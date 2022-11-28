The Public is Invited to Voice Opinions About the City of Santa Barbara’s Cruise Ship Program

Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Solvang, CA A City Worth VisitingCristoval VictorialSolvang, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Santa Barbara Independent
A Santa Barbara Craftsman Rises from the Ashes
Rebuilding and upgrading this three-story residence after the devastating Jesusita Fire, the homeowners teamed up with Thompson Naylor Architects — known as a regional leader in environmental design — and Giffin & Crane to forge tasteful craftsmanship within the safety specifications of the region’s strict fire codes. They also brought the home into the increasingly green 21st century by achieving net-zero energy use through a tight thermal envelope, highly efficient lighting, and a photovoltaic system.
Santa Barbara Independent
Lots to Love at Santa Barbara’s Menchaca Chocolates
When I stepped onto the patio of Menchaca Chocolates, the first thing I noticed was a scent: a sultry concoction of roasting cacao beans and caramelizing oat milk. Walking into the establishment, located in El Mercado Plaza on Upper State Street, the second thing I noticed was the vibrant artwork that adorned the walls and packaging, created by artist and co-owner Leanne Iverson. The logo of Menchaca Chocolates — an amorous couple embracing a glowing cacao bean in a tropical locale — is emblematic of what this business stands for: a wholesome, artful product forged with love.
Santa Barbara Independent
Prescribed Burns Continue This Week at Painted Cave, Los Olivos’s Midland School
If you’re near Midland School in Los Olivos or close to Painted Cave Road off of Highway 154, that smell of smoke in the air is nothing to sweat over. Any signs and smells of fire are likely the result of the prescribed burns taking place in those areas this week, orchestrated by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, County Air Pollution Control District, and California Air Resources Board.
Santa Barbara Independent
Join Us! Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Starts New Docent Class on January 14, 2023
Santa Barbara, CA. November 15, 2022 – The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, which is located in the city’s beautiful harbor, is looking for people to join its next 11-week docent training program, beginning Saturday, January 14, from 9:00-10:30 a.m. on Saturdays through March 25, 2023. Do you enjoy...
Several local holiday events happening this weekend
It's the most wonderful time of the year and the Central Coast community has several options to choose from for holiday festivities this weekend.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Birth Rates ‘Overwhelmingly’ Determined by Region
When Annette Ramirez, 23, gave birth to her daughter, Stevie, earlier this year, she was happy to welcome a healthy baby girl into the family. (Disclosure: Stevie is part of my extended family.) As she held her daughter in her arms for the first time, she probably wasn’t thinking about how demographics played a role in the outcome of her and Stevie’s health.
Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention
Tuesday is the last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for the California Residential Mitigation Program earthquake grant to brace and bolt their homes for earthquakes. The post Last day for Santa Barbara residents to apply for state “Brace and Bolt” grants for earthquake prevention appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Shopping Santa Barbara Gift Guide 2022
Left: Over at Global Eye Shop & Studio, find quality handmade items curated with care. Center: It’s the perfect time to visit Chaucer’s Books in Loreto Plaza. Right: Small-batch craft beverages are what’s on offer at Apiary. | Image credit: Courtesy. After a couple of years of...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County to Seek State Grant for $1M Farmworker Resource Center
With strong prodding from about 20 social justice advocates — about half of whom identifying as children of farmworkers — the Santa Barbara County supervisors on Tuesday voted to apply for a state grant to create a $1 million farmworker resource center, described as a mobile one-stop shop for farmworkers needing assistance with health care, labor rights, immigration, and education. The money — about $833,000 — is on the table courtesy of a bill sponsored by State Assemblymember Steve Bennett, who was so impressed with a Ventura County protype that in its first year served 1,400 farmworkers.
Santa Barbara Independent
Poodle | Ambulance Wars Heating Up in Santa Barbara
HOLD ON TIGHT: The fat lady hasn’t begun to sing. In fact, she’s only just warming up. But for those interested in cataclysmic showdowns in our own backyard, there’s a platoon of agitated Brünnehildes — those Visigoth-Germanic warrior queens with horns sticking out of their helmets — ready to let loose a collective aria that will knock the pigeons out of the sky.
Santa Barbara Independent
C.A.R.E.4Paws’ Howliday Donation Drive-Thru Raises Resources that Keep Pets Healthy and With Their Families for Life￼
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Calif., November 25, 2022 – When people cannot provide the care their animals need, everyone in the family suffers, and pets are at much higher risk of ending up homeless. The demand for help is greater than ever as thousands of community members still struggle to make ends meet in the aftermath of COVID-19—in addition to the countless pet families already living in poverty prior to March 2020. This is why C.A.R.E.4Paws hosts a Howliday Donation Drive-Thru on Saturday, December 3, at Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department to conduct second half of Midland controlled burn
Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside Santa Barbara Air Pollution Control District to conduct the remainder of a planned October controlled burn near Midland School in Los Olivos beginning Tuesday. The post Santa Barbara County Fire Department to conduct second half of Midland controlled burn appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Bloom Is Off the Bud: Santa Barbara County Taxes on Cannabis Hit New Low
First-quarter county taxes on cannabis hit a new low this year, plummeting to $1 million. That’s down from $3.1 million the year prior and $4.2 million the year before that. This trend reflects the dramatic oversupply of cannabis — both legally and illegally grown — glutting the California market.
kclu.org
It's little known in the Tri-Counties, but Oxnard company is world-famous for helping to make music
The sounds of saws, presses, sanders, and paint brushes are music to a team of workers at a little known factory in Oxnard. The sounds of this plant literally will morph into the sounds of music. The business is Drum Workshop, also known as DW. The five decade old company...
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Friday
SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Friday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
Santa Barbara Independent
Plastic Harpoons Celebrate First Album with a Free Show at Fig Mountain in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone
Local indie-rock band Plastic Harpoons’ name combines the piercing strength of a harpoon with the fragility of plastic. As explained by Taylor Casey, the band’s lead singer, a plastic harpoon symbolizes the “strength through vulnerability” that is found in music. “And Daniel’s grandfather was actually killed...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Hosts Fourth Annual Sleeping Bag Drive for Homelessness
According to county statistics, more than 1,900 people are estimated to be experiencing homelessness in Santa Barbara County. Each winter, those on the streets are exposed to cold nighttime temperatures without much more than the clothing on their backs to warm them. To help individuals and families experiencing homelessness in...
Eater
Reopened 136-Year-Old Former Stagecoach Stop Is a Big Deal for Santa Ynez Wine Country
A reimagined old stagecoach stop is taking the Central Coast’s busy wine region by storm. Mattei’s Tavern has reopened as of November 18 in once-sleepy Los Olivos, located in the heart of Santa Barbara County’s wine community, bringing with it California ranch cuisine with plenty of luxury touches.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Supes Bid Goodbye to Gregg Hart
Gregg Hart got a standing ovation from his fellow county supervisors this Tuesday, and everything but a 21-gun salute and a kiss on the cheek. Next week, Hart — a 40-year veteran of local politics — will get sworn in as the state assemblymember representing Santa Barbara County and the 37th Assembly District. In so doing, Hart will wind up, in effect, right back where he started, having begun his political career working as an aide to former Assemblymember Jack O’Connell. Hart, a mainstay of the local Democratic Party, ran against Republican standard-bearer Mike Stoker, beating him by nearly 25,000 votes, or 20 percent.
sitelinesb.com
Another Santa Barbara Hotel Is for Sale
••• Sullivan Goss‘s annual 100 Grand show, with “100 works of art under $1000,” opens today at 9 a.m.: “Everything will go live on the website at the same time that the doors open. Those who wish to inspect the work in person will be let in on that Monday at 9 a.m. sharp. Crowd limits may apply. […] Last year, the gallery was astonished to see that almost 50% of the exhibition sold on the first day.” One of the participating artists is Chris Peters, whose “Early Sunday Morning” painting is above (and probably not in the show).
