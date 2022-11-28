Read full article on original website
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Reveals New Season 2 Cast Members and Replaces Actor
A new season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings with it all-new adventures and exciting additions to the impressive ensemble of the series, with Prime Video revealing new cast members heading to Middle-earth for Season 2. The new cast members include Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen 'Zates' Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, and Nicholas Woodeson. Additionally, the role of Orc leader Adar will be played by Sam Hazeldine in Season 2, who was previously played by Joseph Mawle. Stay tuned for details on the development of Season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer Released
Earlier this year, Marvel fans who attended SDCC got the first glimpse at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but the footage wasn't shared with the public. After months of waiting, the trailer is finally here. Today, the Marvel Studios panel at CCXP featured the long-awaited trailer for the highly-anticipated threequel. You can check out the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer, which features the first look at Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, in the player above.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Released
Paramount Pictures has released the first official trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new film in the live-action Transformers feature film series. Set to premiere in theaters next summer, the movie will bring in the fan-favorite characters from the Beast Wars spinoff series for the very first time. The new film will also see the return of classic Transformers characters that would be impossible to exclude like Optimus Prime (voiced again by Peter Cullen), Bumblebee, Arcee, and Wheeljack. Take a look at the upcoming movie and its first footage in the player below, look for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to premiere on June 9, 2023.
Willow: Who Is Elora Danan in New Series?
The new Willow series debuted its first two episodes yesterday, and they feature the return of the 1988's film's Warwick Davis (Willow) and Joanne Whalley (Sorsha). In the original film, Willow teams up with some unlikely new friends in order to protect Elora Danan, a baby who was prophesied to bring down the evil Queen Bavmorda and become the empress of Tir Asleen, Galladoorn, Nockmaar, and Cashmere. The new series takes place many years later, and it's revealed in the beginning of the first episode that Elora had been hidden away for her own protection, and doesn't even know her own identity. However, her true self is revealed at the end of the first episode when she comes face to face with her old protector, Willow. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!
The Witcher: Blood Origin Gets New Trailer from Netflix
The Witcher: Blood Origin got another teaser trailer not long ago, and now, Netflix has shared the official trailer for the new spin-off of The Witcher. Featuring over 2 minutes and 30 seconds of footage, The Witcher: Blood Origin's new trailer was revealed this weekend during CCXP where we've gotten previews for movies and shows from other big properties like Star Wars and Marvel. The show itself is scheduled to release on Netflix on December 25th, so it won't be long now before people are able to see it in full.
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Jason David Frank’s Wife Confirms Actor Died By Suicide & Insists They Didn’t Argue Before His Death
Jason David Frank was found to have died from suicide at 49 after his passing was announced on Sunday, November 20. The actor’s cause of death was confirmed on Dec. 1 by his wife, Tammie Frank, who shared a heartbreaking message about her last few days with her late husband.
Sister Act 3: Whoopi Goldberg Teases Roadblocks for Sequel in New Update
Things seem to be moving forward pretty well on Sister Act 3, with a script completed and a potential cast lined up, but during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night, franchise star Whoopi Goldberg was slow to get too excited, noting that there are still a number of people who have to see and approve of the script before the movie's green light is real. She also joked that the people who have to see it are "a whole lot of adults" who could "get in the way." Still, she seems confident it will happen sooner or later, and has hopes that it will be good.
First Indiana Jones 5 Footage Debuts
After much anticipation from fans and an even longer wait between movies, Walt Disney Studios and Lucasfilm have released some of the first footage from Indiana Jones 5. To kickstart the Disney panel at CCXP a sizzle reel of ootage from upcoming films was released including two shots of Harrison Ford's return to his iconic character. Scheduled for release on June 30, 2023, the fifth film in the series will mark the first time that Ford has put on the fedora and picked up the whip in fifteen years. Check out the footage for Indiana Jones 5 below.
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts Shares First-Look at Optimus Primal, Cheetor, and More
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts has just released a new trailer and with it, fans of the Cybertronians are given the first look at some returning Autobots along with familiar faces that first made landfall in Generation One and Beast Wars. With plenty of Transformers appearing in the new video for the movie that arrives next year, we tried to compile all the new characters that arrive in the crossover film that will bring the Maximals in to the live-action universe.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer Reveals Will Poulter's Adam Warlock
Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Will Poulter is golden in Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer. Disney dropped the first footage from the third installment of James Gunn's trilogy at CCXP in Brazil, revealing the golden-skinned Adam Warlock (Poulter), a.k.a. Adam Magus. The cosmic character was teased during a post-credits scene ending 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, where the Sovereign's Golden High Priestess Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) created the cacooned figure she named Adam. So said the golden gal: "The next step in our evolution — more powerful, more beautiful, more capable of destroying the Guardians of the Galaxy."
Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Nezuko's Scary Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really impressed fans in the second season as Nezuko Kamado unleashed a powerful new side of herself, and now one awesome cosplay is helping the demonized heroine tap into her full potential! The Entertainment District arc of the anime threw Tanjiro Kamado and the others into their toughest fights yet against the first member of Muzan's Upper Ranks, and with it pushed each of them to the brink. These challenges them saw each of the fighters reach into a new level of their strength as their bodies refused to give up despite the perilous odds.
New Netflix Series Premieres as #1 Streaming Show
Nielsen has released their latest batch of ratings and with it revealed the success of a new Netflix series. As many fans know, NBC cancelled the sci-fi show Manifest after three seasons only for Netflix to revive it for a fourth and final batch of episodes. Fan interest in the show was VERY high after the announcement with the first three seasons making their way into the Netflix Top 10, with the streamer's metrics giving it modest numbers upon the debut of the new episodes. Now Nielsen's third-party ratings have come in and confirm that when season four premiered it had HUGE numbers.
Indiana Jones 5 Trailer Reveals First Look at John Rhys-Davies' Return
Disney is having a pretty eventful evening with their CCXP panel as they have officially revealed a bunch of brand new trailers for their Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios offerings. Marvel released a brand new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as well as an exclusive look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. On the other side of things, Lucasfilm revealed the release date for the highly anticipated third season of The Mandalorian and even revealed the first trailer for Indiana Jones 5. During the trailer for Indiana Jones 5 we get to see exactly what the movie is about, what the official title of the movie is, and even a first look at John Rhys-Davies' return to the franchise.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Casts Revenge Actor
The first season of Andor came to an end last month, but there's plenty more Star Wars content to look forward to while fans wait for the second season. It was announced yesterday that the long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian is finally debuting in March, and Ahsoka is also expected to premiere next year. There are also some exciting shows that are currently in production, including Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte. The Acolyte began production in the UK in October and it hails from showrunner Leslye Headland, who is the co-creator of Russian Doll. The new series is set to star Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies) and feature Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), and Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll). New cast members continue to be announced, including The Matrix's Carrie-Anne Moss and now Revenge's Margarita Levieva.
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Releases New Clip: Watch
The Seven Deadly Sins is getting ready for its next major comeback, and Netflix is gearing up for its new premiere with the release of a new clip showing off a scene from The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh! With the TV anime and follow up feature film wrapping up the story from Nakaba Suzuki's original manga, it turns out that there's much more for this universe to explore as Suzuki has returned to the franchise with a new story exploring the next generation of young knights fighting a terrible new threat. It's also going to look much differently too.
Los Espookys Cancelled at HBO After Two Seasons
Los Espookys isn't coming back for a Season 3 according to HBO. Variety received a report from the network about the status of the beloved comedy series. September just saw Season 2 of the series launch on HBO Max. Despite strong viewership and positive reviews, it's closing time. Horror fans are crushed to hear that the show won't be coming back. TV is known for being able to take more risks than the big screen. So, seeing one of the more unique entries on streaming getting sidelined is sad. Of course, the cast and crew were excited to have the opportunity to tell their story. Two seasons might not have been what fans wanted, but at least there was one more salvo of episodes before the doors closed. Check out what HBO had to say about the decision right now.
Netflix Cancels The Midnight Club After One Season
Time is officially up for The Midnight Club. On Thursday, it was announced via a report from The Wrap that the Netflix horror series has been cancelled after one season. The series, which brought to life the mythos from Christopher Pike's franchise of horror novels, was co-creative and executive produced by Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Hill House's Mike Flanagan, alongside creator Leah Fong. While the series was positively received by critics and fans, and made headlines for its record-breaking number of jumpscares, it only briefly spent time on the streamer's Top 10 charts, which reportedly factored into the cancellation.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Promo Previews Episode 10
At last, My Hero Academia is back at the top of its game, and it won't be long before season six rolls out a new episode. Last week, the anime put everyone on edge as Bakugo Katsuki delivered his most intense cliffhanger yet. It's about time to figure out how the hero is doing following his sacrifice his Izuku, and luckily, My Hero Academia just dropped a new promo for episode 10 to whet our appetites.
Keke Palmer Surprise Announces She's Pregnant During SNL Monologue
Saturday Night Live had a huge moment during its latest episode as host Keke Palmer used her opening monlogue to address some online rumors and confirm that she's pregnant with her first child. The actress entered Studio 8H wearing a long coat to kick off the episode and when she began to talk about the scuttlebutt, ripped open the coat to reveal her pregnant belly. "I was especially glad to be here though because there's some rumors going around," Palmer said. "People been in my comments saying 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant.' And I want to set the record straight, I am!" Palmer then ripped her coat open, a moment you can see below.
