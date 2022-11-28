Read full article on original website
Amber Alert Marks 20th Year
The Illinois AMBER Alert Task Force commemorates the 20th Anniversary of the first America’s Missing Broadcast Emergency Response (AMBER) Alert broadcast in Illinois. The first AMBER Alert broadcast took place at 5:35pm on November 26, 2002 in LaSalle, Illinois. The AMBER Alert System is named after 9-year-old Amber Hagerman...
6 Ways To Reduce Stress Associated With Caregiving
Nearly 33% of Illinois’ population age 65 and older live alone; and 20% of residents report having difficulty with self-care such as running errands, visiting a doctor or grocery shopping, according to the Illinois Department of Health Services. Informal caregivers – those who are unpaid – assist others with...
Darrell Durr
Darrell Durr, age 55 of St. Peter, Illinois, passed away at his home with his son and family at 4:08 a.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public services. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Darrell, a picture, or leave a condolence online www.donnellwiegand.com.
