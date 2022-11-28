Read full article on original website
Related
ksro.com
Pedestrian Killed Outside of Rohnert Park Monday Morning Identified
The man who was killed outside of Rohnert Park after being hit twice by vehicles is being identified. CHP say the victim is 39-year-old Jay Holloway from Santa Rosa. The say Holloway was walking along Stony Point Road, south of Wilfred Avenue, early Monday morning when he walked into the roadway and was struck by an approaching Ford Ranger. The Ford driver pulled over and called 911. It is then believed another vehicle drove by and hit Holloway and kept going, possibly unaware they had hit someone. Holloway was declared dead at the scene. CHP is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them.
ksro.com
Freeze Warning Tonight for Sonoma County; Santa Rosa Warming Center to Stay Open
Santa Rosa will be under a freeze warning between eleven o’clock tonight and nine o’clock tomorrow morning. Temperatures in the inland North Bay are expected to be between 25 and 32-degrees in the overnight and early morning hours. Gusty winds are also in the forecast, and up to two-inches of rain is expected to fall through Sunday. Because of the freezing weather in the forecast, Santa Rosa is keeping a warming center open through Saturday morning. The Caritas Center in downtown was initially supposed to close this morning after opening as a warming center on Tuesday night.
ksro.com
Lucy Kortum, Sonoma County Environmental Activist, Passes Away
Longtime Sonoma County environmental activist and preservationist Lucy Kortum is dead at the age of 94. Kortum, the wife of the late Bill Kortum, died Wednesday. The couple was behind several local historic preservation efforts. They included stopping PG&E from building a nuclear power plant on Bodega Head, and protecting public access to ten miles of land on the north Sonoma Coast. A large subdivision was proposed for that land in the early 1960’s. The Kortum’s were also behind the creation of the California Coastal Commission and the landmark California Coastal Act in the 1970’s.
ksro.com
House Fire Displaces 10 in Sebastopol
Ten people are without a place to live after a fire gutted their house in Sebastopol. The fire, which started late Wednesday night, also damaged three other buildings and caused an estimated 750-thousand-dollars in damage. Flames damaged two houses and a clothing store, and destroyed three or four vehicles parked in a carport at one of the houses. Investigators blame several bottles of gasoline in the backyard of the house that was destroyed for accelerating the fire.
ksro.com
Electrical Issues Keep Two Petaluma Schools Closed Until Monday
Two high schools in Petaluma will be closed today because of electrical issues. Casa Grande and Sonoma Mountain High Schools, which share a campus, are dealing with a major electrical equipment malfunction. The campus is without power and is expected to reopen Monday. This will be the second day the schools are closed because of the power outage, which has taken down critical phone and fire alarm systems.
northbaybiz.com
Graton Resort & Casino, Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria Donate to Redwood Empire Food Bank
On November 21, Executives from Graton Resort & Casino helped deliver more than 400 turkeys and hams to the Redwood Empire Food Bank in Santa Rosa. The donation was made in time for Thanksgiving and marks an annual tradition of the two organizations partnering to help feed Sonoma County residents who may not otherwise have food on their table.
ksro.com
Winter Festival-Fiesta Navideña Friday Night in Cloverdale
Cloverdale’s big holiday festival is tonight. Put on by the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce, the Winter Festival-Fiesta Navideña will happen today from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m in downtown Cloverdale. The holiday tree lighting ceremony will take place in the downtown plaza at about 6:00 p.m. Gingerbread cookie decorating, food, artisans, live music, shops, and restaurants will be open. And, of course, Santa Claus will be there. Cloverdale Boulevard will be closed to through traffic on First Street to Third Street and E. Second Street to Cloverdale Boulevard from 8:30 PM until about 10 PM.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa PD Donates Food Boxes and Christmas Trees to the Needy
The Santa Rosa Police Department is helping families in need feel the holiday spirit. The department and volunteers with Operation Christmas Tree held a one-night pop-up event at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds earlier this week. They provided those in need with food boxes, Christmas trees, ornaments and lights. The Windsor-based Operation Christmas Tree launched in 2020, partnering with organizations to provide families in need with support after applying to be eligible to participate.
ksro.com
2022 Dining Out for Life: Full List of Participating Restaurants
KSRO’s Daniel Trucios and Larry Olson speak with Ron Karp, executive director of the non-profit Food for Thought, talking about the 21st Annual Dining Out for Life benefiting Food for Thought. Participating restaurants in Sonoma County are donating a portion of their sales on December 1st. You can also...
