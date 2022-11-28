Missouri Department of Conservation reports young hunters harvested 2,881 deer during late youth portion of the season

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting five arrests this Wednesday morning. Forty-nine-year-old John Calhoon of Kidder was arrested in Caldwell County. He was accused of alleged felony driving while intoxicated with alcohol, chronic offender, careless and imprudent driving, and failure to place the vehicle on the right shoulder of the road. Calhoon was also accused of exceeding the post speed limit by allegedly traveling 96 miles an hour in a 65 zone. Calhoon was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO