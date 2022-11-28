Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ksro.com
House Fire Displaces 10 in Sebastopol
Ten people are without a place to live after a fire gutted their house in Sebastopol. The fire, which started late Wednesday night, also damaged three other buildings and caused an estimated 750-thousand-dollars in damage. Flames damaged two houses and a clothing store, and destroyed three or four vehicles parked in a carport at one of the houses. Investigators blame several bottles of gasoline in the backyard of the house that was destroyed for accelerating the fire.
mendofever.com
Male Subject Taking Pictures, Subject Dancing – Ukiah Police Logs 12.02.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
sonomasun.com
City of Sonoma has new police chief
The City of Sonoma announced today the selection of Lieutenant Brandon Cutting as the new Chief of Police, effective December 6, 2022. An 18-year veteran of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department, Cutting was the top pick following an internal recruitment process. “Brandon’s commitment to the department, extensive police experience...
4 injured as bus smashes through shopping center parking lot
DALY CITY, Calif. (AP) — A commuter bus smashed into 16 cars at a San Francisco Bay Area shopping center on Friday, injuring four people, one of them critically, authorities said.
sonomasun.com
So how’s Sonoma doing with its trash?
The short answer is that we are doing fairly well. From January through October 2022, the recycling rate of Sonoma residents was 28 percent by weight. The organics collection/composting rate was 42 percent. This means Sonoma residents diverted 70 percent of their trash away from landfills. These diverted materials are either recycled or composted, and then reused.
ksro.com
Glass Fire Scars Being Watched for Possible Flooding
Firefighters in Santa Rosa are keeping an extra close eye on today’s storm. That’s because it increases the risk for flash floods and mudslides in areas around burn scars from the 2020 Glass Fire. Crews say the hills above the city haven’t regrown the way they should, allowing more water to flow faster. That’s what happened last year when an entire neighborhood flooded and nearly 100 people had to be evacuated.
2 wanted for robbing cannabis delivery van in Santa Rosa; reward offered
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department is searching for two suspects who robbed a cannabis delivery van on Thursday. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest. The cannabis delivery driver made a delivery in Oakland, getting cash in return, SRPD […]
ksro.com
Pedestrian Killed Outside of Rohnert Park Monday Morning Identified
The man who was killed outside of Rohnert Park after being hit twice by vehicles is being identified. CHP say the victim is 39-year-old Jay Holloway from Santa Rosa. The say Holloway was walking along Stony Point Road, south of Wilfred Avenue, early Monday morning when he walked into the roadway and was struck by an approaching Ford Ranger. The Ford driver pulled over and called 911. It is then believed another vehicle drove by and hit Holloway and kept going, possibly unaware they had hit someone. Holloway was declared dead at the scene. CHP is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them.
CHP: Man found wandering on I-580 with a gun had $110,000 worth of fentanyl in his vehicle
A man found wandering through lanes of traffic with a gun last Tuesday was allegedly discovered to have thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl in his vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Bus crashes into 16 vehicles in Serramonte Center parking lot, multiple injuries
(KRON) — One person is in critical condition after a bus crashed through the parking lot at the Serramonte Center in Daly City on Friday in what’s been described as a “multi casualty incident.” In video from the scene, the bus has already come to a halt in the middle of the parking lot. The […]
ksro.com
Lucy Kortum, Sonoma County Environmental Activist, Passes Away
Longtime Sonoma County environmental activist and preservationist Lucy Kortum is dead at the age of 94. Kortum, the wife of the late Bill Kortum, died Wednesday. The couple was behind several local historic preservation efforts. They included stopping PG&E from building a nuclear power plant on Bodega Head, and protecting public access to ten miles of land on the north Sonoma Coast. A large subdivision was proposed for that land in the early 1960’s. The Kortum’s were also behind the creation of the California Coastal Commission and the landmark California Coastal Act in the 1970’s.
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigating Armed Robbery of Cannabis Delivery Driver
Police in Santa Rosa are investigating an armed robbery of a cannabis delivery driver that occurred Thursday. On Thursday at 4:40 p.m., a delivery driver returning from a delivery in Oakland pulled onto Piner Place in Santa Rosa when a black Audi sedan pulled up directly behind the van and lightly rear-ended it, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.
2.9 earthquake strikes near Walnut Creek
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.9 earthquake struck in Contra Costa County Saturday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake happened around Mt. Diablo — approximately 10 miles east of Walnut Creek. The earthquake happened around 4:27 p.m. PT. USGS said the depth of the quake is 15.9 kilometers […]
sonomamag.com
Explore Hidden Gem Restaurants in This Eclectic Sonoma Town
For decades, Guerneville was a sleepy hideaway best known for its Russian River resorts and gay-friendly community. Flash forward to today, and the proudly self-proclaimed “gayberhood” is now a fashionable dining destination and a burgeoning resort retreat for straight folks, too. Guerneville has retained its laidback charm, so...
ksro.com
Electrical Issues Keep Two Petaluma Schools Closed Until Monday
Two high schools in Petaluma will be closed today because of electrical issues. Casa Grande and Sonoma Mountain High Schools, which share a campus, are dealing with a major electrical equipment malfunction. The campus is without power and is expected to reopen Monday. This will be the second day the schools are closed because of the power outage, which has taken down critical phone and fire alarm systems.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa PD Donates Food Boxes and Christmas Trees to the Needy
The Santa Rosa Police Department is helping families in need feel the holiday spirit. The department and volunteers with Operation Christmas Tree held a one-night pop-up event at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds earlier this week. They provided those in need with food boxes, Christmas trees, ornaments and lights. The Windsor-based Operation Christmas Tree launched in 2020, partnering with organizations to provide families in need with support after applying to be eligible to participate.
Man found dead in remains of residential fire in Oakland
OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A man died in a residential fire Tuesday evening in Oakland's San Antonio neighborhood, fire officials said. Someone called firefighters just after 6 p.m. to say smoke was coming from a two-story building in the 2300 block of Foothill Boulevard near Garfield Municipal Playground. Firefighters responded and located a man dead in the kitchen of a unit, fire spokesman Michael Hunt said. The man suffered burns to his body, Hunt said. His name was not available late Wednesday morning from the Alameda County coroner's bureau.The fire stayed within the unit where it started, Hunt said. Tenants in other units were not displaced, he said.Firefighters were still investigating the cause of the blaze Wednesday.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area freeze warning north and south - cold everywhere else
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. - The City and County of Sonoma have extended their extreme-cold weather warming center operations through Saturday morning Friday this afternoon, Marin County opened up a similar center in San Rafael. The winter weather tug-of-war will be fully engaged this weekend and official winter is still three...
sonomamag.com
Petaluma Restaurant Seems Michelin-Bound
Michelin ratings for California restaurants will be revealed Monday, Dec. 5, and my money is on newcomer Table Culture Provisions in Petaluma to win its first star. Chefs and owners Stéphane Saint Louis and Steven Vargas have created a destination restaurant that recently attracted the attention of the San Francisco Chronicle, landing them on the coveted Top 25 Restaurants for Fall list. A recent visit and exploration of their 10-course tasting menu was even more impressive than my first visit in January.
KTVU FOX 2
Petaluma: Two high schools closed Friday due to electrical equipment malfunction
PETALUMA, Calif. - Two high schools in Petaluma will be closed Friday, according to Sonoma County education officials. Casa Grande High School and Sonoma Mountain High School in Petaluma will be closed for the day due to electrical equipment malfunctioning at the schools. Both share the same campus. Officials said...
