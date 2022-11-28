Read full article on original website
New family medicine practice opens in Orange ParkDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office makes third arrest in series of catalytic converter theftsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
$3,500 to $4,000 For Struggling Florida ResidentsC. HeslopFlorida State
Congress Must Intervene if Apple Bans Twitter, Says DeSantisToni KorazaFlorida State
Van Gogh Exhibit: The Immersive Experience for the holidaysDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville rental assistance applications open Wednesday, closes Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — If you're struggling to make ends meet, starting Wednesday you can apply for the city of Jacksonville's emergency rental assistance. The window to apply is not very long. It opens at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday and closes Monday, December 5, at 5:00 p.m. There are certain criteria you have to meet.
Farm Share distributes to those in need
LAKE CITY, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help...
Clay Electric customers get holiday break on December bills
Clay Electric customers will be billed less for power in December thanks to a reduction in the Power Cost Adjustment on bills, the company announced. Customers using the industry household average of 1,000 kilowatts (kWh) of power will now pay $149.90, about $10 less. The previous cost was $159.50.
Jacksonville’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program opens its portal today at 8 AM
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville opens its application portal for Duval County residents needing emergency rental and utility assistance today at 8 AM. Households negatively affected by COVID-19 can receive up to a year of past due rent and utility payments. Residents must have an income that...
Stimulus update: Deadline to receive direct payments worth up to $4,000 is just two days away
Residents of Jacksonville, Florida, have just two days left to submit their applications in order to be eligible to receive financial assistance to help pay rent or utility bills.
$3,500 to $4,000 Rental Assistance in Florida: Deadline and Eligibility
The local officials in Jacksonville, Florida have set aside an amount of $3 million for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program to make sure that residents will meet their ends. $3,500 to $4,000 Rental Assistance. The global pandemic and the increasing inflation rate have become the indicators that put millions of...
Gov. DeSantis presents $5.5m check to city of Jacksonville for railway track
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis presented a check for $5.5 million to the city of Jacksonville Tuesday. The money comes from the Governor's Job Grant Fund and will go towards constructing a railway track to serve Cecil Commerce Center's 600 acre site, DeSantis said. The duel service...
Farm Share giving away free food in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Free food will be available on Dec, 3rd in Lake City on a first-come, first-served basis. Farm Share is holding a food giveaway at the Lake City Police Department starting at 8 a.m. The event will end when supplies run out. Farm Share is a...
Veterans Village of Northeast Florida plans retreat for veterans this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — "A weekend of community" is how the founder of a group to help Northeast Florida's veterans describes a weekend-long event. Veterans Village of Northeast Florida is hosting a Stand Down retreat to connect veterans to resources and provide a sense of community. All veterans are welcome, but they are especially focusing on helping those who are at-risk or homeless.
First in Florida: Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside enrolling for new AFib trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s an opportunity on the first coast to take part in a medical trial only offered at 20 locations around the country and one is in Jacksonville. Ascension St. Vincent's is once again leading the state in Atrial Fibrillation research. Patients with AFib experience their...
Black Santa opens studio for the holiday season in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Once a year Robert Gresham reaches into the back of his closet and dusts off his red Santa coat. For him, it's not just a seasonal side-gig, it has a deeper meaning. "Our slogan here at Black Santa Jax is Representation Matters," Robert Gresham previously told...
Jax pharmacist searching for help after string of burglaries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The owner of Emed Multispecialty Group says he’s is tired of the break ins. “A $1,000 window... ya know, for a $200 TV set,” said Dr. Rene Pulido, owner of Emed Multispecialty Group. During the early hours on Black Friday, a brazen thief smashed...
Local doctors think JU medical school will be massive benefit to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a first of its kind institution for the city of Jacksonville. On Wednesday Jacksonville University announced that they are starting a four-year medical school in conjunction with LECOM, which is already the largest medical college in the country. One day after the announcement local doctors...
HCTV: Clay County Real Estate
Natural beauty, a top ten school district and an excellent quality of life. Lesley and Dave Butts of the D&L Butts Team talk about why it's a great place to live.
JSO: Man dead after stabbing in Brentwood area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a fight in the Brentwood area Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 3:15 p.m., police responded to a report of a fight with injuries in the 500 block of Linwood Avenue. When they arrived, police say they located an...
Sale of Winn-Dixie parent inevitable; who are the suitors?
From the day Southeastern Grocers Inc. emerged out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018, a sale of the Jacksonville-based supermarket company seemed inevitable. The operator of the Winn-Dixie, Harveys and Fresco y Más chains has been owned by a group of investment funds, which received stock in exchange for unsecured debt in the bankruptcy reorganization.
Reports: Island Pointe Apartments failed 4 fire inspections since 2017
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department fire inspection reports show that Island Pointe Apartment Complex has failed four fire inspections since 2017. The most recent in August, three months after a fire ripped through the complex during tropical storm Nicole. April Crews was one of several residents...
First female Florida Times-Union editor Mary Kelli Palka to leave hometown paper after two decades
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Times-Union executive editor Mary Kelli Palka is leaving the newspaper after six years of leading the newsroom and nearly two decades as a reporter and key news editor, she announced to staff Wednesday. Palka, the first woman and first Jacksonville native to lead the Times-Union,...
JSO: Man on scooter killed trying to cross Merrill Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a traffic crash on Merrill Road Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 9:15 p.m., an elderly male was riding a scooter and trying to cross Merrill Road in the 7000 block. That's when police say a...
Deadly crash on Merrill Road closes all EB lanes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a traffic crash on Merrill Road Thursday night. First Coast News has learned that a man on a scooter was hit by a vehicle and killed in the 7000 block Merrill Road. All EB lanes are closed due to a traffic...
