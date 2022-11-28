Emmanuel Acho and Joy Taylor discuss who has more to prove in Week 13’s matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the San Francisco 49ers. Joy weighs in and explains the 49ers have more to prove heading into Week 13 due to their poor record. Acho explains the Dolphins have more to prove in Week 13 because they have not been to the playoffs in years and there is doubt surrounding their legitimacy as contenders.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO