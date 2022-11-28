Read full article on original website
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 13: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters gives you everything you need to know going into Week 13. We'll tell you about all the games, players and matchups you should be watching out for, as well as give a prediction for each game on this week's slate. Thursday, Dec. 1. Buffalo...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Chiefs-Bengals
The Kansas City Chiefs have clinched a winning record for the 10th consecutive NFL season, but the Bengals have owned the Chiefs in Cincinnati. The Bengals have won six home games in a row against the Chiefs and six of the past seven overall, including the 27-24 overtime thriller in the AFC Championship Game last season.
FOX Sports
Browns, Raiders among five NFL dark-horse contenders
When the pages of the calendar flip to the month of December, football coaches around the NFL know it is time to prepare for playoff football. The energy and intensity of these "win-or-go" home games bring out the best in players and coaches hoping to feel the confetti fall on their shoulders as world champions.
FOX Sports
Giants make in-person push for OBJ, but are Cowboys still the favorites?
Odell Beckham Jr. kicked off his free agent/publicity tour in New Jersey on Thursday night by stepping back into his past and embracing the nostalgia. And according to one of his former Giants teammates, the lure of returning to his old home could be strong. "I told him, ‘Man, it...
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Detroit Lions game score vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: TV channel, time, live updates
Detroit Lions (4-7) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-7) When: 1 p.m. Sunday. Where: Ford Field. ...
FOX Sports
Jimmy G, 49ers host Tua led Dolphins in Week 13, who has more to prove? | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho and Joy Taylor discuss who has more to prove in Week 13’s matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the San Francisco 49ers. Joy weighs in and explains the 49ers have more to prove heading into Week 13 due to their poor record. Acho explains the Dolphins have more to prove in Week 13 because they have not been to the playoffs in years and there is doubt surrounding their legitimacy as contenders.
FOX Sports
Prime Time in Pac-12: How Deion Sanders will impact Colorado, conference, sport
It's Prime Time in the Power 5. After leading Jackson State to its second-straight SWAC title and a 12-0 record, Deion Sanders has been announced as the next head coach at Colorado. With that announcement begins a new era in Boulder and beyond, and signifies the arrival of a cultural icon — and one of the sport’s best coaches — to the FBS coaching ranks.
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders reportedly preparing to jump to Colorado
Deion Sanders appears to be heading to Colorado. The Jackson State head coach and former NFL star is preparing to "make an exit in order to take" the vacant position with the Buffaloes, according to an ESPN report. Jackson State will play in the SWAC title game on Saturday, and...
FOX Sports
Josh Allen steps aside, and Bills are more dangerous for it
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — This wasn’t a statement game from Josh Allen. It was a statement game from offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. The Buffalo Bills finally allowed Allen a moment to relax — something they’d struggled to do so far this season. Outside of the Bills’ 24-10...
FOX Sports
College Football: The top 15 NFL Draft prospects in Championship Week
Every NFL team is searching for college players who perform at their best when the lights shine brightest. This weekend's conference championships Friday and Saturday provide exactly that type of scenario, especially with it becoming increasingly common for star players to sit out bowl games. Given that the teams still...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 13: Should you bet on the Giants to cover at home against the Commanders?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P breaks down the Week 13 matchup between the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants. Should you bet on the Giants as underdogs?
FOX Sports
Can Bucs succeed despite floundering offense? We use history as a guide
Much of the perspective on the Buccaneers' 5-6 start has centered around Tampa Bay's underwhelming play and losing record in potentially Tom Brady's final NFL season. But given how much the Bucs' offense has struggled to score points this season, it's historically impressive that Tampa Bay has even been able to salvage five wins in 11 games.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 13: Should you bet on Derrick Henry and the Titans to have a big game against the Eagles?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P breaks down the Week 13 matchup between the Tennessee Titans and the Philadelphia Eagles. He likes Derrick Henry and the Titans to have big games against the Eagles.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 13: Should you bet on Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins to have a big game against the 49ers?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P breaks down the Week 13 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the San Francisco 49ers. Sammy P discusses Tua Tagovailoa and if he will have a big game.
FOX Sports
Cowboys pass rush could make history. Colts provide a golden opportunity
It's fortunate for the Cowboys that most of their premier pass-rushers are under contract for the next few years, because this coming Sunday presents the type of matchup that breaks the bank. This isn't exactly game-changing analysis. The 2022 Cowboys are piling up sacks at a startling rate, and now...
FOX Sports
Bradley Chubb's trade to Miami shook him. Now he feels an injection of new life
Bradley Chubb has been hearing Von Miller's voice in his head over the past few weeks, particularly a piece of advice Miller gave Chubb in his rookie season. It has proven invaluable ever since the Denver Broncos traded the edge rusher to the Miami Dolphins a month ago — a move that ratcheted up the team's Super Bowl expectations.
