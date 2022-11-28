Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Three sentenced on felony drug charges in Marion County Court
Three people were sentenced on felony possession of methamphetamine in Marion County Court on Tuesday. 46-year-old Sherry Altom of North Hickory in Centralia pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of under five grams of methamphetamine. She was sentenced to two years probation, ordered to undergo evaluation and testing, and given credit for 18 days served in the Marion County Jail. The sentence handed down in each case will run concurrently.
q95fm.net
Man Convicted of Trafficking Meth in Eastern Kentucky Sentenced to 25 Years
A federal court sentenced a Tennessee man to 25 years in prison Yesterday for drug trafficking in Eastern Kentucky. 39-year-old Marlon Jermaine Johnson of Nashville was found guilty back in July of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams of meth, possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon and possessing a gun while trafficking drugs.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested in Pulaski County
A Russell Springs man was arrested in Pulaski County earlier this week on multiple charges. According to arrest records, 32-year-old Derek Dwayne Burdine was arrested in Pulaski County and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain insurance, no registration plates, and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
edglentoday.com
ISP Plans Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols In Madison and St. Clair Counties
COLLINSVILLE – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 11 Commander, Captain Casey Faro, announces the ISP will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Madison and St. Clair County during December. ACE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
Campbellsville man dies in tractor accident
A man died Monday after a farming accident in Campbellsville.
Missouri man executed for murder of police officer
A man convicted of murder was put to death in the midwestern US state of Missouri on Tuesday in an execution that his 19-year-old daughter was barred from witnessing. Johnson was the 17th inmate put to death in the United States this year.
Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more
EDITOR'S NOTE: The article was updated with the correct name of the suspect. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) An area contractor pleaded guilty on Monday to several charges involving deceptive business practices. Blake Mahoney pleaded guilty to stealing $25,000 or more and several counts of passing a bad check. He pleaded guilty to nine charges over four The post Missouri contractor pleads guilty to stealing $25,000 or more appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Missouri man indicted and accused of shooting at three federal task force officers
A man from Missouri has been indicted and accused of shooting at three federal task force officers during a 2021 standoff. Derek D. Brown, 49, of Jennings, appeared in court Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to three counts of assault on a federal officer, three counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was originally indicted on Oct. 13, 2021.
WBKO
UPDATE: KSP releases details on fatal collision in Barren County
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision on North Jackson Highway in Barren County. It happened Wednesday at around 3:30 p.m. near the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway (US 31-E). Officials say 71-year-old Wanda W. Cross, from Cave City, was driving south on...
Iowa Stand Your Ground Law Used To Dismiss Manslaughter Charges
(Cedar Rapids, IA) An Iowa man’s manslaughter charge is dismissed, per the state’s Stand Your Ground law. James Siegel was initially charged with Voluntary Manslaughter after shooting Ty Casey in his Cedar Rapids home. Siegel’s trial was scheduled for April. The Stand, Your Ground law allows people to use deadly force within reason in self-defense cases.
wymt.com
Police chase in Southern Kentucky leaves one man facing DUI charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is facing a host of charges after a police chase. On Friday night, two Wayne County sheriff’s deputies noticed a car that did not stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Meadow Creek and Dodson Hollow Roads. Police...
AG: Penalize doctor who spoke of Ohio 10-year-old’s abortion
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican attorney general on Wednesday asked the state medical licensing board to discipline an Indianapolis doctor who has spoken publicly about providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio after its more-restrictive abortion law took effect. The complaint alleges Dr....
Kentucky agency launches probe into facility accused of abusing developmentally delayed child
The Kentucky agency that oversees state youth centers said it has launched an investigation into allegations of abuse made by the mother of a developmentally delayed child who was allegedly choked, scratched and taunted at the same Louisville foster care facility where a 7-year-old boy suffocated to death in July.
q95fm.net
Three Counties in Eastern Kentucky Selected for Post-Election Audit
Three Eastern Kentucky counties on Monday were selected by the Kentucky Attorney General’s office to take part in a standard post-election audit. The three counties, Breathitt, Laurel, and Rowan were randomly selected along with 9 other counties in the state and the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations will be conducting the audits.
WSAZ
Driver indicted following crash that killed 8-year-old, injured 11-year-old
GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) – A woman has been indicted by a grand jury following an accident that resulted in the death of an 8-year-old. Kentucky State Post 14 responded to the single-vehicle accident on January 24, 2021. The driver, Crystal Hodge, 37, has been formally charged with assault, wanton...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Charged with Assault, Woman Sent to Trauma Center
A man from Laurel County is now facing charges following an assault on a woman and endangering several children. 26 year old Travis Austin Hall on Sunday morning surrendered to Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies. According to police, Hall was involved in an incident that occurred outside of London, just...
953wiki.com
Statement from Attorney General Cameron Regarding Motion to Dismiss Kentucky Bankers Association Lawsuit
FRANKFORT, Ky. (November 23, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today issued a statement regarding the Kentucky Bankers Association (KBA) lawsuit. Last month, Attorney General Cameron joined a coalition of attorneys general in an investigation into alleged consumer protection law violations related to ESG investment practices of six major, national banks. Earlier this month, the KBA sued Attorney General Cameron’s office to thwart the investigation.
wevv.com
Western Kentucky counties see 211 new COVID cases over the past week
The Green River District Health Department says its seven western Kentucky counties saw a collective 211 new positive COVID-19 cases over the past week. That's in addition to three new COVID-19 deaths throughout the counties, according to GRDHD. New COVID-19 cases and deaths were reported in:. 112 new cases in...
wymt.com
Anti-gun-violence advocates call for changes to Kentucky laws
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At least nineteen states have red flag laws on the books to keep guns out of the hands of individuals deemed dangerous by the courts, law enforcement or family members. Kentucky is not one of those states. However, anti-gun-violence advocates, are pushing to change that. In...
12 Kentucky counties to undergo election audits
Cameron said the audit investigations will generally be looking for cases of electioneering or bribery.
