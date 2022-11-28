Westport firefighters remind public of Christmas tree, holiday safety tips

Firefighters in Westport want to make sure residents keep a few things in mind as they decorate for Christmas.

Officials say to make sure Christmas trees stay hydrated daily and extension cords aren’t overloaded.

They say a tree with a root ball is inherently safer because it stays hydrated longer and easier, as opposed to a cut tree, which dries out pretty quickly if you don't water it.

Keeping trees away from open flames is key. Officials say to make sure Christmas lights are listed and labeled correctly and to make sure homes have a safe pathway in and out in case of fire.

