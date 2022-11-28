Darrell Durr, age 55 of St. Peter, Illinois, passed away at his home with his son and family at 4:08 a.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public services. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Darrell, a picture, or leave a condolence online www.donnellwiegand.com.

SAINT PETER, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO