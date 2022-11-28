ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

Cyber Monday deals lure in consumers amid high inflation

By CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zSipb_0jQ8Hu8u00

Days after flocking to stores on Black Friday, consumers are turning online for Cyber Monday to score more discounts on gifts and other items that have ballooned in price because of high inflation.

Cyber Monday is expected to remain the year's biggest online shopping day and rake in up to $11.6 billion in sales, according to Adobe Analytics, which tracks transactions at over 85 of the top 100 U.S. online stores. That forecast represents a jump from the $10.7 billion consumers spent last year.

Adobe's numbers are not adjusted for inflation, but the company says demand is growing even when inflation is factored in. Some analysts have said top line numbers will be boosted by higher prices and the amount of items consumers purchase could remain unchanged — or even fall — compared to prior years. Profit margins are also expected to be tight for retailers offering deeper discounts to attract budget-conscious consumers and clear out their bloated inventories.

Shoppers spent a record $9.12 billion online on Black Friday, up 2.3% from last year, according to Adobe. E-commerce activity continued to be strong over the weekend, with $9.55 billion in online sales.

Salesforce, which also tracks spending, said their estimates showed online sales in the U.S. hit $15 billion on Friday and $17.2 billion over the weekend, with an average discount rate of 30% on products. Electronics, active wear, toys and health and beauty items were among those that provided a big boost, the two groups said.

Meanwhile, consumers who feared leaving their homes and embraced e-commerce during the pandemic are heading back to physical stores in greater numbers this year as normalcy returns. The National Retail Federation said its recent survey showed a 3% uptick in the number of Black Friday shoppers planning to go to stores. It expects 63.9 million consumers to shop online during Cyber Monday, compared to 77 million last year.

CONSUMERS ARE SPENDING CAUTIOUSLY

Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks spending across all types of payments including cash and credit card, said that overall sales on Black Friday rose 12% from the year-ago. Sales at physical stores rose 12%, while online sales were up 14%.

RetailNext, which captures sales and traffic via sensors, reported that store traffic rose 7% on Black Friday, while sales at physical stores improved 0.1% from a year ago. However, spending per customer dropped nearly 7% as cautious shoppers did more browsing than buying. Another company that tracks store traffic — Sensormatic Solutions— said store traffic was up 2.9% on Black Friday compared to a year ago.

"Shoppers are being more thoughtful, but they are going to more than a few retailers to be able to make a determination of what they are going to buy this year," said Brian Field, Sensormatic's global leader of retail consulting and analytics.

Overall, online spending has remained resilient in the past few weeks as eager shoppers buy more items on credit and embrace "buy now, pay later" services that lack interest charges but carry late fees.

In the first three weeks of November, online sales were essentially flat compared with last year, according to Adobe. It said the modest uptick shows consumers have a strong appetite for holiday shopping amid uncertainty about the economy.

Still, some major retailers are feeling a shift. Target, Macy's and Kohl's said this month they've seen a slowdown in consumer spending in the past few weeks. The exception was Walmart, which reported higher sales in its third quarter and raised its earnings outlook.

"We're seeing that inflation is starting to really hit the wallet and that consumers are starting to amass more debt at this point," said Guru Hariharan, founder and CEO of retail e-commerce management firm CommerceIQ, adding there's more pressure on consumers to purchase cheaper alternatives.

SHIFTING DEMAND

This year's Cyber Monday also comes amid a wider e-commerce slowdown affecting online retailers that saw a boom in sales during most of the COVID-19 pandemic. Amazon, for example, raked in record revenue but much of the demand has waned as the worst of the pandemic eased and consumers felt more comfortable shopping in stores.

To deal with the change, the company has been scaling back its warehouse expansion plans and is cutting costs by axing some of its projects. It's also following in the steps of other tech companies and implementing mass layoffs in its corporate ranks. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company will continue to cut jobs until early next year.

Shopify, a company which helps businesses set up e-commerce websites and also offers offline software, laid off 10% of its staff this summer.

The company said Monday that its merchants have surpassed $5.1 billion in global sales since the start of Black Friday in New Zealand. And spending per U.S. customer went up $5 compared to last year, said Shopify President Harley Finkelstein.

Despite the bump, Finkelstein said shoppers were more intentional about their spending this year and waiting for discounts before making a purchase.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Amazon says these items led to record sales over Thanksgiving weekend

Amazon said on Wednesday it recorded its biggest ever Thanksgiving weekend this year as shoppers, undeterred by inflation, scooped up everything from New Balance sneakers to Nintendo Switch gaming consoles. Fire TV Sticks, AirPods and Champion clothing were among the top-selling items, Amazon said. Amazon did not provide a total sales figure for the weekend, but noted shoppers generated more than $1 billion in sales for small businesses in the United States. The National Retail Federation said on Tuesday a record number of 196.7 million people shopped during the five-day period from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, while Adobe Analytics said Cyber Monday sales rose to $11.3 billion, making it the biggest U.S. online shopping day in history. Amazon in October hosted a second Prime Day-like event, offering steep holiday discounts, while rivals ranging from Walmart to Best Buy also launched their own sales events to lure shoppers.
CNET

8 Cyber Monday Deals at All-Time Low Prices Right Now

Cyber Monday is in full swing, giving you another opportunity to score some major deals on holiday gifts now that Black Friday has come and gone. This Cyber Monday, we're seeing fantastic deals on consoles, headphones and Bluetooth speakers. These discounts are so good, in fact, they're some of the best we've ever seen.
CNET

9 Walmart Black Friday Deals That Are Better Than Amazon

Black Friday sales and Walmart go together like peanut butter and jelly. And despite facing intense holiday competition from Amazon, Best Buy, Target and other online retailers, Walmart still has some of the best Black Friday deals that you'll find in real life or online. There are deals on products from Nintendo, Google, Hot Wheels, Yankee Candle and Walmart's own Onn brand.
CNET

8 Best Buy Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals Amazon Can't Beat

The holiday shopping frenzy brings some fierce competition as retailers try to match, or even undercut, their competitors' prices. That often means you'll find the same deals available at multiple retailers -- but not always. With Black Friday behind us and Cyber Monday just around the corner, the deals are in full swing at Best Buy, including some discounts on cameras, laptops, appliances and smart home devices that beat Amazon's best offers right now. They even beat Amazon's prices on some of its own products.
Rolling Stone

With a Few Hours Left, These Are the Best Cyber Monday Deals You Can Still Get

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Black Friday may be over, but thousands of retailers are offering even bigger deals for Cyber Monday. Although the day is almost over, there are still a bunch of great Cyber Monday deals you can still get. We spotted steep discounts on gaming consoles and TVs, headphones, sound bars, cameras, smart home accessories and more. The best Apple Cyber Monday deals also made out list, and there are surprising price drops on popular streaming services as well. What Are the Best...
NJ.com

Walmart Thanksgiving 2022: Store hours, Black Friday info

Thanksgiving will be celebrated this year on Thursday, Nov. 24. Walmart is a favorite among shoppers when it comes to snagging deals at discount prices, but when will the big-box retailer open on Thanksgiving Day (11/24/2022)?. What are Walmart’s store hours on Thanksgiving 2022?. Walmart will be closed on...
CBS Sacramento

Experts warn of high interest rates on credit cards amid holiday shopping season

SACRAMENTO — Financial experts are warning consumers about credit card debt amid the holiday shopping season. With the combination of inflation and high interest rates, going into debt is the last thing you want to do.According to a recent survey by Nerdwallet, more than half of Americans will purchase holiday gifts on credit this year. Meanwhile, interest rates hit an all-time high in early November when rates hit 19.1%. "Those rates have gotten so high and monthly payments are much higher now. I have been trying to just cut back," shopper Nathan Sands said.Financial experts say using credit cards to purchase...
TechRadar

This Cyber Monday Xbox Mini Fridge deal is the coolest we'll see today

Here's a Cyber Monday Xbox deal that's a little different, but nonetheless worth a look thanks to its excellent discount. Cyber Monday deals are overall beginning to stabilize, but this Cyber Monday Xbox deal for the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge is an absolute steal. Especially if you're looking for one of the best Xbox accessories that is as stylish as it is practical.
mdmh-pinebluff.com

Americans set new online Thanksgiving shopping record amid record-high inflation and skyrocketing prices

Black Friday, which occurs the day after Thanksgiving, is considered the kickoff to the holiday shopping season. Many consider Black Friday the biggest shopping event of the year, when the majority of retailers offer big discounts on almost everything. During the holiday weekend, Americans spend billions of dollars to buy everything from apparel to electronics, and this year was not an exception.
The Hill

Consumers spent record $9.12 billion online on Black Friday: analysis

Consumers spent a record amount of money on online purchases on Black Friday, surpassing $9 billion, according to Adobe Analytics data.  Adobe found that $9.12 billion was spent on Friday, marking a 2.3 percent rise year over year. Electronics sales were a large driver of the increase, with such online sales up 221 percent from the…
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
118K+
Followers
21K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy