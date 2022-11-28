The Buffalo Bills may not be at full strength for their Thursday night showdown against the New England Patriots. Five players missed Monday’s practice with an “Illness” designation, including cornerback Dane Jackson. That total comes after several players missed Sunday’s with the same designation. see also Cowboys ‘full steam ahead’ in Odell Beckham Jr. chase after plane incident “It’s out there, right?” coach Sean McDermott said Monday. “Families have it and these guys are human beings so they pick it up sometimes, too.” The Bills have dealt with a number of injuries this season. Most recently, linebacker Von Miller was forced to exit the team’s...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO