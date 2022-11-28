Read full article on original website
BBC
NHS: Ambulance delays as paramedic holds for GP
When ambulance crews bring patients to hospital they are meant to be able to handover their patients to A&E staff within 15 minutes. But an analysis by the BBC shows by late November more than 11,000 ambulances were spending over an hour stuck in queues outside hospital every week. That...
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC
My mum's 40-hour wait to get to A&E with hip break
When 85-year-old Koulla fell at home, her family immediately rang for an ambulance. She was in agonising pain - she had broken her hip. It was around 8pm. It took another 14 hours for an ambulance to get to her, leaving her pregnant granddaughter to care for her through the night.
BBC
Birmingham Children's Hospital warns of long A&E waits
A children's hospital trust says it is under "significant, sustained pressure" due to high levels of respiratory infections. Birmingham Women and Children's trust said it had seen an "unprecedented" rise in patients in the emergency department at its children's hospital. A number of units were also reporting a lack of...
BBC
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
Hospital doctors refuse to do more weekend shifts in a bid to protect their 'work-life balance': Critics claim that low weekend staffing increases death rate for NHS patients
Doctors have rejected calls to work weekends to resolve the NHS crisis, saying it would harm their 'work-life balance'. NHS bosses have come under pressure to switch to a seven-day working rota to help clear a record backlog of seven million people waiting for vital tests and treatment. Former Health Secretary Lord Lansley told The Mail on Sunday: 'We owe it to patients to provide the best possible care at weekends.'
BBC
Paige Chivers: Blackpool girl's murderer dies in prison
A "devious" paedophile, convicted of murdering Blackpool teenager Paige Chivers, has died in prison. Paige, 15, was reported missing in 2007. Despite her body having never been found, she was officially declared dead following an inquest in 2016. Robert Ewing was jailed for life in 2015 following a trial at...
BBC
Top hospitals targeted by nurse strikes
A host of leading hospitals will be affected in next month's nurse strikes, the Royal College of Nursing says. They include Great Ormond Street and Alder Hey children's hospitals and leading cancer centres. Overall, around a quarter of hospitals and community services in England and nearly all those in Northern...
BBC
Musician David Leadbetter dies in crash
The family of a popular musician who died after being involved in a three-car crash have paid tribute to him. David Leadbetter, 64, found fame in South Africa and died in hospital after a crash near Bath in Somerset on 24 November. The guitarist's wife Michelle said she had lost...
BBC
Stroke patient had to get bus to Ipswich Hospital says wife
A father suffering a stroke had to take two buses to hospital when his ambulance was cancelled, his wife said. Lauren Matthews said when her husband Gavin was then cleared to leave Ipswich Hospital a few hours later, his symptoms reappeared but an ambulance was once more diverted elsewhere. After...
Boy who died would ‘100% still be here’ if not denied hospital bed, uncle says
A young boy would “100 per cent still be here” if he had not been denied a hospital bed when he was unwell, his uncle has claimed. Five-year-old Yusuf Nazir died from pneumonia on Monday. It is reported an infection had spread to his lungs and caused multiple organ failure, resulting in several cardiac arrests.His family said they struggled to get the poorly child admitted to hospital in the run-up to his death, as they were told there were not enough beds or doctors available.His uncle, Zaheer Ahmed, said he had “begged” Rotherham General Hospital to take his nephew...
Rotherham: inquiry after family says boy, 5, died after hospital turned him away
Yusuf Ahmed died after a tonsil infection spread to his lungs and caused multiple organ failure
BBC
Family claim Rotherham Hospital delays led to death of boy
A five-year-old boy who died after being sent home from a hospital could have been saved if he was treated earlier, his family has claimed. Yusuf Mahmud Nazir's uncle said he had "begged" staff at Rotherham Hospital to treat his nephew's severe throat infection with intravenous antibiotics. He said he...
BBC
Letters sent to more than 1,000 families in Nottingham maternity review
Letters have been sent to more than 1,000 families identified as having cases potentially relevant to an ongoing review of maternity services in Nottingham. Midwife Donna Ockenden is leading a review into failings by Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust. She said her team had been contacted by more than...
BBC
Six children die with Strep A bacterial infection
Six children have died with an invasive condition caused by Strep A - including five under 10-year-olds in England since September - the UK Health Security Agency has said. A girl from Wales has also died. No deaths have been confirmed in Scotland or Northern Ireland. Strep A infections are...
BBC
Bristol dad stabbed ex-partner nine times in front of their child
A father stabbed his former partner with four different knives before driving away with their child. Liam Davis, 26, of Hartcliffe, Bristol stabbed Jodie nine times in front of their child at the victim's Southmead home in April. Jodie asked Davis at Bristol Crown Court: "Did you hate me so...
More than 1,000 rail cleaning staff to strike over pay
RMT boss, Mick Lynch, hails ‘historic result’ after cleaner members of the union vote in favour of action
Disabled grandmother accuses coach firm of ‘discrimination’ after mobility scooter row
A disabled grandmother has accused a coach company of “discrimination” after they refused to allow her on the bus with her mobility scooter.Lesley McMaster was travelling to visit her grandchildren when Nu-Venture staff told her she couldn’t get on the bus with the scooter.The driver allegedly told her she was “too heavy” and that it was down to his discretion to let her on, while she was weighed down with shopping for her poorly daughter and grandchildren.She was forced to drive 1.5 miles on the scooter – the size of a double buggy – in pouring rain.Normally, the grandmother from...
BBC
Queen's Medical Centre patients waiting in corridors given apology letter
Patients waiting in corridors to be admitted at a Nottingham hospital are being given letters of apology. The notes, handed to a small number of Queen's Medical Centre patients, explain how soaring demand is affecting A&E, wards and ambulance services. Patients are being accepted from ambulances more quickly to free...
BBC
Father of girl, 4, fighting for life with Strep A infection is 'praying for a miracle'
The father of a four-year-old girl left fighting for her life in hospital after contracting Strep A has said they are "hoping and praying for a miracle". Camila Rose Burns, four, has been on a ventilator at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool since Monday. Six children have died with...
