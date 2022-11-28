Read full article on original website
wsiu.org
SSM Health installs weapons detectors at southern Illinois hospitals
Patients and visitors to some southern Illinois hospitals may notice some changes starting this week. SSM Health has installed new equipment at Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon and St. Mary's Hospital in Centralia aimed at scanning for weapons. The touchless detection systems were installed in the entrances to the...
ourquadcities.com
Emergency rental assistance available in Illinois
Individuals and families who are at risk of eviction or homelessness are encouraged to apply for emergency rental assistance through SAL Community Services. Until Dec. 31, 2022, applications for back rent and advance rent are open to qualified residents of Henry, Mercer, or Rock Island Counties, a news release says.
IL to eliminate pandemic unemployment debt, protect benefits
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker announced an agreement Tuesday to pay off the remaining $1.36 billion unemployment insurance loan balance, replenish the fund for the future, and protect benefits for working families. Officials say the agreement will save taxpayers about $20 million in interest costs that would be due next September and preserves hundreds […]
AOL Corp
CDC rates more than 40 Illinois counties at elevated COVID-19 community levels
The number of Illinois counties at elevated COVID-19 community levels has sharply increased over the last week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC rated 41 Illinois counties at medium COVID-19 community levels and five counties at high in the latest update, up from 20...
NBC Chicago
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: What to Do If You're Sick, How Many Tests to Take
Feeling ill after the holiday gatherings last week?. Experts say there are some steps you should consider taking. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Exposed to COVID? Here's What Experts Say About Testing Procedures. The Thanksgiving gatherings have come and gone, but unfortunately...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Alert Levels, Treatment Options
As COVID cases rise in the Chicago area, with more possible following holiday gatherings, what can you do if you test positive?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. What Medicine Can You Take for COVID? Paxlovid, Remdesivir and Other Treatment Options. The majority...
illinois.edu
Best of: Are you ready for Universal Basic Income?
“Universal Basic Income” is a term that continues to gain more traction across Illinois, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic saw emergency grants and funds being distributed. It’s the idea that everyone received a set amount of money on a consistent basis with no strings attached. In Illinois, there are several pilot programs in place to study the effects universal basic income has on residents that receive money, and to understand how to implement a program on a much larger scale.
After Thanksgiving, Illinois Sees Highest Single-Day COVID Case Total Since Summer
Amid concerns that a spike in COVID cases could occur after the Thanksgiving holiday, Illinois officials reported their highest single-day total since the summer. According to metrics from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state reported 5,724 cases of the virus on Wednesday, the highest number of cases reported in a single day since Aug. 11.
Illinois Housing Resource Fair Set For Wednesday
Economic Growth Corporation (GROWTH) in partnership with the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), Project Now, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center invites the Illinois region to participate in a Housing Resource Fair on Wednesday, November 30 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th Street, Rock Island, IL 61201.
Governor JB Pritzker announces agreement to eliminate pandemic unemployment debt
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Governor JB Pritzker announced an agreement to pay off the state of Illinois’ remaining $1.36 billion unemployment insurance loan balance Tuesday. The bipartisan agreement will save taxpayers an estimated $20 million in interest costs that would be due next September. Representatives from business, labor, bipartisan members of the general assembly and the […]
Researchers at the Southern Illinois University-Carbondale Examining the Use of Cannabis for Ovarian Cancer
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. Since the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, Dr. Dale Buchanan has been interested in the potential of cannabis to cure cancer. He is a founding member of the Cannabis Science Center at SIU researcher and also a professor of physiology at the institution.
Pritzker Anticipates Tweaks, but Says ‘SAFE-T Act' Should Go Into Effect Jan. 1
As lawmakers return this week for the final veto session of 2022, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker predicts tweaks will be made to the controversial SAFE-T Act. “I think there will be a good bill that will be presented," he said. "We shouldn’t be flinging the doors open Jan. 1, with the misinformation that’s been put out there, as the driver of that, let’s fix that.”
Central Illinois Proud
FACT CHECK: What does the SAFE-T Act really do?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — There are many claims floating around about what House BIll 3653, or the SAFE-T Act, actually does or does not do. WMBD’s digital producer Maggie Strahan has a Masters degree in Public Affairs Reporting and has covered the work of the Illinois General Assembly closely in the past. She is here to break down the 764-page bill for concerned citizens.
newschannel20.com
New Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer in Illinois
CHICAGO (WICS) — There is a new Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer in Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker announced on Monday that Erin A. Johnson will serve as the state’s Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer (CROO). She replaces Danielle Perry, who previously served as the CROO. The state’s Cannabis Regulation Oversight...
Occupational Health Safety
Illinois Contractor Faces Over $118K in Proposed Penalties, Repeat Violations After OSHA Finds Cave-In Hazards
The contractor was cited twice before for these hazards. An Illinois excavating contractor is facing citations after OSHA found workers exposed to cave-ins while working in a seven-foot trench. According to a news release, an inspector discovered that two workers were not “adequate[ly]” protected from cave-ins and had no means...
Pritzker expects only minor changes to Illinois law that eliminates cash bail
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers returned to Springfield Tuesday to discuss potential changes to the SAFE-T Act, which eliminates cash bail and goes into effect on January 1st, 2023. There is still no proposal to amend the law. On Tuesday, Gov. JB Pritzker said the law only needs minor changes, to clarify its language. […]
Can I drive in Illinois with an out-of-state license?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’re new to driving in Illinois, you may be wondering how long you can legally drive on an out-of-state license. According to the Illinois Secretary of State, drivers moving to Illinois can use their home state driver’s license for 90 days. To become a legal resident of the state, a […]
Illinois Snapchat class-action lawsuit approved
ILLINOIS (WTVO) — A judge approved the terms of a Snapchat class action lawsuit last week, paving the way for checks to be sent out. The lawsuit alleges that Snapchat’s Lenses feature, which allows a user to take a photo of themselves and add special effects filters, allowed the service to obtain and store a […]
300 Birds Just Fell From the Sky Dead in Southern Illinois
Authorities say that 300 birds just fell from the sky dead in southern Illinois and they think they know the culprit that's responsible. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources just shared news that 300 snow geese were just found deceased in southern Illinois. They currently believe it's because of the bird flu that has caused the death of millions of birds across America this year.
wgel.com
Darrell Durr
Darrell Durr, age 55 of St. Peter, Illinois, passed away at his home with his son and family at 4:08 a.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public services. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Darrell, a picture, or leave a condolence online www.donnellwiegand.com.
