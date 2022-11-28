Read full article on original website
Related
ctnewsjunkie.com
Ritter Shakes Up Committee Leadership Assignments
The leadership of the state legislature’s joint committees for next year’s session began to fall into place this week as House Speaker Matt Ritter announced new chairmanship assignments for committees like Finance, Public Health, and Energy and Technology. In a string of press releases, Ritter and House Majority...
ctnewsjunkie.com
CTNewsJunkie Is Free To Read, But It’s Not Free For Us To Produce
We believe everyone should have access to the steady stream of vital information and pubic service journalism that we provide, but that doesn’t mean we don’t need your support to make it happen. That’s why we ask readers to support us through membership, or by paying to subscribe...
Comments / 0