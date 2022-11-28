ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

owegopennysaver.com

Police announce road closures ahead of Lights on the River, set for December 2

The Historic Owego Marketplace will be hosting the annual Lights on the River Festival on Friday, Dec. 2, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Owego. Visitors and residents should be aware that Lake Street and Front Street, between Church Street and Court Street, will be closed. The closings are in effect beginning 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. No on-street parking will be allowed in the area.
OWEGO, NY
ithaca.com

Black Diamond Trail Bridge Over Canal Progresses

The City of Ithaca has had plans to construct a pedestrian bridge across the flood control channel near Wegmans for several years, and they are finally moving forward with the project. Local officials say the bridge could be installed by the end of summer 2023. The project has proposed to...
ITHACA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Fire Damages Binghamton Apartment House

Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at an apartment house on Binghamton's east side that sent residents into the snow, wind and cold early in the morning hours of December 1. The fire at 17 Williams Street was reported at 5:10 a.m. and Broome County Emergency...
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca moves closer to reducing its need for speed

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca’s City Administration Committee moved quickly to slow down Wednesday, advancing a resolution to lower the citywide speed limit from 30 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour. No word on whether local signmakers will be the beneficiary of the boon of needing to replace 135 signs that say “City Speed Limit 30” around town.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Juveniles caught throwing objects onto cars in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police have reported the arrests of three juveniles they believe to be connected to a string of incidents involving damaged vehicles over the past three days in the city. The juveniles were found and arrested after an investigation into incidents involving objects being thrown onto vehicles from multiple underpasses located […]
ELMIRA, NY
rewind1077.com

Former Lansing firefighter passes away

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Lansing Fire Department is remembering a former firefighter. Authorities say Toby Walker recently passed away. They say he was an entertainer who loved making people smile and laugh. Walker also served as a firefighter in Harford. He was 44 years old. A celebration of...
LANSING, NY
whcuradio.com

What’s next for Lansing Market property?

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — What will become of the Lansing Market property after it closes?. Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler hopes the building will be sold. Earlier this week, majority owner Andy Sciarabba announced the independent grocery store will close later this month after 11 years in business. FULL...
LANSING, NY
14850.com

John Joly will be appointed as Ithaca’s next Chief of Police

After nearly two years as Acting Chief of the Ithaca Police Department, John Joly will be appointed as IPD’s next Chief of Police by Acting Mayor and Mayor-Elect Laura Lewis, 14850 Today has confirmed. Joly was one of three finalists presented at a series of community forums this fall.
ITHACA, NY
wxhc.com

NY Comptroller; Cortland County Residents Has Over $4.8 Million in Unclaimed Funds

New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli has reported that New Yorkers have over 46 million unclaimed funds totaling around $17.5 billion dollars. “So far this year, we have returned over $358 million in lost or forgotten money to New Yorkers,” Comptroller DiNapoli said. “Each month, my office hosts events to raise awareness about unclaimed funds. Everyone is invited to come out and search for funds that may be awaiting them. The process is simple. Search for yourself, or for family members, friends, neighbors, churches, synagogues, mosques, or any organization you care about and let them know that they may have money owed to them.”
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

Be a Santa to a Senior

For the 16th year, Broome County residents can brighten up the Christmas of an older adult by participating in the 'Be a Santa to a Senior' campaign run by Home Instead, a local home care network.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Car Stolen After Owner Leaves it Unlocked to Warm Up

On Monday, November 21st, around 7am in the Town of Dryden the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stolen vehicle. During the investigation deputies learned the owner of the vehicle, a black 2011 Honda Accord, was stolen from the owners driveway after the owner left it unattended and unlocked for the vehicle to warm up.
DRYDEN, NY
