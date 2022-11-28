Los Espookys isn't coming back for a Season 3 according to HBO. Variety received a report from the network about the status of the beloved comedy series. September just saw Season 2 of the series launch on HBO Max. Despite strong viewership and positive reviews, it's closing time. Horror fans are crushed to hear that the show won't be coming back. TV is known for being able to take more risks than the big screen. So, seeing one of the more unique entries on streaming getting sidelined is sad. Of course, the cast and crew were excited to have the opportunity to tell their story. Two seasons might not have been what fans wanted, but at least there was one more salvo of episodes before the doors closed. Check out what HBO had to say about the decision right now.

1 DAY AGO