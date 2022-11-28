Read full article on original website
Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner
Super Bowl 2023: The Los Angeles Rams took out the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, bringing an NFL title
What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots
ORCHARD PARK - How do you top perfection? The simple answer is that you can’t because, after all, perfect is perfect. So no, don’t expect the Buffalo Bills to be perfect on offense Thursday night when they travel to New England to take on the Patriots in the first of three consecutive games against AFC East opponents which, in all likelihood, will determine whether the Bills can win their third straight division title.
He's a Thanksgiving star and now Ed Oliver may be the Bills' most feared defensive lineman
ORCHARD PARK — There were days during his college football career at the University of Houston where defensive tackle Ed Oliver was simply unblockable. There was almost nothing an opposing offensive line could do to stop him from blowing up plays, which is why the Buffalo Bills made him the ninth overall pick...
Mystery illness in Bills locker room could affect Thursday's game vs. Patriots
The Buffalo Bills may not be at full strength for Thursday night’s game against the New England Patriots, as they have been dealing with an illness that has knocked several players out of practice this week.
Bills Dealing With Illness In Locker Room Ahead Of Patriots Game
Nearly a half-dozen Buffalo Bills are unwell ahead of the team’s midweek trip to New England. Five Bills players did not practice Monday due to illness, according to the team’s injury report: safeties Damar Hamlin and Jaquan Johnson, cornerback Dane Jackson, wide receiver Khalil Shakir and tight end Quintin Morris.
Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots prediction and keys to Thursday Night Football game
It’s time for the Buffalo Bills to rip the bandage off, so to speak, and get cornerback Tre’Davious White on the field once and for all. With several weeks of practice under his belt since being activated from the physically unable to perform list, White finally made his season debut on Thanksgiving in Detroit, one year to the day when he suffered his serious knee injury on Thanksgiving in New Orleans.
NFL games today: Bills vs Patriots opens Week 13 slate on Thursday
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
NFL World Reacts To Former Pro Bowl Quarterbacks' Death
The NFL World is mourning the loss of a former Pro Bowl quarterback on Wednesday. John Hadl, a legendary Kansas Jayhawks star who had a long career in the National Football League, has died at the age of 82. “John Hadl had a generational impact on Kansas football,” Jayhawks athletic...
Pats win nearly impossible if the Bills can pull off 1 stat
The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a showdown against the Patriots. With the season well underway, the Bills are looking for their first divisional victory. Say what you want about the lackluster offense and injuries piling up, the Bills control their own destiny. Furthermore, comparing seasons, the Bills are...
NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman slams Colts' during broadcast, calls the offense 'pretty dreadful'
NFL broadcaster Troy Aikman was not pleased with the Indianapolis Colts' display of inept offense during Monday night's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Patrick Mahomes reveals Chiefs major weakness
Since his arrival in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been one of the top quarterbacks in the league, earning an NFL MVP award and leading his team to multiple Super Bowls, including one championship. But even he can improve his game – particularly in the red zone. During Sunday’s game against Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes reveals Chiefs major weakness appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Super Bowl odds: Every team’s championship futures for 2022-23 NFL season
A new season means new contenders for the league championship. Down below, you’ll find the Super Bowl odds for the
Bills’ Von Miller provides injury update and timeline for possible return vs. AFC East rival
Von Miller had some bad news and good news for the Bills Mafia on Tuesday night. The bad news? The Buffalo Bills’ star pass rusher has an injury that will need to be addressed. In his latest Von Cast for Bleacher Report, Miller said he avoided an ACL tear, but added that damage was done to his lateral meniscus.
Bills: A simple family reunion could help attack current problem
Excluding Von Miller, the Buffalo Bills‘ defensive ends that led the charge on last week’s win over the Minnesota Vikings were Carlos ‘”Boogie” Basham, Shaq Lawson, and Mike Love (practice squad call-up). As they attempted to make up for Miller’s absence as well as Gregory...
Bills dealing with mystery illness ahead of Patriots showdown
The Buffalo Bills may not be at full strength for their Thursday night showdown against the New England Patriots. Five players missed Monday’s practice with an “Illness” designation, including cornerback Dane Jackson. That total comes after several players missed Sunday’s with the same designation. see also Cowboys ‘full steam ahead’ in Odell Beckham Jr. chase after plane incident “It’s out there, right?” coach Sean McDermott said Monday. “Families have it and these guys are human beings so they pick it up sometimes, too.” The Bills have dealt with a number of injuries this season. Most recently, linebacker Von Miller was forced to exit the team’s...
