Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit Michigan residents' bank accounts.
Stimulus payment worth $2,900 is comingPhoto byKarolina Grabowska/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Soon Michigan residents started getting the fortune of stimulus payments as the newly approved plan claimed.
American workers hate their jobs so much that nearly half of them wouldn’t wish it on their worst enemy
Workers are becoming increasingly disheartened that work is failing to meet their expectations.
Employer Forced to Pay $500k After Being Caught Stealing Worker's Wages
Urgent Home Care Inc. was fined $521,905 by a court in Arizona.
Exclusive: How financially backed by the DeVos family and endorsed by Trump led to Tudor Dixon losing her midterm
Tudor Dixon, who was backed by Betsy DeVos, lost her election race for the Governor of Michigan, and she was also endorsed by former president Donald Trump. A lot of people have been shocked by this.
The jobs that built America’s middle class are disappearing, intensifying its downfall
White-collar workers, particularly middle managers are in a tight spot as layoffs loom. It's putting the American Dream at risk.
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City. While the idea of...
Boycott Home Depot Calls After Founder Helped Block Student Debt Relief
A conservative group founded by Home Depot's Bernie Marcus supported two borrowers who challenged the debt relief plan.
Tech firms sponsored 45,000 H-1B workers in the past 3 years, report says. Many are now laid-off and struggling to stay in the US.
At least 350 immigrants were affected by Meta and Twitter's most recent job cuts, Bloomberg reported.
President Joe Biden to visit Michigan
President Joe Biden is visiting Michigan on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
AOL Corp
Judge rejects Trump immunity claim in suit stemming from 2020 election
Washington — A federal judge in Washington rejected former President Donald Trump's claim of absolute immunity in a civil lawsuit involving his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The opinion issued Monday from U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan stemmed from a suit filed by the...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Senior living developer disbarred over $50 million green card fraud scheme
Former purported senior living community developer Victoria Chan permanently lost her license to practice law in California this quarter after having pleaded guilty to a multimillion dollar green card fraud scheme in 2018. Chan was among 22 California attorneys disbarred by the state Bar Association in the third quarter, according...
Some employers easing degree requirements for jobs
(NewsNation) — With more jobs than job seekers, some employers are changing the way they look at degree requirements. In September, there were 10.7 million job openings but only 5.8 million job seekers. So, companies looking to fill roles have begun loosening requirements for high-paying jobs, including dropping requirements for degrees.
Democrats are optimistic Michigan’s presidential primary could be moved up. What does that mean for the GOP?
Michigan’s Republican-led state senate on Tuesday night passed a bill that would move Michigan’s presidential primary election from March to February, making it among the first in the nation. Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, introduced the bill earlier this month, and cast his motivation as helping the whole...
Opinion: How a 14-year-old Hispanic immigrant became an entrepreneur in the U.S.
Elizabeth Cordero honors both her past in Mexico and her present in the U.S. by celebrating her blended worlds. Read more here.
Here’s a minute-by-minute account of Biden’s 3-hour Tuesday trip to Michigan
TITTABAWASSEE TOWNSHIP, MI — President Joe Biden visited mid-Michigan Tuesday, Nov. 29, during a fast-paced, 3-hour and 17-minute visit aimed at highlighting how his economic plan has bolstered the state’s next-gen tech industries. The capstone of his visit involved a rally event at SK Siltron, an expanding Monitor...
State board certifies Michigan election results despite protest from some GOP candidates
The Michigan Board of State Canvassers unanimously voted Monday to certify the results of the Nov. 8 election. The midterm election resulted in victories for the three Democratic incumbents in the top statewide offices. Democrats in Michigan also took control of both the state House and Senate, making it the first time in four decades […] The post State board certifies Michigan election results despite protest from some GOP candidates appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Former Oxford School Board members warn every Michigan parent
Oxford Community Schools had a policy in place to assess threats at school. Former Board members say it never got implemented.
As senators debate the Kroger-Albertsons merger, some grocery employees still aren't being paid
Chief executives of the two largest U.S. supermarket chains, Kroger and Albertsons, stood before members of the Senate Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights on Tuesday to defend a proposed $20 billion merger. Rodney McMullen, chairman and CEO of The Kroger Co., told committee members, chaired by Sen....
Most UK businesses think ‘Brexit freedoms’ not a priority, survey finds
Study by British Chambers of Commerce reveals flagship bill to purge EU laws is low priority for firms
Detroit News
Judge blocks release of search warrant documents in Chatfield investigation
Lansing — An Ingham County judge last week stopped the release of several documents related to a criminal investigation into former House Speaker Lee Chatfield after Attorney General Dana Nessel's office urged the court to keep the information suppressed. Ingham County Circuit Judge Wanda Stokes on Nov. 21 ordered...
