International Business Times
Thousands Of Toddlers' Bottles, Cups Recalled Over Lead Poisoning Concerns
A company is recalling certain cups and bottles for toddlers because of an issue that poses lead poisoning concerns. Some 10,000 units are affected by the recall. The recall affects Green Sprouts' Stainless Steel Straw Bottles, Sippy Cups and Sip & Straw Cups, as per the announcement on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website. The problem with the items is that the bottom base may break off. This exposes a soldering dot that contains lead, thereby posing a lead poisoning hazard.
Children's clothing recalled due to risk of lead poisoning
(CBS DETROIT) - A recall is issued for sets of clothing featuring Star Wars and Disney characters due to a risk of lead poisoning.Bentex is recalling the children's clothing sets with nine different Disney styles. The styles include Minnie Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Disney Descendants, and Grodu, also known as baby Yoda. They come in both girls and boys clothing. Some sets have leggings, pants, and shorts. Batch numbers are printed on the inside label.The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the paint used in the clothing has more lead than is allowed by federal law. Lead is toxic when ingested and...
NBC Philadelphia
Carter's Recalls Infant Pajamas Due to Puncture and Laceration Hazard
The William Carter Company is recalling thousands of footed fleece pajamas due to a puncture and laceration risk that poses safety concerns for infants, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. The CPSC announced the recall on Nov. 17 and cited a small metal wire piece in the...
Pine-Sol recall: Bacteria could infect humans
(NEXSTAR) – Clorox is recalling three of its Pine-Sol products due to the risk of them containing bacteria that can cause serious infection in humans. According to a website dedicated to the move, Pine-Sol is recalling the below cleaners after the company says it “learned that some products may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa.”
Infant pajamas recalled for risk of cutting a child
(CBS DETROIT) - A recall is issued for toddler pajamas that can puncture or cut a child.The William Carter Company is recalling its yellow fleece footed pajamas with heart designs and an animal across the front.According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a small pieces of metal wire can be found in the pajamas. Those small wires can poke or cut a child. No injuries have been reported.The pajamas were sold in sizes 12M, 18M and 24M. The serial number 1O102410 is printed on the front of the care tag sewn on the inside of the pajamas. The UPC number is printed on the back of that tag. The UPC numbers involved in the recall include 195861313861, 195861313878 and 195861313885.About 50,800 pajamas were sold in the U.S. and another 200 were sold in Canada. They were old at stores nationwide from July 2022 through September 2022 for about $22. Stores that sold the pajamas include Carter's, Kohl's, Macy's, Belk and Boscov's. It was also sold on Carter's website.Customers are urged to return them to a Carter's store. They will be given a full refund in the form of a gift card.
foodsafetynews.com
Rolls recalled over possible microbial contamination
Piantedosi Baking Co., Inc. is recalling bread rolls because products may be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii or Clostridium botulinum. The products were distributed in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, Mississippi and Colorado. The recall was initiated...
CDC tells pregnant people, seniors to stop eating deli meat, cheese amid listeria outbreak
Some people should not eat any meat or cheese from any deli counters due to an ongoing outbreak of listeria in the U.S. that has killed one person, sickened more than a dozen others and caused a lost pregnancy, federal health officials say. "You are at higher risk for severe...
Popculture
Fruit Pies Recalled
The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
Popculture
Ice Cream Recalled
For those looking to have some ice cream with apple pie as part of their Thanksgiving dinner leftovers, hold your horses. Weis Markets has issued an allergy alert for its Premium Sea Salt and Caramel Ripple Ice Cream because of undeclared soy and coconut allergen. Per The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a recall is in effect. The announcement came on Nov. 23, just a day before turkey day. The recall was of the 48oz tube since the product may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or coconut allergens risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.
Consumer Reports.org
Listeria Outbreak in 6 States Tied to Deli Meat and Cheese
At least 16 people in six states have become infected with Listeria monocytogenes after eating meat and cheese from deli counters, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Nov. 9, 2022. Thirteen of those people have been hospitalized. One pregnant person lost their pregnancy, and one person in Maryland has died.
disneytips.com
A “Lead Poisoning Hazard” Has Resulted In Nearly 90,000 Sets of Children’s Disney Clothing Being Recalled
Although Disney fans love to wear Disney clothing to show off their favorite characters, movies, and TV shows, nobody has more Disney clothing marketed towards them than children. From loungewear to day clothes to pajamas, the children’s section of any department store is packed to the brim with Disney clothing....
Thrillist
The CDC Just Issued a New Public Health Alert in Its Massive Cheese Recall
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new public health alert as part of a massive cheese recall initially announced in late September. According to a CDC announcement published Tuesday, bulk Brie and Camembert cheese sold in eight states have been added to the list of previously recalled products sold at retailers nationwide. These cheeses, which were likely repacked and sold under other brand names, were distributed to 80 stores across eight states: Alabama, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Retailers receiving the affected bulk cheeses include locations of a number of chains including Shaws, Plum Market, Star market, and Winn-Dixie.
Toddler sippy bottles and cups sold nationwide pose lead-poisoning risk
Green Sprouts is recalling thousands of stainless steel bottles and sippy cups sold nationwide because the base of the products can break off, posing a lead-poisoning risk to children. The Asheville, North Carolina, company has received seven reports of the bottles' base breaking off, exposing a solder dot containing lead,...
Toddler sippy cups recalled for lead-poisoning risk: Try these safe alternatives
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What toddler sippy cup is best? On Nov. 29, Green Sprouts recalled a line of bottles and sippy cups due to reports of bases breaking, which exposed a dot of lead solder. If ingested by a curious child, this tiny piece of lead could lead […]
Researchers said the potentially harmful industrial plastic chemicals in American fast food
A recent study found that more than 80% of fast food items popular in US fast food restaurants contain chemicals harmful to human health, such as phthalates and other plastic ingredients. The new study was published in the Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology.
Baby Stroller sold at multiple retailers including Target recalled for safety issues
CPSC says the lower side of the stroller frame can crack, posing a fall risk to children in the stroller.
msn.com
Approximately 87,000 Disney-Themed Clothing Sets Recalled Due to Lead Poisoning Hazard
About 87,000 Disney-themed children's clothing sets have been recalled after the textile ink that was used to print the items showed levels of lead that exceed federal limits. The toxic chemical was found on nine kid-friendly designs that were distributed by the Bentex Group to stores nationwide like T.J. Maxx, DD's/Ross, Burlington, Army & Air Force Exchange Service, and online through Amazon. The coalition of companies produce character-licensed newborn layette and play wear for boys and girls.
efoodalert.com
Jif Salmonella outbreak much larger than reported by CDC
In the weeks and months following the May 20, 2022, recall of Jif peanut butter products, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) received more than 200 reports from consumers complaining of illness after consuming the recalled products. This information was supplied to eFoodAlert by the FDA in response to...
foodsafetynews.com
Whole head lettuce recalled because of positive Salmonella test
Kalera Public Limited Company is recalling certain lots of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole head variety lettuce sold under the Kalera brand because of potential Salmonella contamination. Kalera’s food safety testing procedures indicated the potential presence of Salmonella in some of its whole head lettuce SKUs, according to the company’s...
AOL Corp
Baby bottles, sippy cups recalled over lead poisoning hazard
Green Sprouts, a manufacturer of eco-friendly baby products, is recalling its stainless steel cups and bottles over a lead poisoning hazard, according to a voluntary recall issued on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website last week. The recalled products are Green Sprouts’ six ounce Stainless Steel Sippy Cups, Sip &...
