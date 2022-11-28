ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Police ID Jersey City Driver Killed In Pickup Truck Crash

By Jon Craig
 5 days ago

A 51-year-old Jersey City driver was killed Thanksgiving night when his pickup truck flipped on Route 1 in Central Jersey, NJ Advance Media reports.

The truck was then struck by a stolen vehicle, the outlet said, quoting Woodbridge Township police.

Manuel Pujols was driving his pickup truck on Route 1 southbound near Route 35 in Woodbridge at 9:32 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24 when the crash occurred, the outlet said.

Authorities were unsure whether Pujols died when his truck flipped over or after the stolen car hit his vehicle, according to the report.

The occupants of the stolen vehicle, all from Elizabeth — Terrence McDonald, 19, Ulyssee McDonald Jr., 23,  and an unidentified 17-year-old — were charged with receiving stolen property, police told the outlet.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

