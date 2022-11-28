ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USC football coach Lincoln Riley’s shocking admission on Caleb Williams injury

USC football star Caleb Williams had a painful night physically and emotionally after their tough loss to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship game. Not only did the USC Trojans got blown out by the Utes 47-24, but Williams suffered multiple injuries in the contest. In the first quarter, he hurt the pinky finger on his throwing hand after a big run. In fact, his hand was bleeding as photos and videos from the game show a laceration on his pinky finger.
USC football: 3 people most to blame for Pac-12 title game loss to Utah

USC football entered Friday night’s Pac-12 Championship Game just needing to win to punch a ticket to the College Football Playoff. The Trojans were riding back-to-back wins over rivals UCLA and Notre Dame, and had won five straight games to finish the season 11-1. It seemed like fate that the Trojans would win and assert […] The post USC football: 3 people most to blame for Pac-12 title game loss to Utah appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Ball State football’s Carson Steele, one of nation’s leading rushers, makes shocking transfer portal move

Ball State Cardinals running back Carson Steele has made a huge decision for his college football future, opting to enter the transfer portal. Steele posted a statement on his Twitter account on Saturday, revealing the news. In a statement, Steele said. “I want to thank Ball State for taking a chance on me when no […] The post Ball State football’s Carson Steele, one of nation’s leading rushers, makes shocking transfer portal move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LSU football’s Jayden Daniels gets huge injury update before SEC Championship vs. Georgia

LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels’ status for the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs has had Tigers fans holding their collective breaths. Well, they can exhale after LSU head coach Brian Kelly’s injury update on Thursday. Kelly told the media that Daniels practiced this week and will play on Saturday, according to Seth Emerson of The Athletic.
Ohio State and 2 other teams that benefit most from USC’s loss to Utah

Well, it happened again. The Pac-12, which has not had a team make the College Football Playoff since 2016, cannibalized itself once again and ended its playoff hopes. This might be the most heartbreaking instance of said trend, given how close the conference was to break it. No. 4 USC entered Friday night’s Pac-12 Championship […] The post Ohio State and 2 other teams that benefit most from USC’s loss to Utah appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deion Sanders set to arrive in Colorado after Jackson State’s SWAC title game

Deion Sanders is expected to accept Colorado football’s head coaching job following Jackson State’s SWAC title game, per Sports Illustrated. It should be noted that nothing is official as of yet. But there is a strong chance that Colorado will have their new head coach sooner rather than later. Jackson State football enjoyed a tremendous […] The post Deion Sanders set to arrive in Colorado after Jackson State’s SWAC title game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mickey Joseph arrested for suspected domestic assault after Nebraska football’s Matt Rhule hire

Mickey Joseph, ex-Nebraska football interim head coach, has been arrested for suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and strangulation just days after the university named Matt Rhule their next head coach, according to Eric Olson of the Associated Press. The police said the following in a statement, “While the Lincoln Police Department does not normally provide […] The post Mickey Joseph arrested for suspected domestic assault after Nebraska football’s Matt Rhule hire appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ bold Deion Sanders take amid Colorado football buzz

Can Deion Sanders coach in the NFL? If you’re going to ask Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, the answer is an easy “Yes.”. Amid the rumors of Sanders’ move to Colorado football, Jones was asked whether Coach Prime would ever be an option to lead the Cowboys. While the Dallas boss refused to make any guarantee or assumption, he did highlight that the former NFL star is “very capable” of becoming a head coach in the pros.
Ohio State HC Ryan Day’s epic message on College Football Playoff opportunity after USC loss

Ryan Day and Ohio State’s College Football Playoff hopes are still alive, thanks to the USC Trojans’ loss to Utah. And the moment is clearly not lost on Day, who knows what the Buckeyes need to do now. The Ohio State football head coach delivered this epic message to his team, per Bill Rabinowitz of […] The post Ohio State HC Ryan Day’s epic message on College Football Playoff opportunity after USC loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TCU’s Sonny Dykes ‘concerned’ about College Football Playoff chances after loss to Kansas State

Sonny Dykes’ TCU squad lost a tight Big 12 Championship game in overtime by a score of 31-28, putting their College Football Playoff hopes on shakier ground with Selection Sunday looming. TCU’s playoff chances were a popular topic in the postgame press conference. Dykes was asked for his thoughts on TCU football’s odds of making […] The post TCU’s Sonny Dykes ‘concerned’ about College Football Playoff chances after loss to Kansas State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
