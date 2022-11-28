Read full article on original website
WSFA
Montgomery Salvation Army finds temporary Christmas distribution center
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Salvation Army of Montgomery now has the keys to a temporary Christmas distribution center. It located in an empty store near Atlanta Highway and has plenty of space to organize various holiday supply drives. “We’ll have pallets of canned goods and dry goods that will...
WSFA
Details on Montgomery County damage, deaths to be released at 10 a.m.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA First Alert weather team tracked severe weather overnight into Wednesday morning. The storms moved eastward, bringing with it tornado warnings for several counties in our viewing area. Two people died and multiple people were injured in Montgomery County. According to the Montgomery County EMA’s...
selmasun.com
Wannabe Rescued to host Annual Santa Photos
Wannabe Rescued Inc. will host its Annual Santa Photos on the first two weekends in December at Tractor Supply. The public is welcome to bring their pets to have their picture taken with Santa. Children are also welcome. Pictures will be taken at the following dates and times:. Dec. 3:...
Survivor of tornado that killed 2 in small Alabama community ‘lucky to be alive’
Chaz Johnston, awakened early Wednesday by a television station weather alert, got up just in time to hear a tornado bearing down on his home on Cobb Lane in the Flatwood community, just north of Montgomery. “I come outside and it’s just a wreck. And really devastating for the community,”...
selmasun.com
400 trees given away in a half hour in Valley Grande tree project
The tree giveaway at Valley Grande Walking Trail Tuesday was a tremendous success - and it only took a half hour. Doug Buster of the Cemetery Preservation Group, one of the groups sponsoring the giveaway, said, "We started with 400 trees. The forestry people from the state, the Arbor Day Foundation, people from International Paper, were all there helping. None of them had seen anything like it as far as the response. We had over 200 people show up and all 400 trees were gone in about 35 minutes."
WALA-TV FOX10
NWS upgrades deadly overnight Montgomery County tornado to EF-2
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service office in Birmingham continues to survey damage following overnight storms that swept across the state. Wednesday afternoon, NWS officials opted to upgrade the preliminary size and strength of a deadly Montgomery County tornado to an EF-2. The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency said the upgrade means the tornado that hit the Flatwood community in a northern portion of the county had winds up to 115 mph.
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Search Canceled for Missing Woman in Montgomery
UPDATE: The search for a missing woman in Montgomery has been canceled. Investigators have provided no further details. The Montgomery Police Department needs your help finding a missing woman. Police say 72-year-old Classie Jones may be living with a condition that impairs her judgment. She was last seen on Tuesday,...
tallasseetribune.com
Storm causes damage across Elmore County
A possible tornado left damage across southern Elmore County Wednesday morning. Elmore County officials were out before sunrise assessing damage following a line of storms. Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said there is damage. “There are trees down and power lines down in the Willow Springs and Dozier Road area,”...
selmasun.com
Tree giveaway in Valley Grande is tomorrow
Tomorrow 400 three-gallon trees will be given away at Valley Grande Walking Trail from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The giveaway is a partnership between International Paper and Abor Day Foundation, as well as Alabama Urban Forestry Association, Alabama Forestry Commission, Alabama Cooperative Extension System, and the Cemetery Preservation Group.
WSFA
Wetumpka residents recall overnight tornado as cleanup gets underway
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a long day of cleanup for some families in Wetumpka hit hard by Tuesday night’s severe weather. According to the Elmore County Emergency Management Agency, the worst hit areas were along Willow Springs Road and Jasmine Hill Road. Both are located just off busy U.S. Highway 231.
WSFA
Pedestrian struck, killed on Montgomery’s Troy Hwy.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. According to police, the incident happened in the 2000 block of Troy Hwy. Wednesday night. Authorities said the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details about the crash have been released.
wtvy.com
School Closings and Delays for November 30, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here is a current list of Wiregrass area school systems closing or delayed as a result of severe weather:. EUFAULA CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED UNTIL 7 A.M. OPP CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED. VIVIAN B. ADAMS SCHOOL - CLOSED. HOUSTON ACADEMY - NO CLOSING OR...
selmasun.com
State Capitol to hold Christmas Tree lighting on Friday
The State Capitol in Montgomery will hold a Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. The 151st Alabama Army National Guard Band will perform musical selections at 5 p.m.
selmasun.com
National AIDS Memorial Quilt initiative coming to Selma on Saturday
A national AIDS memorial quilt initiative is coming to Selma this weekend. “Change the Pattern," a multi-city initiative issuing a call to action addressing HIV in Black, Brown, and LGBTQ+ communities in the South, arrives in Selma on Christmas parade day on Dec. 3. Organizers spoke to The Selma Sun...
WSFA
Overturned 18-wheeler at I-65/85 interchange causes delays
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lanes of Interstate 65 northbound near Day Street and the I-65/85 interchange are back open after a crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened right after the entrance ramp to I-65 NB from Day Street. The tractor trailer blocked the two middle lanes of the roadway.
WSFA
MPD: Missing elderly woman found safe
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled a missing and endangered person alert for an elderly Montgomery woman. Authorities issued the alert for 72-year-old Classie Jones late Tuesday night after she was last seen earlier that day in the area of Eton Road. Wednesday afternoon, Montgomery...
WSFA
Montgomery Zoo to transform into winter wonderland for annual lights festival
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo is gearing up to bring back its holiday tradition, the annual Christmas Lights Festival. Friday, the city of Montgomery and the zoo will transform into a Winter Wonderland displaying thousands of sparkling and twinkling lights and festive decorations. You can watch the official lighting on WSFA 12 News at 6 p.m.
alabamanews.net
Elmore County Storm Damage Confirmed
Storm damage has been confirmed in Elmore County from the tornado-warned storm that moved through just before 4AM Wednesday. The river bridge on U.S. Highway 231 on the Elmore/Montgomery county line had to be closed due to downed power lines. It has since reopened. Elmore County EMA Director Keith Barnett...
