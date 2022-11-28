ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
southernillinoisnow.com

Three sentenced on felony drug charges in Marion County Court

Three people were sentenced on felony possession of methamphetamine in Marion County Court on Tuesday. 46-year-old Sherry Altom of North Hickory in Centralia pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. She was sentenced to two years probation, ordered to undergo evaluation and testing, and given credit for 18 days served in the Marion County Jail. The sentence handed down in each case will run concurrently.
MARION COUNTY, IL
q95fm.net

Man Convicted of Trafficking Meth in Eastern Kentucky Sentenced to 25 Years

A federal court sentenced a Tennessee man to 25 years in prison Yesterday for drug trafficking in Eastern Kentucky. 39-year-old Marlon Jermaine Johnson of Nashville was found guilty back in July of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams of meth, possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon and possessing a gun while trafficking drugs.
NASHVILLE, TN
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man arrested in Pulaski County

A Russell Springs man was arrested in Pulaski County earlier this week on multiple charges. According to arrest records, 32-year-old Derek Dwayne Burdine was arrested in Pulaski County and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain insurance, no registration plates, and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
edglentoday.com

ISP Plans Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols In Madison and St. Clair Counties

COLLINSVILLE – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 11 Commander, Captain Casey Faro, announces the ISP will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Madison and St. Clair County during December. ACE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more

EDITOR'S NOTE: The article was updated with the correct name of the suspect. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor pleaded guilty on Monday to several charges involving deceptive business practices. Blake Mahoney pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more and several counts of passing a bad check. He pleaded guilty to nine charges over four The post Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man indicted and accused of shooting at three federal task force officers

A man from Missouri has been indicted and accused of shooting at three federal task force officers during a 2021 standoff. Derek D. Brown, 49, of Jennings, appeared in court Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to three counts of assault on a federal officer, three counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was originally indicted on Oct. 13, 2021.
JENNINGS, MO
WBKO

UPDATE: KSP releases details on fatal collision in Barren County

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision on North Jackson Highway in Barren County. It happened Wednesday at around 3:30 p.m. near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway (US 31-E). Officials say 71-year-old Wanda W. Cross, from Cave City, was driving south on...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Three Counties in Eastern Kentucky Selected for Post-Election Audit

Three Eastern Kentucky counties on Monday were selected by the Kentucky Attorney General’s office to take part in a standard post-election audit. The three counties, Breathitt, Laurel, and Rowan were randomly selected along with 9 other counties in the state and the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations will be conducting the audits.
KENTUCKY STATE
q95fm.net

Laurel County Man Charged with Assault, Woman Sent to Trauma Center

A man from Laurel County is now facing charges following an assault on a woman and endangering several children. 26 year old Travis Austin Hall on Sunday morning surrendered to Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies. According to police, Hall was involved in an incident that occurred outside of London, just...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
953wiki.com

Statement from Attorney General Cameron Regarding Motion to Dismiss Kentucky Bankers Association Lawsuit

FRANKFORT, Ky. (November 23, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today issued a statement regarding the Kentucky Bankers Association (KBA) lawsuit. Last month, Attorney General Cameron joined a coalition of attorneys general in an investigation into alleged consumer protection law violations related to ESG investment practices of six major, national banks. Earlier this month, the KBA sued Attorney General Cameron’s office to thwart the investigation.
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

Western Kentucky counties see 211 new COVID cases over the past week

The Green River District Health Department says its seven western Kentucky counties saw a collective 211 new positive COVID-19 cases over the past week. That's in addition to three new COVID-19 deaths throughout the counties, according to GRDHD. New COVID-19 cases and deaths were reported in:. 112 new cases in...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Anti-gun-violence advocates call for changes to Kentucky laws

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At least nineteen states have red flag laws on the books to keep guns out of the hands of individuals deemed dangerous by the courts, law enforcement or family members. Kentucky is not one of those states. However, anti-gun-violence advocates, are pushing to change that. In...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy