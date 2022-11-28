The Public is Invited to Voice Opinions About the City of Santa Barbara’s Cruise Ship Program

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Calif., November 25, 2022 – When people cannot provide the care their animals need, everyone in the family suffers, and pets are at much higher risk of ending up homeless. The demand for help is greater than ever as thousands of community members still struggle to make ends meet in the aftermath of COVID-19—in addition to the countless pet families already living in poverty prior to March 2020. This is why C.A.R.E.4Paws hosts a Howliday Donation Drive-Thru on Saturday, December 3, at Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO