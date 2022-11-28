Read full article on original website
Let’s Talk Pella – Recognition for Pella Communications Specialist Visser
Pella Police Department Lead Communications Specialist Kaci Visser discusses her recent promotion and Andy and Molly Mullen of the Lake Rathbun area discuss Visser’s efforts on a 911 call to help with a roadside birth. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts |...
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Cassi Pearson and Craig Mobley
Our guests on Let’s Talk Knoxville today are Knoxville School Superintendent Cassi Pearson and Knoxville Business Manager Craig Mobley as we discuss the most recent school board meeting. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's...
IN DEPTH: Leighton State Bank Celebrates 25 years in Pella
Leighton State Bank is celebrating 25 years in Pella. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Steve Fopma, President and CEO. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to In Depth Podcast.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Chief Fuller
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Knoxville Police Chief Fuller as we talk about golf carts and UTV’s. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
IN DEPTH: Junction 92 Project
What’s the junction 92 project, what are the consequences for county roads, and how will it be funded?. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts...
Robert “Bob” Verdoorn
A Celebration of Life service for Robert “Bob” Verdoorn, 88, is being planned for Wednesday, December 7 at 11 am at Third Church in Pella, Iowa. Following the memorial service there will be a luncheon with fellowship time with the family at the church. Memorials may be given to the Arlys and Bob Verdoorn Endowed Scholarship Fund. Contributions may be mailed to Central College, PO BOX 5200, Pella, Iowa 50219. Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Merry-N County Christmas
Merry-N County Christmas, a drive-through lighted holiday display at Marion County Park continues this weekend. There are over 65 lighted displays this year. Sponsored by THRIVE Knoxville and the Marion County Historical Society, the Merry-N County Christmas route has expanded this year due to increased displays, so visitors will see many changes as they wind through Marion County Park.
Knoxville Bowlers Fall To Pella, Wrestling Heads To Nodaway Valley
After smashing Nevada on Thursday, the Knoxville Wrestling Squad will take a trip to Nodaway Valley today. The Panthers will be joined by Pleasantville along with other teams from around southern and southwestern Iowa. Knoxville is 1-0 on the season in dual meets after beating Nevada on Thursday 71-9 while Pleasantville took care of Moravia, Martensdale-St. Mary’s and Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas on Thursday.
Vernon Gay
Funeral Services for Vernon Gay, age 89 of Oskaloosa, will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m.; at the Langkamp Funeral Chapel and Crematory. The Burial will be in Forest Cemetery. The family will greet visitors on Monday from 4-6 p.m. Langkamp Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Indianola Library Stranger Things Escape Rooms Next Week
The Indianola Public Library is hosting a pair of escape rooms for teens and adults next week, Escape Vecna’s Mind: Stranger Things Escape Room. The escape rooms are themed around the show Stranger Things and escaping the mind of the villain Vecna, with the teens room scheduled for Thursday, December 8th and for adults on Friday, December 9th. Library Director Michele Patrick tells KNIA News the library has seen record participation from teens and adults over the past year, with newer events such as the escape rooms or crafts being big draws.
Indianola Dancers Compete at State Competition Today
The Indianola Impulse Dance Team is competing at the State Competition today, including the Winter Color Guard competition for the first time in school history, in addition to individuals. The Indians will compete facing East in Jazz VII at 8:18am, Pom XII at 9:48am, and Lyrical III at 10:45am, while...
Webb Shadle Library Holiday Party
The Webb Shadle Library in Pleasantville will be holding a Children’s Holiday Party Saturday, December 10 starting at 10 a.m. The event will include fun crafts, treats and a special story time. Mrs. Claus will also be at the library for the Children’s Holiday Party. Pleasantville Librarian JoEllen...
Knoxville Winter Concert set for December 19
Knoxville High School will host their Winter Concert December 19 starting at 7 p.m. for students in grades 9 through 12 at the Performing Arts Center. The concert is a combination of Jazz Band, Concert Band, Concert Choir and Chamber Singers all bringing their talents together. Leading the Knoxville groups will be Ian Heetland, Knoxville Director of Choirs and Meredith Tipping, Knoxville Band Director.
Pella Bowlers Knock Off Knoxville; Wrestlers in Action Today
The Pella bowling team found success on a rare Friday match against Oskaloosa, with the girls winning 1843-1799 and the boys on top 2524-2375. Individually, the top Dutch bowlers were Anderson Schirm (402) and Carter Failor (353) for the Dutch boys; Tristen Carter led the way for Knoxville at 359. Taylor Walker was tops for the Pella girls at 275, followed by 249 from Mallory Westerkamp. Jasmine Holbrook scored 260 to lead the Panthers.
Lilalee Williams
A graveside service for Lilalee Williams, 96, of Lacona, will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the Newbern Cemetery on Monday, December 5, 2022. Family will receive friends at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Lacona prior to the service, beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Simpson College Community Orchestra Performance Sunday
The Simpson College Community Orchestra is holding their 10th Anniversary Concert this Sunday. Linda Benoit tells KNIA News there will be a medley of Christmas music being played including African-American folk songs and music from a Russian composer among others. Benoit also said the 10th Anniversary Concert is a significant milestone to show the growth of where the orchestra started.
State Dance Starts for Knoxville
The State Dance competition is being held in Des Moines at Hy-Vee Hall and Wells Fargo Arena and it runs through Friday, December 2. Knoxville is in state competition today with soloists performing in the morning. Knoxville soloists are Hayden Hudson, Remy Vasquez-Smith, Kate Schneider, Reese Roberts, Harper Chambers, and Shae Wheelock.
Indianola School Board Approves Bonds for High School Project
The Indianola School Board approved administrative procedures on the early bonds issued for the Indianola High School Replace in Place Project, after it was approved by voters earlier this year. Superintendent Ted Ihns tells KNIA News this was a small, early step in a years-long plan to get the project to completion.
Community Chorus to be held Friday
The Knoxville Community Chorus will be performing December 2 at 7 p.m. at the Methodist Church in Knoxville. The high school chamber choir will join the chorus for the event. According to Kathleen Taylor, some members of the Knoxville Community Choir have been performing for the past 40 years. Cynthia Thill is the Director.
Pella Boys Wrestlers Swept at Urbandale
A short-handed bunch of Dutch took on two large Class 3A schools to start the season, and fell in a triangular to Urbandale and West Des Moines Valley Thursday evening in boys wrestling action. Without some of their top competitors, including Peyton Ritzert, TR Putz, Logan Bruxvoort, or Noah Parsons, Pella was edged 40-38 by the hosting J-Hawks and couldn’t keep pace in a 72-8 dual with ranked Valley. Damion Clark (132) and Jackson Van Kley (170) were the lone Dutch grapplers with a pair of individual wins. Pella is next in action Saturday at the Williamsburg Invitational.
