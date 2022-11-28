Read full article on original website
USC not expecting a lot of changes from Utes
LOS ANGELES (ABC4 Sports) – USC came up one point short of a perfect regular season. But the 4th-ranked Trojans say they are not really concerned with Utah’s dramatic 43-42 victory back in October at Rice-Eccles Stadium. “This is not a revenge game,” USC head coach Lincoln Riley said. “That’s not what this is. We […]
Utah Utes vs. USC Trojans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
In 13 road games over the last 2 seasons, Utah is 9-4-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 59.3 points per game which has been on average 5.6 points over the line for those games. In 11 home games over the last 2 seasons, USC...
Utah Athletics Announces Sellout Of Pac-12 Championship Ticket Allotment
SALT LAKE CITY- Once again it looks like the Utes will have a very good showing in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship on Friday. Utah Athletics announced Tuesday around noon they have sold out their allotment of Pac-12 Championship tickets and thanked fans for their enthusiasm and support of Utah football.
All The Cards Have Fallen Into Place For Utah
SALT LAKE CITY- The impossible was made possible Saturday night when all the cards fell into place for Utah football to head back to Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship. UCLA beat Cal, Oregon State beat Oregon, Utah took care of Colorado, and Washington wrapped things up with a win over Washington State.
BYU Basketball Mailbag: Recruiting, Spencer Johnson Status, Expectations, and More
As we turn the calendar into December, BYU is 5-3 on the year with some growing pains as they break in a new roster. This team has been tough to watch at times with the turnover issues and shooting lulls, but exciting to see the young pieces grow and cultimate in moments such as the 23-point comeback win over Dayton.
College Football Playoff Rankings Released, Set Up Pac-12 Title Battle
SALT LAKE CITY- The latest CFP rankings have been released further setting up an epic battle between Utah and USC for the Pac-12 Title in Las Vegas. The Trojans come in at No. 4 and the Utes slide in at No. 11 putting a lot at stake for both teams.
Huskies Waiting to Find Out is the Bowl full of Roses?
SEATTLE (AP) — Kalen DeBoer would much rather be preparing for the Pac-12 championship game than sitting around waiting to find out what the bowl destination will be for No. 9 Washington. But the Huskies coach and the rest of his team have a rooting interest in what transpires...
UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 14
Taking a look around the internet to see where the experts are picking the Bruins to play come bowl season.
Look: USC Football Could Be Adding A Huge Transfer
Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans could be welcoming a massive transfer addition this coming season. Earlier this week, Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Thornton was a four-star recruit and No. 7-ranked WR in the 2021 class. USC quarterback Caleb Williams...
BYU Sets Single-Game 3-Point Record In Blowout Over Westminster
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU basketball defeated Westminster 100-70 at the Vivint Arena. Five different BYU players scored in double-figures as the Cougars improve their season record to 5-3 overall. BYU set a single-game school record for most three-pointers made with 19. They knocked down 51% of their three-point...
Lincoln Riley's USC Turnaround Has Been Staggering
USC's turnaround in Lincoln Riley's first season has been stunning.
Mark Pope Provides Injury Update On BYU Guard Spencer Johnson
SALT LAKE CITY – When will BYU get starting guard Spencer Johnson back from an injury? The 6-foot-5 starter missed BYU’s 100-70 victory over Westminster on Tuesday night. He continues to be sidelined from a knee injury during the Thanksgiving night loss to Butler in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament.
Erick Harper Faces His Biggest Hiring Decision As UNLV Athletic Director; Will Arroyo’s Replacement Be Big Name Splash Hire?
Erick Harper knows college football. The UNLV athletic director played on the Kansas State football team for four years before working for Kansas State’s athletics department (1990-2003) and then as associate athletics director for football operations at the University of Arizona from 2003 to 2011. Harper fired three-year football...
Indiana Coach Says Vegas Tourney Set Back Women’s Basketball
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Indiana women’s basketball coach Teri Moren said she considered not playing Memphis on Saturday night in the Las Vegas Invitational because no paramedics were on site to tend to an injured Auburn player in the preceding game. Auburn freshman Kharyssa Richardson fell hard to...
UNLV fires head football coach Marcus Arroyo after three seasons
The University of Nevada Las Vegas has fired football head coach Marcus Arroyo.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Delfina Cocciardi on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food that keeps you coming back for more time and time again.
Three Utah cities listed among best college towns in nation
Three Utah cities were named among the best towns for college students according to a new study.
'Falling' and 'very slow': The new reality for Salt Lake, Provo housing markets
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Housing markets in Salt Lake City and Provo are now considered “falling,” characterized by flat or declining prices and a shrinking industry, according to a prominent real estate research firm. The analysis from John Burns Real Estate Consulting also puts Salt Lake...
Colorado-Based McWhinney Expands into Salt Lake City
Today, global residential brand Common and Colorado-based development firm McWhinney began leasing new residential micro-apartment units in one of two high-rise towers in Salt Lake City that formerly operated as a hotel. The building, now operating as Lattice, will be the first collaboration between McWhinney and Common, as both organizations plant flags in Utah’s capital city.
Demolition of old Utah State Prison in Draper begins
DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – The demolition of the old Utah State Prison in Draper at the point of the mountain begins with the toppling of a guard tower on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The demolition will begin at 10 a.m. and the public is invited to the ceremony in person. It will also be streamed on The Point’s YouTube Channel, Twitter account, and Facebook page.
