A Vermillion, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died early Saturday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred north of North Sioux City. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2017 Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on Interstate 29 when it struck Amanda Taylor, 39, who was walking in the driving lane. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

UNION COUNTY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO