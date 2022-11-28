Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnax.com
Nebraska School Aid Reform Committee
Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen has put together a school finance reform committee to provide recommendations on how to update the school aid formula. Senator Tom Briese of Albion has been appointed to the committee……. Briese says the current formula doesn’t work for a lot of rural districts…..
wnax.com
CO2 Pipelines Critical to Ethanol Industry
Liquid carbon dioxide pipelines, while controversial, are necessary for the future of the ethanol industry. Brian Jennings, C.E.O. of the American Coalition for Ethanol, based in Sioux Falls, says ethanol can help lower greenhouse gas emissions……. Jennings says the pipelines are key to those cleaner emissions….. Jennings says...
wnax.com
Open House for West Yankton Traffic Study
The state Department of Transportation hosted an open house update on the West Yankton Traffic Study Thursday night. D.O.T. Engineer Steve Gramm says they are working with Yankton County on the study….. The study focuses on the area between the City of Yankton and Lewis & Clark Lake. Gramm...
wnax.com
SD Attorney General’s Office Adds Missing Persons Coordinator
South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo says he has filled two new positions in his office. A Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Coordinator and a Human Trafficking Coordinator….. Allison Morrisette is the MMIP Coordinator and Mary Beth Holzworth is the Trafficking Coordinator. Vargo says they have a base to...
wnax.com
Names Released in Union County Fatal Accident
A Vermillion, S.D., woman has been identified as the person who died early Saturday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash that occurred north of North Sioux City. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2017 Kenworth Construction semi-truck pulling trailers was northbound on Interstate 29 when it struck Amanda Taylor, 39, who was walking in the driving lane. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
wnax.com
Jacks Men Stumble at Kent State
Kent State scored the game’s opening 11 points and never led by less than eight as the Golden Flashes earned a 83-68 victory over South Dakota State on Friday, Dec. 2, in a non-conference tilt at Memorial Athletic and Convention Center. The Golden Flashes hit their first five shots...
Comments / 0