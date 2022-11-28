Indictment: Cherokee County man charged with felony murder after overdose death

Michael Waters

A Woodstock man has been indicted on a charge of felony murder after authorities say he gave a woman drugs that caused her to die of an overdose.

According to an indictment filed Nov. 14, Michael Waters, 22, from Woodstock, is accused of giving a woman fentanyl and tramadol in May 2021, and causing her to die of fentanyl intoxication.

He is charged with felony murder, two counts of violation of Georgia’s controlled substances act, possession of a schedule I-controlled substance (heroin) and possession of a schedule II-controlled substance (fentanyl).

Waters was arrested in September 2021 and released on bond the next month, according to the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, and was rearrested in March on a bench warrant and released by court order in September.

Waters has a court hearing scheduled for Dec. 14, according to Cherokee County court documents.

An indictment is a formal charge of felony offenses, and defendants are assumed innocent until proven guilty.