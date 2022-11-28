ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio recreational marijuana backers eye 2023 ballot, as legislature looks at expanding medical marijuana

By Laura Hancock, cleveland.com
 5 days ago
jim boogaloo
5d ago

here's the problem legalize marijuana in the whole state which means the local municipalities have to obey it and so do landlords that needs to be in the wording of the contract not just gummies

Aaron Brooks
5d ago

So You Don't Legalize It so that means the dealers out on the street make all the money with no tax people going to smoke it anyway so if you made it legal Ohio would get all the tax money almost every state all the way around us has it legal so people just cross over and go over to Michigan or Odell noise don't make a lot of sense to me folks Legalize It little Ohio reap the benefits

phred of the void
5d ago

Genesis 1:12....."...I have given you all the seed bearing plants and herbs to use......."

