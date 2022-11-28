Missouri Department of Conservation reports young hunters harvested 2,881 deer during late youth portion of the season

Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Deer season ends with Franklin County on top once again
This year’s rifle deer season came to a close last week on Tuesday and Franklin County hunters led Missouri in deer harvested. Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that 197,731 deer were harvested statewide during the November portion of firearms deer season. Of the deer killed during that time, 4,182 were killed in Franklin County — 48 more than last year.
kjluradio.com
Mid-Missouri Sheriff's Dive Team searching for missing eastern Missouri man
Authorities and divers in mid-Missouri are hoping to bring closure to the family of a missing eastern Missouri man. Kenny Loudermilk, 35, of Washington, was last seen on October 26, paragliding over the Missouri River in his hometown. Witnesses saw him enter the water with his gear, but he did not resurface.
fourstateshomepage.com
“Drought Alert” extended for parts of Missouri
MISSOURI. — Governor Mike Parson has issued an executive order to extend the state’s drought alert. 87 percent of Missouri faces abnormally dry conditions, with some of the worst in Jasper, Newton, Barton and Vernon Counties. Parson has been working with a “Drought Assessment Committee” to minimize the...
abc17news.com
Where Missouri stands with drought and where it’s going
This past Monday the 28th, Missouri's governor Mike Parson signed an executive order extending the drought alert until March 1, 2023. The point of this executive order was to help and continue to support Missouri farmers throughout the winter month's. As the growing season for crops has passed, the focus goes toward hydration for Missouri's cattle farmers who have issues with properly maintaining ponds and embankments.
kjluradio.com
Natural cover fire creates smokey conditions at the Lake of the Ozarks
A natural cover fire at the Lake of the Ozarks creates smokey conditions. The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District reported the fire occurred Wednesday in the area of Horseshoe Bend Parkway and Highland Shores, just east of the Village of Four Season. The fire department warns that smoldering debris may...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests on Wednesday morning, November 30, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting five arrests this Wednesday morning. Forty-nine-year-old John Calhoon of Kidder was arrested in Caldwell County. He was accused of alleged felony driving while intoxicated with alcohol, chronic offender, careless and imprudent driving, and failure to place the vehicle on the right shoulder of the road. Calhoon was also accused of exceeding the post speed limit by allegedly traveling 96 miles an hour in a 65 zone. Calhoon was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
kttn.com
Department of Elementary and Secondary Education awards grants to Missouri Career and Technical Education programs
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has awarded several Missouri Career and Technical Education programs with grant dollars to further support the important work that these programs do to ensure all Missouri students are prepared for success upon graduation and further contribute to developing Missouri’s workforce. “Career and...
Missouri highway patrol sees increase in school threat reports on hotline app
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it's received more than 90 threats against schools so far this year through its app "Courage2Report."
KYTV
University of Missouri Extension office breaks ground on new livestock facility in Mount Vernon, Mo.
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - Construction begins on a new facility focused on agricultural research in Mount Vernon. Leaders with the University of Missouri Extension broke ground on what will soon be a livestock handling site. The MU Extension and the University of Missouri College of Agriculture will fund the $400,000 project.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, November 30th, 2022
(Bonne Terre, MO) -- Missouri has executed its 129th prisoner. Kevin Johnson was put to death Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre. He was convicted of the 2005 shooting death of Kirkwood Police Sergeant Bill McEntee. Missourinet reports that Johnson did not appear to suffer after he was given a lethal dose of an execution drug. He was in prison for about 17 years before being executed.
2 drown in ‘Missouri’s most dangerous lake’
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks, a lake recently named as not only the most dangerous lake in Missouri, but the most dangerous lake in the United States. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at […]
Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri residents struggling to make ends meet may be able to meet utility assistance program requirements. Cities across Missouri are increasing energy prices as high inflation rates continue to impact the area. Natural gas rates changed for Ameren Missouri Customers on Nov. 1 to primarily reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost The post Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Most Devastating Tornado in NE Missouri History Killed 14 in 1876
I grew up in the Hannibal/Quincy area and tend to be a weather nerd, but have never heard of this historic storm. It was the most devastating tornado in northeast Missouri history and it claimed 14 lives back in March of 1876. The National Weather Service has a recorded history...
Finally! Scientific Proof That Missourians Can’t Drive
Study finds Missouri is the 4th most dangerous state for drivers
Washington Missourian
MoDOT to host forum on proposed changes to Highway 100 interchanges
Representatives from the Missouri Department of Transportation will be sharing the results of a Highway 100 traffic study on Thursday during a open-house style meeting at the Washington City Hall. The meeting is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. The traffic study was commissioned in hopes of identifying ways that...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI STATE HIGHWAY PATROL REPORTS EIGHT FATALITIES OVER THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports eight people died in traffic crashes during the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday counting period. The counting period ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, November 27. There were no boating crashes or boating fatalities, but two drownings reported. Officials say troopers...
kttn.com
Governor Mike Parson extends drought alert until March 1, 2023
Governor Mike Parson issued Executive Order 22-07 extending Missouri’s drought alert until March 1, 2023, to address issues outlined by the state’s Drought Assessment Committee. Currently, 87 percent of Missouri continues to face abnormally dry conditions, with many counties still experiencing moderate, severe, or extreme drought. Drought conditions...
Experts Say to Buy a Vacation Rental in a city in Missouri
Experts on a travel website are saying that if you are looking to buy a Vacation Rental to use for yourself and to make some money, then you need to check out this city in Missouri. According to the travel website evolve.com, Branson, Missouri is on the list of the...
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
