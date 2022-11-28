Jennifer Lopez Recently Rocked a Fair Isle Sweater, And Now You Can Shop Them On Sale for Cyber Monday

Jennifer Lopez Photo by James Devaney/GC Images

Nothing quite screams "I'm heading to Aspen" — whether you actually are or not — like a Fair Isle sweater. The classic print is quintessential winter, so it's not surprising that Jennifer Lopez threw one on for date night in New York City with Ben Affleck.

JLo rocked a chic black and red one that paid subtle homage to the holiday season. She finished the look by cinching it at the waist and pairing the sweater with a high-slit maxi skirt for a trip to see "The Music Man" at the Winter Garden Theatre."

Regardless of where your winter travels will take you, a Fair Isle sweater ensures you'll always look chic. And these Cyber Monday sweater deals ensure you'll get the timeless look for less.

Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.

5 Cozy Deals On Fair Isle Sweaters

J.Crew knocked 40% off this sweater, bringing the total to $42.50. But enter CYBER at checkout today only and receive an additional 10% discount. The mock neck pullover sweater is still in stock in every size — including plus — in a navy ruby that looks similar to Jennifer Lopez's night-out look. A caramel charcoal (tan) is also available in every size. Fair Isle Mock neck Pullover Sweater, $38.25 at J.Crew

Puff-Sleeve Fair Isle Crewneck Sweater, Originally $89.50, Now $40.27 at J.Crew

This colorful crewneck was marked down 50% until Cyber Monday rolled around. Now, you can get it for an additional 10% off — $40.27 — with code CYBER at checkout. Puff sleeves and a candy-colored design ensure you'll stand out in a sea of snow bunnies. Puff-Sleeve Fair Isle Crewneck Sweater, $40.27 at J.Crew

Crystal-Embellished Fair Isle Cardigan, Originally $178, Now $80.10 at J.Crew

A trendy boxy cut and subtle sparkle make this crystal-embellished Fair Isle cardigan a perfect holiday-season companion. It was already on sale for 50% off, but you can take 10% more off at checkout using CYBER. Crystal-Embellished Fair Isle Cardigan, $80.10 at J.Crew

Caslon Fair Isle Cable Knit Sweater, Originally $79, Now $47.40

This cozy Caslon sweater is currently 40% off in a holiday-ready red and tan combo, as well as a poppy pink and gray. The mock neck adds extra warmth. A timeless beige option is also on sale for $52.93. Caslon Fair Isle Cable Knit Sweater, $47.40 at Nordstrom

Lucky Brand Fair Isle Sweater, Originally $89,50, Now $53.70 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom

The boxy cut on this Lucky Brand Fair Isle sweater is a so-2022 twist on the classic winter sweater. It's currently making like the temperature and dropping in price at Nordstrom, where it's down 40%. Lucky Brand Fair Isle Sweater, $53.70 at Nordstrom