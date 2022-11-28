ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, GA

Indictment: Cherokee County man charged with felony murder after overdose death

By , Shannon Ballew
Cherokee Tribune
Cherokee Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TQj4U_0jQ8IBtm00
Michael Waters

A Woodstock man has been indicted on a charge of felony murder after authorities say he gave a woman drugs that caused her to die of an overdose.

According to an indictment filed Nov. 14, Michael Waters, 22, from Woodstock, is accused of giving a woman fentanyl and tramadol in May 2021, and causing her to die of fentanyl intoxication.

He is charged with felony murder, two counts of violation of Georgia’s controlled substances act, possession of a schedule I-controlled substance (heroin) and possession of a schedule II-controlled substance (fentanyl).

Waters was arrested in September 2021 and released on bond the next month, according to the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, and was rearrested in March on a bench warrant and released by court order in September.

Waters has a court hearing scheduled for Dec. 14, according to Cherokee County court documents.

An indictment is a formal charge of felony offenses, and defendants are assumed innocent until proven guilty.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man sentenced to 20 years for abusing, kidnapping woman, DA says

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Woodstock man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after jury finds him guilty of family violence and drug charges. According to the District Attorney, on Thursday, a Cherokee County jury convicted Justin Cameron Finnegan, 22, of kidnapping, possession of Schedule II controlled substances, violating a Family Violence Order, family violence aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and other charges.
WOODSTOCK, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woodstock man sentenced to 30 years for domestic violence, drugs, and other charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Woodstock man Justin Cameron Finnegan, 22, has been sentenced to 30 years, with the first 20 years to serve in federal prison for multiple crimes. According to a release, a jury found Finnegan guilty of eight charges including kidnapping, possession of controlled substances, violating a Family Violence Order, family violence aggravated assault, and false imprisonment.
WOODSTOCK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

'I thought I was going to die': Road rage case on I-285 leads to 2 arrests

EAST POINT, Ga. - East Point police say you should never pull out a weapon to resolve a traffic dispute, but that is what police say people in both cars did over the weekend. The road rage shooting happened on I-285 near Washington Road on Saturday. Driver Amari Janeau and...
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Friday, December 2, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, December 2, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, December 2, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gang members sentenced for executing 17-year-old suspected ‘snitch’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Eight members of the 135 Piru have been convicted and sentenced for their role in the execution of a 17-year-old fellow gang member. Maurice Antonio Kent, Gary Terrell Davis, Christopher Nwanjoku, Jamel Dupree Hughes, Cedric Sams, Jr., Michael Kent, Jennifer Foutz and DaSean Dorey were all sentenced in connection with the killing.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia police officer arrested on drug conspiracy charges

A Georgia police officer has been arrested by the GBI on drug conspiracy charges. Cave Spring Police Department Officer Marvin James Armstrong, age 35, of Chattooga County, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess fentanyl, conspiracy to possess methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess Percocet and use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Inmate killed in incident at Clayton County Jail, sheriff says

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officials are investigating the death of an inmate that happened Monday night at the Clayton County Jail. The Clayton County Sheriff's Office has confirmed with FOX 5 that an incident happened around 8 p.m. at the jail that ended with the death of an inmate. Investigators...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

Ward Arrested by HCSO Narcotics & Special Investigations Unit

On November 22, detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit (NSI) received information regarding a subject wanted by the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office on drug charges. Acting on the information received, HCSO NSI personnel located and arrested Anthony Ladarin Ward on an outstanding fugitive warrant. During this operation, probable cause was developed that showed Ward was involved in the distribution of narcotics in Hamilton County.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Cherokee Tribune

Cherokee Tribune

Canton, GA
1K+
Followers
590
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

The Leading Voice of Cherokee County, Georgia.

 https://www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy