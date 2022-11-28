ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ABC4

USC not expecting a lot of changes from Utes

LOS ANGELES (ABC4 Sports) – USC came up one point short of a perfect regular season. But the 4th-ranked Trojans say they are not really concerned with Utah’s dramatic 43-42 victory back in October at Rice-Eccles Stadium. “This is not a revenge game,” USC head coach Lincoln Riley said. “That’s not what this is. We […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
kslsports.com

All The Cards Have Fallen Into Place For Utah

SALT LAKE CITY- The impossible was made possible Saturday night when all the cards fell into place for Utah football to head back to Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship. UCLA beat Cal, Oregon State beat Oregon, Utah took care of Colorado, and Washington wrapped things up with a win over Washington State.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
vanquishthefoe.com

BYU Basketball Mailbag: Recruiting, Spencer Johnson Status, Expectations, and More

As we turn the calendar into December, BYU is 5-3 on the year with some growing pains as they break in a new roster. This team has been tough to watch at times with the turnover issues and shooting lulls, but exciting to see the young pieces grow and cultimate in moments such as the 23-point comeback win over Dayton.
PROVO, UT
The Spun

Look: USC Football Could Be Adding A Huge Transfer

Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans could be welcoming a massive transfer addition this coming season. Earlier this week, Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Thornton was a four-star recruit and No. 7-ranked WR in the 2021 class. USC quarterback Caleb Williams...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kslsports.com

BYU Sets Single-Game 3-Point Record In Blowout Over Westminster

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU basketball defeated Westminster 100-70 at the Vivint Arena. Five different BYU players scored in double-figures as the Cougars improve their season record to 5-3 overall. BYU set a single-game school record for most three-pointers made with 19. They knocked down 51% of their three-point...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Mark Pope Provides Injury Update On BYU Guard Spencer Johnson

SALT LAKE CITY – When will BYU get starting guard Spencer Johnson back from an injury? The 6-foot-5 starter missed BYU’s 100-70 victory over Westminster on Tuesday night. He continues to be sidelined from a knee injury during the Thanksgiving night loss to Butler in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament.
PROVO, UT
lvsportsbiz.com

Erick Harper Faces His Biggest Hiring Decision As UNLV Athletic Director; Will Arroyo’s Replacement Be Big Name Splash Hire?

Erick Harper knows college football. The UNLV athletic director played on the Kansas State football team for four years before working for Kansas State’s athletics department (1990-2003) and then as associate athletics director for football operations at the University of Arizona from 2003 to 2011. Harper fired three-year football...
LAS VEGAS, NV
kslsports.com

Indiana Coach Says Vegas Tourney Set Back Women’s Basketball

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Indiana women’s basketball coach Teri Moren said she considered not playing Memphis on Saturday night in the Las Vegas Invitational because no paramedics were on site to tend to an injured Auburn player in the preceding game. Auburn freshman Kharyssa Richardson fell hard to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Delfina Cocciardi on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food that keeps you coming back for more time and time again.
UTAH STATE
milehighcre.com

Colorado-Based McWhinney Expands into Salt Lake City

Today, global residential brand Common and Colorado-based development firm McWhinney began leasing new residential micro-apartment units in one of two high-rise towers in Salt Lake City that formerly operated as a hotel. The building, now operating as Lattice, will be the first collaboration between McWhinney and Common, as both organizations plant flags in Utah’s capital city.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Demolition of old Utah State Prison in Draper begins

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – The demolition of the old Utah State Prison in Draper at the point of the mountain begins with the toppling of a guard tower on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The demolition will begin at 10 a.m. and the public is invited to the ceremony in person. It will also be streamed on The Point’s YouTube Channel, Twitter account, and Facebook page.
DRAPER, UT