The 3-minute heist wreaking havoc on the Bay Area is only getting worse
Skyrocketing catalytic converter thefts lead to monthslong backorders for Prius parts.
Man arrested after walking around Napa Ulta Beauty with visible handgun: police
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — The Napa Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday after he allegedly walked around Ulta Beauty with a gun poking out of his pants. Police said the man also had fentanyl in his car. Police responded to the store, located at 1725 Trancas Street, for the report of a man walking […]
ksro.com
Property Bought in Santa Rosa for Teacher’s Housing
A step towards teacher housing has been taken. The Sonoma County Office of Education has purchased property for educator housing at 3280 Juniper Ave. in Santa Rosa for $630,000. The Office of Education plans to ask the City of Santa Rosa to rezone the property to allow the construction of a high-density housing project that will include at least 60 rental units for teachers and other public employees. The project will be next to the alternative education campus Amarosa Academy. The project was started by County Superintendent Dr. Steve Herrington and will continue to be a priority for incoming Superintendent, Amie Carter.
ksro.com
Heavy Rain Coming Wednesday Night and Thursday
Santa Rosa and the rest of the North Bay are bracing for heavy rain. The National Weather Service is calling for moderate to heavy rain to start at about midnight and continue through five p.m. tomorrow. The rain will be accompanied by gusty winds of up to 25-miles-per-hour in the valleys and up to 40-miles-per-hour in the hills and mountains. Inland areas like Santa Rosa could see as much as two inches of rain from this storm. Subfreezing temperatures are also expected on Friday and Saturday mornings.
ksro.com
Rohnert Park Shooting Suspect to Return to Court in January
Court proceedings for the suspect of the Rohnert Park sandwich shop shooting have been pushed back to January. The suspect, 19-year-old Jade Cutrer, made her first court appearance yesterday and has not been charged with a crime yet. Judge Troye Shaffer ordered Cutrer to return on January 19th allowing for more time for the investigation from the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety. Investigators say that Cutrer and the 16-year-old victim knew each other but a motive hasn’t been revealed. Cutrer shot the girl while working at the sandwich shop on November 13th. The victim was hospitalized and Cutrer was arrested but released from jail a couple days later.
mendofever.com
Woman Jumps Off Overpass Near Ukiah Onto Highway 101—Traffic Stopped Southbound
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate traffic is stopped on Highway 101 on the north end of Ukiah after a man jumped from the North State Street overpass onto the major thoroughfare. The victim reportedly fell into the southbound slow lane of the highway....
ksro.com
Petaluma People Services Raises $22-Thousand from One-Thousand Bowls Fundraiser
The Petaluma People Services Center says it raised around 22-thousand-dollars thanks to a returning fundraiser. Over 900 people attended the Center’s annual One-thousand Petaluma Bowls fundraiser last week that benefits the center’s Meals on Wheels program. The benefit marked its return after not happening last year because of the pandemic. More than one-thousand local artists and members of the community painted bowls to be auctioned off. Most bowls went for somewhere between 30 and 55 bucks, with one going for 175-dollars.
mendofever.com
Philly Man Will Serve Life in Prison For Double Murder During Sonoma County Cannabis Deal
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. Defendant Robert Lee Randolph, 36 years old of Philadelphia, was sentenced today by the Honorable Christopher Honigsberg for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. The Defendant was convicted after jury trial of all charges, special allegations and enhancements, which included use of a firearm causing great bodily injury or death.
abc10.com
3 children, 2 women identified after deadly wrong-way crash in Contra Costa County
PITTSBURG, Calif. — The three children and two women killed in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County have been identified. The accident happened around 12:10 a.m. Thursday on SR-4 near Railroad Avenue in Pittsburg. California Highway Patrol says the driver of a Hyundai Elantra,...
Comments / 0