ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

Ivanka Trump has a wonderful time at the World Cup with her family: See Pics

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dr6YL_0jQ8HNSH00

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner took some time to enjoy the World Cup, during their family trip to the Middle East. The former first daughter was photographed watching the soccer game between Brazil and Serbia in Doha.

The couple was joined by their three children during the match in Doha, 11-year-old Arabella, 9-year-old Joseph, and 6-year-old Theodore. The celebrity family have been enjoying their trip, also watching Portugal against Ghana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yvrZc_0jQ8HNSH00

Ivanka looked elegant wearing a white dress, while Jared wore a casual gray sweater. And while we are not sure who they were rooting for, Brazil ended up winning the match 2-0 against Serbia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UDrwZ_0jQ8HNSH00

She was also spotted talking to Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, while Kushner was all smiles talking to billionaire Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who also happens to be the chief of the Paris Saint-Germain soccer club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2um3F6_0jQ8HNSH00

Ivanka has been documenting her favorite moments, including their tour of the pyramids and the ancient city of Luxor, and they even took the time to ride camels in the desert. It seems Ivanka is now putting her family first, as she recently revealed that she is not planning to be involved in politics again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=105MUA_0jQ8HNSH00

“3 days, 4 matches, a ton of laughs and countless family memories made at the World Cup!” she wrote on Instagram, sharing some sweet photos with her family. She also congratulated “France’s incredible win.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GOe9Q_0jQ8HNSH00

The couple was joined by their three children during the match in Doha, 11-year-old Arabella, 9-year-old Joseph, and 6-year-old Theodore. The celebrity family have been enjoying their trip, also watching Portugal against Ghana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNX9g_0jQ8HNSH00

“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and will always be proud of many of our administration’s accomplishments,” she stated.

Comments / 3

Related
The List

Inside Tiffany Trump's Stunning Wedding

Donald Trump's youngest daughter Tiffany Trump married Michael Boulos in a lavish ceremony held at the twice-impeached former president's home in Palm Beach, Florida, the Mar-A-Lago Club. Tiffany and Boulos married on November 12, 2022, and almost had their wedding day knocked out by the approaching Hurricane Nicole, which wrecked parts of the Atlantic coast ahead of the big day.
PALM BEACH, FL
HollywoodLife

Ivanka Trump Arrives To Sister Tiffany’s Florida Wedding In Powder Blue Grecian Dress: Photos

Update (11/14/22): Ivanka Trump sparked some discussion when it was revealed that she cropped her brother Donald Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle from a family photo of herself, Tiffany Trump, Melania Trump, Lara Trump, and Marla Maples on her Instagram on Sunday, November 13. While the women were all wearing light colors, Ivanka’s future sister-in-law sported a black gown. While the former White House advisor did not address the controversy, she did share the full un-cropped photo on her Instagram Story.
PALM BEACH, FL
Marie Claire

Prince Harry Reportedly Asked His Friends—and His Exes—to Break Their Silence for “Spare”

Prince Harry’s voice might not be the only one we hear in his forthcoming memoir, Spare, due out on January 10, 2023. According to multiple outlets, the Duke of Sussex contacted both friends and exes to share their experiences for the forthcoming book, and, though The Telegraph claims that some were happy to cooperate, The Sun reports that others were “stunned” by the prince’s request, especially after years of Harry demanding discretion about his private life.
The Palm Beach Post

Tiffany Trump's family share photos from her lavish Mar-a-Lago wedding

Tiffany Trump married Michael Boulos on Saturday at Mar-a-Lago after a two-year engagement. Tiffany is the younger daughter of former President Donald Trump and his second wife Marla Maples. Photos of the much-anticipated event — planned by Toni Briess who is based in Beirut and Paris — were shared by family members on social media.
HollywoodLife

Tiffany Trump’s Wedding Dress: See Bejeweled Gown She Wore Down The Aisle At Mar-A-Lago

Tiffany Trump looked absolutely stunning in her wedding dress at her over-the-top nuptials on Saturday, Nov. 12! The 29-year-old daughter of Donald Trump and his second wife Marla Maples wed her billionaire heir beau Michael Boulos at her father’s Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL. The gown was a bejeweled, floor length Elie Saab mermaid dress, with long sleeves and a scoop neckline.
PALM BEACH, FL
The List

Tiffany Trump's Wedding Photo Has Twitter In A Tizzy

The Trump family may not be especially pleased with the 2022 midterm election results, but they found reason to be joyful over the weekend. Donald Trump's younger daughter, Tiffany Trump, married her longtime boyfriend Michael Boulos at the Mar-a-Lago Club on November 12 (via People). Hurricane Nicole got in the way of the pre-wedding festivities, forcing staff to evacuate the club in advance of the welcome dinner, per Page Six. But to the relief of all, the storm cleared out in time to allow for guests to arrive, for the rehearsal to go off without a hitch, and, most importantly, to allow the bride to fully enjoy her big day.
The List

A Photoshopped Magazine Cover Of Kate Middleton Has Twitter Seeing Red

Dealing with the press comes with the territory when you're part of the United Kingdom's royal family. However, at times, the British media has been known to overstep important boundaries. Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has been on the receiving end of struggles with the press since she began dating...
The List

Prince William And King Charles Lost Their Minds Over This Donald Trump Tweet

When William, the Prince of Wales, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, were dating, they experienced a similar amount of intrusion and pressure from the media and paparazzi to Princess Diana. As their relationship became more and more serious, the attention only worsened. This culminated in 2012, when a newly married Kate was photographed sunbathing topless by the pool at a private château in Provence, France (via BBC News). The photographs were subsequently circulated in the tabloid media and published in the French edition of Closer magazine, an Italian gossip magazine, and the Irish Daily Star.
OK! Magazine

King Charles 'Had No Idea' Meghan Markle Was Biracial When She & Prince Harry Started Dating: Book

King Charles didn't seem to know anything about Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle when they first began dating. "After returning from Botswana that fall, Harry introduced Meghan to his father and Camilla. The Prince of Wales found the young American actress — who bore a passing resemblance to Kate's sister, Pippa — 'completely charming, absolutely delightful,'" Christopher Andersen's book The King: The Life of Charles III reads.
HollywoodLife

Tiffany Trump ‘Upgraded’ Engagement Ring With Larger Diamonds Worth $1.5M For Wedding

Tiffany Trump, 29, upgraded her gorgeous diamond engagement ring for an even bigger one just in time for her wedding last weekend, according to Daily Mail. The daughter of Donald Trump, who exchanged vows with Michael Boulos at Donald’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL on Saturday, flashed the incredible piece of jewelry in addition to her sparkly white Elie Saab wedding dress during the festivities. It has an estimated worth of a whopping $1.3 million, the outlet reported, and she also wore drop earrings that apparently had a weight of 20 carats of diamonds.
PALM BEACH, FL
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy