The rumors of tension within the Denver Broncos’ locker room may have reached the point of no return. Russell Wilson celebrated his 34th birthday on Tuesday. His wife Ciara threw him a party, and it would stand to reason that all of Wilson’s teammates were invited. According to Mike Klis of 9NEWS in Denver, only about half of the Broncos’ roster was in attendance.

DENVER, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO