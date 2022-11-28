Ivanka Trump has a wonderful time at the World Cup with her family: See Pics

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner took some time to enjoy the World Cup, during their family trip to the Middle East. The former first daughter was photographed watching the soccer game between Brazil and Serbia in Doha.

The couple was joined by their three children during the match in Doha, 11-year-old Arabella, 9-year-old Joseph, and 6-year-old Theodore. The celebrity family have been enjoying their trip, also watching Portugal against Ghana.

Ivanka looked elegant wearing a white dress, while Jared wore a casual gray sweater. And while we are not sure who they were rooting for, Brazil ended up winning the match 2-0 against Serbia.

She was also spotted talking to Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, while Kushner was all smiles talking to billionaire Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who also happens to be the chief of the Paris Saint-Germain soccer club.

Ivanka has been documenting her favorite moments, including their tour of the pyramids and the ancient city of Luxor, and they even took the time to ride camels in the desert. It seems Ivanka is now putting her family first, as she recently revealed that she is not planning to be involved in politics again.

“3 days, 4 matches, a ton of laughs and countless family memories made at the World Cup!” she wrote on Instagram, sharing some sweet photos with her family. She also congratulated “France’s incredible win.”

The couple was joined by their three children during the match in Doha, 11-year-old Arabella, 9-year-old Joseph, and 6-year-old Theodore. The celebrity family have been enjoying their trip, also watching Portugal against Ghana.