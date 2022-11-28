Read full article on original website
Living nativity showcases Nebraska farm animals to tell the Christmas story
A living nativity in an 1888 Nebraska barn mixes agriculture with the Christmas story, focused on the animals in the quiet of the night when Jesus was born. “In this nativity, you will meet the stable animals that could have been around the manger when Jesus was born,” said Sondra Buell, who owns and operates the 3B Homestead and nativity with her husband Mark Buell near Murdock, between Lincoln and Omaha.
Guineas: The bug-eating alarm system of the farm
Guineas are unique but certainly can serve a purpose on a farm or acreage. The fowl, which are native to Africa, are known for eating bugs and acting as “watchdogs.”. About one to two feet in length and weighing on average 2 pounds, they eat a variety of insects and arachnids: mosquitos, ticks, beetles, and other things like weed seeds, slugs, worms and caterpillars.
OKC: Activities for family & friends this weekend
We have got your one stop location on ideas for you and your loved ones to get out and have some fun in the cold weather over the weekend!
Hardings beginning to build registered Red Angus herd
MCHENRY, N.D. – Logan and Chelsey Harding are building a future on their ranch in Eddy County where they raise commercial SimAngus and are beginning a registered Red Angus herd. “We have a predominantly Red Angus-based herd and we’ll use some Simmental bulls to get SimAngus cross calves –...
Glen Ullin feed mill begins manufacturing cow pellets
GLEN ULLIN, N.D. – The Mill, a new livestock feed mill in southwestern North Dakota, began manufacturing cattle pellets on Nov. 21. Ben and Darcy Mickelson, owners of All Day Trucking in Jamestown, N.D., recently purchased The Mill in the former Dakotaland Feeds facility in Glen Ullin. Dakotaland Feeds closed its doors six months ago.
The oldest living land creature Jonathan the tortoise celebrates 190th birthday
A Seychelles giant tortoise named Jonathan, recognized as the world's oldest living land animal. is celebrating what is estimated to be his 190th birthday this weekend on the island of St. Helena.
Thankfully, reputable news is still available
Having spent most of my career in journalism, I regret to say I roll my eyes nearly every time I read our local daily newspaper. I cringe at the sophomoric writing, poor grammar, and rampant editing errors on some of its pages. You might agree with my beefs, but I...
Auction Calendar - December 2, 2022
3 Larry & Dianne Ehlers, Farm Machinery Retirement, Minden, Iowa. 3 Dick & Margaret Trojan Estate, Tractors, Farm Equipment, Trailers, Firearms & Collectibles, Beaver Crossing, Nebr. 6 DPA Auctions, Equipment, Online Auction. 6 Richard Scheer Estate, 480 Acres Antelope & Madison Co Pivot Irrigated & Dryland Cropland, Tilden, Nebr. 6...
Memories grow with Christmas
OCONTO, Wis. – Farmers touch the lives of others daily. Often folks don’t give a thought to the origin of food and other produce that makes their lives better. But when people visit farms they are more apt to connect the work of farmers to important aspects of their own daily lives. And sometimes an experience on a farm is so special that visitors come away with an indelible memory that brings joy for a lifetime. Sometimes that memory becomes part of a tradition.
Photo contest celebrates life on the farm, ranch
Rural photographers from across the state captured farm and ranch life in South Dakota and shared their images through the 2022 South Dakota Farmers Union Celebrating Life on the Farm and Ranch Photo Contest. “Truly, day-to-day life on South Dakota’s farms and ranches is something worth celebrating,” said Karla Hofhenke,...
Peanuts gain acreage in Missouri
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. — Interest in a versatile legume — peanuts — has grown among Bootheel farmers since 2018, says University of Missouri Extension soils and cropping systems specialist Justin Calhoun. Calhoun estimates there may be more than 15,000 acres of peanuts in the Bootheel region. Some of...
On-farm research takes priority
Farmers can become inundated with all kinds of products, and an on-farm trial could be the answer to find out if those products work on their own operations. On-farm research can also yield a wealth of valuable information about agronomics, such as the correct seeding rates, as well as nitrogen or phosphorus rates, but in North Dakota, it has been up to individual farmers to conduct his/her own trials and evaluate the results.
Hub aims to expand dairy
RIVER FALLS, Wis. – Dairy is big business in Wisconsin. The state has exported $462 million worth of dairy products so far in 2022. That’s according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s “2022 Export Highlights – Year to Date Quarter Three” report.
SDFB Holds 105th Convention in Rapid City
South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) held their 105th Annual Convention in Rapid City, Nov. 18-19, 2022. Agricultural policy discussions, election of board leadership and the creation of a new committee that will bridge the gap between farmers and consumers were part of the two-day event. Jeffery Gatzke, of Hitchcock was...
Pasture, hay, forage subject of Northwest Iowa meetings
Continuing and intensifying drought across northwest Iowa has cattle producers wondering how to prepare for 2023. Pastures were overgrazed, and the U.S. Drought Monitor has most of northwest Iowa rated as severe or extreme drought. To help producers manage previous drought conditions and prepare for continuing drought, Iowa State University...
Mixed crop markets led by soy, wheat
“Grain futures closed the day out mixed with corn lower, but higher soybean and wheat futures,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “…The biggest industry news was that the U.S. House had enough votes to approve a bill to block the potential rail strike. This morning there were 308 deliveries for corn, 1,236 for Chicago wheat, 1,114 for Mpls wheat, and 500 for soybean oil.”
Bison basics: Experts from Tanka Fund provide overview of what it takes to raise bison
Bison are tough creatures that can stand up to the brutal weather and rugged landscape of the prairie. Fencing and working facilities also need to be tough and sturdy for those raising commercial herds. Three experts from the Tanka Fund shared their knowledge about what it takes to raise bison...
Fischer’s year-round 15%-plus ethanol bill has oil backing
The U.S. Senate, with volatile gasoline prices top of mind, is inching toward a bipartisan solution to a years-long push for year-round sales of ethanol blends of 15% or more. Bills to codify the change have shared support from agricultural organizations and biofuels boosters, including the congressional delegations from ag states like Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas.
Analysts sort through cattle on feed numbers
The latest Cattle on Feed report showed placements and on-feed totals even lower than expectations. South Dakota State University risk and business management specialist Matthew Diersen analyzed the numbers in his latest “In the Cattle Markets” column. “The expectations before the November Cattle on Feed report were for...
Enjoy the build-up to Christmas
We are starting Christmas season now. Thanksgiving is over, and we can fully and squarely focus on Christmas. This time of the year is both the most exciting and frustrating for me. Maybe most of you are like me and maybe it is just me, but each year I find myself anticipating Christmas with the excitement I had when I was a kid and each year at the end, I feel the disappointment of the season being over and going by too quickly.
