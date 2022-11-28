Cardinals … Blues … Mizzou football. ST. LOUIS BLUES: The Note didn’t have much to offer Monday night in losing to the Dallas Stars, 4-1, at Enterprise Center. They had only 44 percent of the shot attempts at 5-on-5, and only 38% of the scoring chances at 5-on-5 … that’s three losses in the last four games for St. Louis, which has settled into mediocrity with an 11-11 record on the season … only five shots in the third period for the home team? Where was the aggressiveness and desperation?

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO