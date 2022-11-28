ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Benefits of 'bloodless medicine' boost surgery without transfusions

By Denise Mann, HealthDay News
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

Before Andrea Acerra, 45, had a hysterectomy due to heavy periods in November, she received an iron infusion to boost her red blood cell count and stave off the need for a transfusion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h0V4U_0jQ8I0H200
Having bloodless medicine as an option became even more important during the pandemic when the supply of donor blood dwindled, triggering a national shortage. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

"I was just worried about side effects from the iron, but there were none," said Acerra, a senior medical assistant in Bay Shore, N.Y.

South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where Acerra was treated, offers bloodless medicine as an option. The program screens people to see if they are a candidate for bloodless surgery. So far, the surgeons there have performed various procedures using bloodless medicine techniques.

Also known as patient blood management, it is used when a transfusion is not an option for religious reasons or safety concerns. This concept was sired by the Jehovah's Witnesses community, which believes that it is against God's will to receive blood from another person. There are more than 8.6 million Jehovah's Witnesses across the globe.

Bloodless medicine became more widely used in the 1980s due to fears that donated blood may be contaminated by HIV and hepatitis C. This is no longer a concern as blood donations in the United States are screened for these infectious diseases along with several others.

Still, "there is a significant part of the population who can't or will not get a blood transfusion," said Dr. Aaron Harrison , the associate medical director and a gastroenterologist at South Shore.

And thanks to bloodless medicine techniques, many of them won't have to, he added.

Having bloodless medicine as an option became even more important during the pandemic when the supply of donor blood dwindled, triggering a national shortage. "We don't have the blood available so if we can get away without using blood and do things safely, it's ideal," Harrison said.

At South Shore, patients like Acerra are identified before they have surgery and if they are found to be anemic or unable or unwilling to have a blood transfusion, they are placed on a blood-sparing or blood-boosting protocol.

"We educate our physicians to bring up the subject that we can raise blood counts prior to surgery, to mitigate blood loss and the need for a transfusion," Harrison said.

"It's exciting, as I don't think anyone else around the country has a process to pre-screen patients," added Dr. John Davis , the surgery director at South Shore.

The hospital already works closely with the local Jehovah's Witness community, so the new program is a natural offshoot, he said.

In addition to the use of iron and the hormone erythropoietin (EPO), which tells bone marrow to make more red blood cells, there are other ways to reduce the risk of a blood transfusion before surgery.

For starters, "we can reduce the number of blood tests before the procedure and use smaller tubes to collect blood," Davis explained.

Another way to lower the chances that someone requires a transfusion is to stop the use of blood thinners before surgery so they don't bleed as much, said Dr. Steven Frank , medical director of the bloodless medicine and surgery program at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

It's also important to stop taking certain herbal medications, vitamin E and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), as these may increase the risk of bleeding during procedures.

"Keeping people warm doing surgery also helps, as even mild hypothermia increases bleeding during surgery, and keeping blood pressure lower can also reduce bleeding," Frank said.

A drug known as tranexamic acid can be given to control bleeding, he said.

And then there is a technology that collects blood you lose, washes it, and gives it back during surgery. "This is considered the centerpiece of blood conservation," Frank said.

The advent of robotic surgery has also lowered the risk of blood loss during surgery, he said. "Yes, robotic surgeries involve smaller incisions than open surgeries, but the main difference is less bleeding and less need for transfusion," Frank said. "It is like night and day."

Blood transfusions can be lifesaving, but they also confer their share of risks.

Donated blood is not ideal, Davis said. "The blood is old and the number of cells in any unit that are effective and carry oxygen is a fraction of the total amount."

People can also have an allergic reaction to the blood itself, Frank said. "It is well known and proven that banked blood for a transfusion can put you at risk for hospital-acquired infection, as it suppresses your immune system," he said.

Transfusion-related acute lung injury (TRALI), transfusion-associated circulatory overload (TACO), and transfusion (ABT)-related immunomodulation (TRIM) are all risks of blood transfusions. TACO and TRALI are lung-related complications that are the leading causes of transfusion-related deaths, Frank said.

"People forget about TRALI, TACO and TRIM, which are way more common than getting HIV or hepatitis C from a blood transfusion," he said. "Your chances of getting HIV or hepatitis C from a blood transfusion are the same as getting struck by lightning -- about 1 in 2 million."

Bloodless medicine is becoming more mainstream due to the list of potential benefits, Frank said. "All of us benefit from what we have learned from the Jehovah's Witness community," he said. "With proper planning, with the right people and techniques -- almost any surgery can be done without transfusions."

More information:

The Society for the Advancement of Blood Management has more on bloodless medicine .

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

Advent of 'Bloodless Medicine' Is Helping Some Patients Avoid Transfusions

MONDAY, Nov. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Before Andrea Acerra, 45, had a hysterectomy due to heavy periods in November, she received an iron infusion to boost her red blood cell count and stave off the need for a transfusion. "I was just worried about side effects from the iron, but there were none," said Acerra, a senior medical assistant in Bay Shore, N.Y. South Shore University Hospital in Bay...
scitechdaily.com

Mayo Clinic Researchers Reveal Critical New Insight Into Cancer

The study provides key information about gliomas’ size and growth rate. An important new hint for preventing and treating brain tumors known as gliomas has been discovered in research headed by the Lunenfeld-Tannenbaum Research Institute (LTRI) at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, as well as the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Mayo Clinic Center for Individualized Medicine. The discovery, which was published in the journal Science, offers a unique glimpse into the biological changes driving the growth of gliomas.
infomeddnews.com

The 5 Most Common Signs and Symptoms of Restless Leg Syndrome

Restless Leg Syndrome is a disorder characterized by an irresistible urge to move one’s legs. This urge is often accompanied by a sense of discomfort or even pain. The symptoms of Restless Leg Syndrome are typically worse at night, making it difficult for sufferers to get a good night’s sleep. The exact cause of the condition is unknown, but it is thought to be linked to problems with the nervous system.
Medical News Today

Carpal tunnel syndrome: New treatment may offer lasting relief without surgery

Carpal tunnel syndrome is a condition where pressure on the median nerve in the wrist causes pain, tingling, and numbness in the hand. It often results from repetitive wrist movements, such as using a mouse and keyboard, and can cause permanent damage. Current treatments include rest, anti-inflammatories, and, in severe...
cancerhealth.com

Treating Breathing Problems in People with Cancer

People with advanced cancer can have a host of symptoms that harm their quality of life. For those with trouble breathing, called dyspnea, drugs called corticosteroids are often prescribed to provide relief. But in a new study—the largest ever clinical trial of steroids for dyspnea caused by advanced cancer—these drugs...
Medical News Today

Kidney disease: Is dialysis the best treatment for different ethnicities?

More than 10% of people worldwide have kidney disease. Although 78% of people with advanced kidney disease opt for dialysis, that is not always a viable treatment option. Researchers from the University of California Irvine show certain ethnic groups have higher hospitalization rates when treated with dialysis rather than conservative management.
cohaitungchi.com

A new therapy for treating Type 1 diabetes

Promising early results show that longstanding Harvard Stem Cell Institute (HSCI) research may have paved the way for a breakthrough treatment of Type 1 diabetes. Utilizing research from the Melton Lab, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has developed VX-880, an investigational stem cell-derived, fully differentiated pancreatic islet cell replacement therapy for people with type 1 diabetes (T1D). In conjunction with immunosuppressive therapy, VX-880 produced robust restoration of islet cell function on Day 90 in the first patient in its Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
scitechdaily.com

Nationwide Problem: Serious Lung Infections Caused by Soil Fungi

Fungi in the soil cause a significant number of serious lung infections in 48 out of 50 states and the District of Columbia, including many areas long thought to be free of deadly environmental fungi. This is according to a recent study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
cohaitungchi.com

Left Ventricular Hypertrophy (LVH) – Symptoms, Causes and Treatment

Left Ventricular Hypertrophy or LVH is a heart condition that causes mortal danger to one’s life if left untreated. LVH, as it is popularly known, is the thickening and enlargement of the heart wall in the heart’s left ventricle, a prominent blood-pumping chamber. The thickening causes the heart...
Healthline

Pinworms and Eczema: Is There a Connection?

While you can have both pinworms and eczema, so far, there’s no evidence that pinworms actually cause eczema. A pinworm infection is never fun, but can it cause eczema? Pinworms do lead to intense itchiness but to date,. have found no connection to eczema. Read on to learn more...
targetedonc.com

Episode 11B: The Effect of Trilaciclib in Patients Receiving Chemotherapy for ES-SCLC Treatment

In this companion article, Dr Paul Bunn discuss the implications from the pooled results of trilaciclib on chemotherapy induced myelosuppression (CIM) and reviews management strategies for patients that might develop neutropenia while on chemotherapy for the treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC). In this Precision Medicine Perspectives series...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
486K+
Followers
68K+
Post
170M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy