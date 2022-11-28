Read full article on original website
Related
wgel.com
Lady Comets Win At Home
Playing at home for the first time this season, the Greenville Lady Comets beat Metro East Lutheran Tuesday night. The GHS girls led from start to finish in recording a 59-31 victory. The Lady Comets sank eight three-point shots, three by Abby Clark, two apiece by Charlee Stearns and Emma...
wgel.com
County Teams Lose In Regional
Semifinal games were played Tuesday night in the IESA Class 8-1A regional in Carrollton, and neither Bond County school was able to pick up a win. The Mulberry Grove girls were defeated by Jerseyville St. Francis 34-14, and Pocahontas fell to Carrollton St. John 37-19.
timestribunenews.com
Buzzer-beater takes down Kahoks in tourney title game
Collinsville has made a living going on big runs for the past few seasons. But in the championship game of the Mascoutah Tip-off Classic, Columbia closed the game with a 17-3 run in the final 4:19 to beat the Kahoks when Columbia’s Jack Steckler hit a three from the left wing as the buzzer sounded to carry the Eagles to a 56-53 win Saturday night.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Wysinger Hits For 19 Points, Leads Three Kahok Players In Double Figures, But Columbia Rallies To Win Mascoutah Tip-Off Classic Title
MASCOUTAH - Jamorie Wysinger led three Collinsville players in double figures with 19 points, but Columbia rallied in the fourth quarter to take a 56-53 win over the Kahoks in the championship game of the Mascoutah Tip-Off Classic tournament Saturday evening at the Mascoutah gym. The Eagles came back from...
wgel.com
Lady Comets Lose At Nokomis
The Greenville Lady Comets travelled to Nokomis Monday night and were defeated 50-40. The opening quarter was the big difference in the game. Nokomis led 16-4 after eight minutes of action and 28-18 at halftime. The Lady Comets controlled the third quarter and got to within three points going into...
wgel.com
Win For Both Blue Jays Boys Basketball Teams
Both Greenville Junior High boys’ basketball teams won at Altamont last week. The eighth grade Blue Jays rolled to a 46-26 victory. The big difference in the game was the middle quarters, when Greenville outscored the home team 31-14. Top scorers for the Jays were Leo Sullivan with 16...
wgel.com
Comets Win Tournament Opener
The Greenville Comets opened the Kaskaskian Classic boys’ basketball tournament in Carlyle Saturday with a win. The Comets defeated Woodlawn, 40-32. Woodlawn led 19-17 at halftime, then the Comets moved in front by outscoring the Cardinals 14-6 in the third period. The winners sank 10 of 14 free throws...
wgel.com
Robert A. “Bob” Fischer
Robert A. “Bob” Fischer, age 81 of Highland, IL, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at Saint John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. He was born on Tuesday, May 13, 1941, in Breese, IL, the son of Joseph and Elizabeth (nee Tebbe) Fischer. On Saturday, August 28, 1965, he...
scoopswithdannymac.com
Bernie Bits: Mizzou Football, Brady Cook, Blues Flop Again, Bird Bytes On The Cardinals.
Cardinals … Blues … Mizzou football. ST. LOUIS BLUES: The Note didn’t have much to offer Monday night in losing to the Dallas Stars, 4-1, at Enterprise Center. They had only 44 percent of the shot attempts at 5-on-5, and only 38% of the scoring chances at 5-on-5 … that’s three losses in the last four games for St. Louis, which has settled into mediocrity with an 11-11 record on the season … only five shots in the third period for the home team? Where was the aggressiveness and desperation?
wgel.com
Fred A. Bircher
Fred A. Bircher, 73, of Highland, IL, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on September 28, 1949, in Highland, IL, to Bernell and Patricia (nee Lonergan) Bircher. He married Cherie Bargetzi on December 20, 1969, in Highland, IL. Born...
KMOV
St. Louis Proud: perfect ACT score
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Anna Heiple is a 16-year-old junior at Gateway Science Academy. She got a perfect score on the ACT. She is the third Gateway Science Academy student to get a perfect score on the test. In the above video, News 4 shows how Anna is making St. Louis Proud.
wgel.com
Harold L. Ross
Harold L. Ross, 90, of Beecher City, IL passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Effingham. Per Harold’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. There will be no services held at this time. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
$50,000 Powerball winning ticket purchased in Wentzville
A fortunate Missouri Lottery player was able to win a $50,000 Powerball reward after purchasing a ticket for the drawing on November 5 at On the Run in Wentzville, which is located at 42 W. Highway N.
wgel.com
Kevin V. Woltering
Kevin V. Woltering, age 63, of Glen Carbon, and formerly of Breese and St. Rose, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Kindred Hospital St. Louis South. He was born August 18, 1959 in Breese, son of the late Victor and Mary, nee Hilmes, Woltering. In addition to his parents,...
wgel.com
Chyrel A. Wessel
Chyrel A. Wessel, age 69, of Collinsville passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at her home. She was born on June 20, 1953 in Alexandria, Virginia the daughter of Elmer and Margaret (Donneman) Wessel. She is survived by her aunts and uncles: Ted and Rosalie Wessel of Florida and...
wgel.com
Georgia A. Koontz Pasley Gattung
Georgia A. Koontz Pasley Gattung, age 89, passed away in Glen Carbon, IL on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Mrs. Gattung was born in Keyesport, IL on February 21, 1933, a daughter of the late Rosa Elizabeth (nee Thacker) and Clarence Eugene Koontz, Sr. She married Harold E. Pasley on June 4, 1949, and he preceded her in death on June 20, 1983. She was also preceded in death by two sisters – Louise Koontz Carver and Juanita Koontz Reynolds; a brother – Clarence Eugene Koontz, Jr.; and nieces and nephews – Linda Carver Fisher, Donald Gene Carver, Gerald Ray Carver, Marilyn Reynolds Boeh, and Sheila Kay Reynolds Shantz.
wgel.com
Irma J. Landolt
Irma J. Landolt, 92, of Greenville, IL, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at her home. She was born to Harold S. and Edna A. (Dauderman) Brown, on May 18, 1930, in Old Ripley Township, Bond County, IL. Irma married Richard H. Landolt, at the Grantfork Evangelical Church, on...
edglentoday.com
Dennis Terry To Retire From First Mid After Long-Standing Banking Career
EDWARDSVILLE - Dennis Terry, Business Development Officer at First Mid Bank & Trust, will be retiring on December 30, 2022, after a long-standing banking career of over 50 years in Edwardsville, IL, and the surrounding communities. “Dennis has been a stable force in the financial industry in the Metro East...
FOX2now.com
Tim's Travels: Knock On Wood in Belleville, Ill.
How would you like to do a little Christmas shopping and enjoy some fresh air at the same time?. Tim’s Travels: Knock On Wood in Belleville, Ill. How would you like to do a little Christmas shopping and enjoy some fresh air at the same time?. Police believe they...
Comments / 0