calmer conditions along with slight cooler temperatures. Take a look out our temperature recap for today. Overnight lows will be chillier than normal for this time of year as temperatures will drop into the low and upper 40s. Some areas could potentially...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Clear and calm conditions to end the month of November

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today is the final day of November and we are ending on a good note, with clear skies, calm winds, and slightly cooler temperatures. Looking ahead to the next few days we have an active weather pattern that will bring a series of weather disturbances to our region starting tomorrow.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Pet Talk: Meet Daisy

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Meet our pet of the week, Daisy!. Daisy is a female pit bull terrier who is sweet and mellow. She gets along with other dogs, is housebroken, and is crate trained. Daisy also loves to be petted and will take any affection you can give...
YUMA, AZ

