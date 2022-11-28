ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Action News Jax

Farm Share distributes to those in need

LAKE CITY, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help...
$3,500 to $4,000 Rental Assistance in Florida: Deadline and Eligibility

The local officials in Jacksonville, Florida have set aside an amount of $3 million for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program to make sure that residents will meet their ends. $3,500 to $4,000 Rental Assistance. The global pandemic and the increasing inflation rate have become the indicators that put millions of...
Farm Share giving away free food in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Free food will be available on Dec, 3rd in Lake City on a first-come, first-served basis. Farm Share is holding a food giveaway at the Lake City Police Department starting at 8 a.m. The event will end when supplies run out. Farm Share is a...
Veterans Village of Northeast Florida plans retreat for veterans this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — "A weekend of community" is how the founder of a group to help Northeast Florida's veterans describes a weekend-long event. Veterans Village of Northeast Florida is hosting a Stand Down retreat to connect veterans to resources and provide a sense of community. All veterans are welcome, but they are especially focusing on helping those who are at-risk or homeless.
HCTV: Clay County Real Estate

Natural beauty, a top ten school district and an excellent quality of life. Lesley and Dave Butts of the D&L Butts Team talk about why it's a great place to live.
JSO: Man dead after stabbing in Brentwood area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a fight in the Brentwood area Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 3:15 p.m., police responded to a report of a fight with injuries in the 500 block of Linwood Avenue. When they arrived, police say they located an...
Sale of Winn-Dixie parent inevitable; who are the suitors?

From the day Southeastern Grocers Inc. emerged out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018, a sale of the Jacksonville-based supermarket company seemed inevitable. The operator of the Winn-Dixie, Harveys and Fresco y Más chains has been owned by a group of investment funds, which received stock in exchange for unsecured debt in the bankruptcy reorganization.
