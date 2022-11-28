“Universal Basic Income” is a term that continues to gain more traction across Illinois, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic saw emergency grants and funds being distributed. It’s the idea that everyone received a set amount of money on a consistent basis with no strings attached. In Illinois, there are several pilot programs in place to study the effects universal basic income has on residents that receive money, and to understand how to implement a program on a much larger scale.

