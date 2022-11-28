The tree giveaway at Valley Grande Walking Trail Tuesday was a tremendous success - and it only took a half hour. Doug Buster of the Cemetery Preservation Group, one of the groups sponsoring the giveaway, said, "We started with 400 trees. The forestry people from the state, the Arbor Day Foundation, people from International Paper, were all there helping. None of them had seen anything like it as far as the response. We had over 200 people show up and all 400 trees were gone in about 35 minutes."

DALLAS COUNTY, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO