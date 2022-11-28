Read full article on original website
City Cites Binghamton Restaurant Developer for “Very Nice” Sign
The city of Binghamton is poised to take legal action against a developer who installed a sign for a new restaurant before receiving official approval. Mark Yonaty is preparing to open the business at the downtown Lackawanna Train Station on Lewis Street near the city-owned baseball stadium. The restaurant will be called Station 45 American Chop House.
Odd NY Traffic Light Is Only One In the World! Why Is It Different?
The State of New York is so big it covers more than 54,000 square miles. To put that in perspective, the countries of Luxemburg, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium could all fit inside New York State with a little room to spare. No wonder we can accommodate nearly 20 million residents!
Police announce road closures ahead of Lights on the River, set for December 2
The Historic Owego Marketplace will be hosting the annual Lights on the River Festival on Friday, Dec. 2, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Owego. Visitors and residents should be aware that Lake Street and Front Street, between Church Street and Court Street, will be closed. The closings are in effect beginning 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. No on-street parking will be allowed in the area.
Black Diamond Trail Bridge Over Canal Progresses
The City of Ithaca has had plans to construct a pedestrian bridge across the flood control channel near Wegmans for several years, and they are finally moving forward with the project. Local officials say the bridge could be installed by the end of summer 2023. The project has proposed to...
Fire Damages Binghamton Apartment House
Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at an apartment house on Binghamton's east side that sent residents into the snow, wind and cold early in the morning hours of December 1. The fire at 17 Williams Street was reported at 5:10 a.m. and Broome County Emergency...
Ithaca moves closer to reducing its need for speed
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca’s City Administration Committee moved quickly to slow down Wednesday, advancing a resolution to lower the citywide speed limit from 30 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour. No word on whether local signmakers will be the beneficiary of the boon of needing to replace 135 signs that say “City Speed Limit 30” around town.
Drivers, Business Operators Celebrate Chenango Street Reopening
Traffic volume continues to increase as motorists learn Chenango Street on Binghamton's North Side has reopened after being shut down for bridge repairs for more than a year. Chenango Street traffic was detoured between Frederick and Bevier streets for 431 days for a project to stabilize the sinking Interstate 81 bridge.
Former Binghamton Supermarket Being Converted Into Events Center
A building that originally served as a Binghamton neighborhood grocery store is being turned into a banquet venue that could accommodate hundreds of people. The 8,000-square-foot structure at 136 Park Avenue on the South Side opened as a Harris Foodlines supermarket in 1965. The building later was used as a Knights of Columbus dance hall.
Juveniles caught throwing objects onto cars in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police have reported the arrests of three juveniles they believe to be connected to a string of incidents involving damaged vehicles over the past three days in the city. The juveniles were found and arrested after an investigation into incidents involving objects being thrown onto vehicles from multiple underpasses located […]
State Street Opens After 7-Month Closure but Project Isn’t Done
Business operators along a downtown street that had been closed most of this year for a reconstruction project are pleased the work has wrapped up for the season. After struggling to stay open for the past several months, they are concerned that the job to remake State Street between Henry and Lewis streets has not been completed.
Former Lansing firefighter passes away
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Lansing Fire Department is remembering a former firefighter. Authorities say Toby Walker recently passed away. They say he was an entertainer who loved making people smile and laugh. Walker also served as a firefighter in Harford. He was 44 years old. A celebration of...
What’s next for Lansing Market property?
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — What will become of the Lansing Market property after it closes?. Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler hopes the building will be sold. Earlier this week, majority owner Andy Sciarabba announced the independent grocery store will close later this month after 11 years in business. FULL...
Century 21 Sbarra sold
A longtime, successful local real estate firm is merging with a larger multi-state agency with a promise to offer better value and more options to its customers.
GPD: Missing woman has been located
55-year-old Kimberly Bonham was last seen in the town of Gates.
John Joly will be appointed as Ithaca’s next Chief of Police
After nearly two years as Acting Chief of the Ithaca Police Department, John Joly will be appointed as IPD’s next Chief of Police by Acting Mayor and Mayor-Elect Laura Lewis, 14850 Today has confirmed. Joly was one of three finalists presented at a series of community forums this fall.
NY Comptroller; Cortland County Residents Has Over $4.8 Million in Unclaimed Funds
New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli has reported that New Yorkers have over 46 million unclaimed funds totaling around $17.5 billion dollars. “So far this year, we have returned over $358 million in lost or forgotten money to New Yorkers,” Comptroller DiNapoli said. “Each month, my office hosts events to raise awareness about unclaimed funds. Everyone is invited to come out and search for funds that may be awaiting them. The process is simple. Search for yourself, or for family members, friends, neighbors, churches, synagogues, mosques, or any organization you care about and let them know that they may have money owed to them.”
VA clinic to move from Bainbridge to Oneonta for more centralized service to veterans
ONEONTA, NY (WKTV) - The Department of Veterans Affairs will open a VA Clinic in Oneonta this month. Upon notification of the impending expiration of the contract at the Bainbridge Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) location, VA initiated its normal federal solicitation and award process. In response to a request,...
Be a Santa to a Senior
For the 16th year, Broome County residents can brighten up the Christmas of an older adult by participating in the 'Be a Santa to a Senior' campaign run by Home Instead, a local home care network.
Car Stolen After Owner Leaves it Unlocked to Warm Up
On Monday, November 21st, around 7am in the Town of Dryden the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stolen vehicle. During the investigation deputies learned the owner of the vehicle, a black 2011 Honda Accord, was stolen from the owners driveway after the owner left it unattended and unlocked for the vehicle to warm up.
Small town, big Christmas: Christmas in Montrose underway
There's no place like home for the holidays. People who live in one Susquehanna County community are inviting others to experience their hometown at Christmastime.
