The Coupled Up Carters: Baddie Bey And Hubby Hov Have A Dinner Date Out

By Janeé Bolden
 5 days ago

Beyoncé and Jay Z were spotted by the paparazzi Sunday…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mff82_0jQ8Gmid00

Source: Sil / Splash News

Beyonce and Jay Z Hold Hands Leaving Dinner at Giorgio Baldi

The Carters were photographed leaving a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi . We have to say that even on a casual day , Queen Bey still slays. Bey stepped out in a Whitney Museum longsleeved crewneck shirt and a pleated navy skirt, while Jay Z rocked an all-black fit and a Puma hat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CX9SQ_0jQ8Gmid00

Source: Sil / Splash News

Here’s a closer look. We love how Bey dressed up the look a little with strappy sandals. And it appears that Julius wasn’t too far away. That’s him right next to Hov, riiiight?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bYtkt_0jQ8Gmid00

Source: Sil / Splash News

Thanksgiving week is all about family but we’re glad Mom and Dad got a quality date night in. Shout out to Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir for letting them have the night off. LOL.

Related
Keshia Knight Pulliam And Brad James Are Expecting

Actors Keshia Knight Pulliam and Brad James revealed today that they’re expecting their first child after tying the knot last October. The duo appeared on The Tamron Hall Show Thursday to share the big news. “Yes! Baby on the way!” exclaimed Tamron while greeting Keshia who wore a fitted...
So Sad: Takeoff’s Brother YRN Lingo Pays Tribute To Rapper– ‘Super Hard Without You Bro’

In the weeks after the senseless killing of Migos member Takeoff the Hip-Hop community is still reeling and the rapper’s loved ones are in deep mourning. Takeoff’s character is one thing that has shined since his murder outside of a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. When HPD’s Police Chief Troy Finner held a press conference about the shooting he praised the rapper for being peaceful and nonviolent and urged the media to reflect that in their reporting.
HOUSTON, TX
Page Six

Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022

Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Britney Spears confuses fans with ‘very weird’ birthday message to Jamie Lynn: ‘Something is definitely wrong’

Britney Spears has confused fans after she shared a sweet message to her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears on her birthday.The “Toxic” singer turned 41 on Friday (2 December). To commemorate the milestone, she shared an Instagram post paying tribute to Jamie Lynn, 31.“It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you… congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show,” Spears wrote in the caption.“You ain’t alone… if anybody knows what it feels like… I get it. My baby sister!!! I love you!!!”She accompanied the post with two photos of...
Alleged Affair Ain’t Stoppin’ No Show: TJ Holmes & Amy Robach Reportedly Arrived To ‘GMA’ ‘As A Couple’, Hosted Together As Scheduled

After married GMA anchors, TJ Holmes and Amy Robach were photographed hand-holding and booty-slapping, the two returned to work on Thursday like nothing even happened. During yesterday’s taping of GMA 3, it was back to business per usual as the two delivered the news as though they were not also making the headlines. TJ opened […]
#ReadyToLove's Clifton And Joi Join 'Love & Marriage D.C' Cast

An engaged couple that met on a dating series is bringing their love story to another show on the exact same network. Clifton Pettie and Joi Carter who fell in love on OWN’s. are rumored to be joining the cast of OWN’s Love & Marriage D.C. The news...
Guobadia Gushing: Porsha Williams Shares Extravagant Nigerian Native Law & Custom Photos, Proudly Proclaims She’s Officially ‘Eseosa’

  Porsha Williams is officially introducing herself under her Nigerian name while highlighting the native law and custom ceremony that made her Simon Guobadia’s wife. On Tuesday the #RHOA alum shared more photos from her first wedding to the businessman and said it was especially important to honor the traditions of her husband’s hometown of […]
Justine Has Mike's Car Checked On 'Love During Lockup'

It’s Fri-yay! Our favorite guilty pleasure reality franchise is back with a brand new episode. Are y’all as excited as we are for Love During Lockup?. You’re in luck because we have an exclusive Love During Lockup sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure. The clip features Justine and Mike and it looks like Justine is taking her cousin’s advice. In the clip, Justine goes to get the new car Mike gifted her checked out to make sure the vehicle isn’t stolen. Smart girl, riiiight?! Check out the clip below:
21 Savage Connects With Nas For 'One Mic, One Gun'

After making comments questioning a fellow rapper’s relevance, 21 Savage might have dropped the Big Joker with help from the Queensbridge legend in question. Earlier this month 21 sparked outrage from the elders in Hip-Hop over comments he made on Clubhouse. A chat room on the social audible app emerged called “Is Nas the Greatest Rapper or What?” and 21 joined the room and asked multiple questions.
Comments / 0

