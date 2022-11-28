Read full article on original website
Saturday, December 3rd Weather
Scattered snow showers remain possible today with winds could gust up to 30 mph at times. A new storm system is set to arrive Sunday night producing another chance of snow. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 45. Look for a low of 29. The San Luis...
The Salida Elks Lodge are Accepting Donations and Applications for their Christmas Basket Program
Applications are being accepted for the Salida Elks Lodge 808 annual Christmas Basket Program. The Elks Lodge distributes food and toys to those who are in need during the holidays. The Elks are collecting toy donations so that they can give them away both during our basket distribution events, and...
Salida Girls Basketball Falls to #4 Sanford 37-21
In the home opener for the Lady Spartans they fall to the Lady Mustangs 37-21 after a late offensive surge. Tonight’s highlights are sponsored by Salida Ace Hardware…. Head Coach Keith Wyatt gave his thoughts after the loss…. I have been blessed to work in TV and Radio for...
Buena Vista Boys Basketball Falls to Florence 40-27
The Buena Vista Demons lose their second game of the season to the Florence Huskies 40-27. Tonight's highlights are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware.
The Annual Elks Hoop Shoot is Saturday
The Salida Elks Lodge is sponsoring their annual Elks Hoop Shoot this Saturday, Dec. 3rd, at the Salida High School gym. The basketball shooting competition is open to boys and girls ages 8 to 13. There is no cost to compete. Registration begins at 9am.
Trujillo Resigns from Salida Schools
The Salida School District has come to a resignation agreement with Mr. Talmage Trujillo effective immediately. The School Board will formally accept the resignation at the regular meeting of the Board on December 13, 2022.
Saguache County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Stolen Medication
The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with information leading to who might have taken lifesaving medications off the Baca Ambulance yesterday while it was on the scene of a medical emergency in Moffat. While the ambulance was parked at Grammy’s Kitchen attending to...
