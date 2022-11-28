R Line to resume service after 2-month shutdown following derailment

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Regional Transportation District said the R Line will resume service after being out of commission since late September.

The RTD train got off track at the intersection of East Exposition Avenue and South Sable Boulevard in Aurora on Sept. 21 and three people were injured. The four-mile stretch of the R Line corridor from Aurora Metro Center to the 13th Avenue Station was shut down while repairs and improvements were being completed.

In a previous incident at that intersection on Jan. 28, 2019, a passenger was seriously injured when they were ejected from an RTD train after it derailed during a snowstorm.

Following this recent derailment, the District said it made some safety adjustments for trains traveling in that area:

All work related to the train-traffic interface at the intersection of Sable Boulevard and Exposition Avenue, meaning that light rail trains must stop prior to proceeding through the intersection

The speed on approach to the curve at Sable Boulevard and Exposition Avenue has been reduced from 35 mph to 25 mph, with the appropriate signage placed on the right-of-way

The relocation of a radar sign approximately 100 feet farther north to allow more advance warning and increased visibility

“Since the derailment in September, RTD has conducted supplemental training for all light rail operators targeting speed adherence across the entire light rail system,” RTD said in a release. “Test trains have been operating through the R Line four-mile segment since Saturday familiarizing supervisors, trainers and operators with the speed reduction and the stop-and-proceed requirement.”

The service will begin starting at 4 a.m. Tuesday, RTD said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.