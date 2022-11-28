ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AOL Corp

Judge rejects Trump immunity claim in suit stemming from 2020 election

Washington — A federal judge in Washington rejected former President Donald Trump's claim of absolute immunity in a civil lawsuit involving his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The opinion issued Monday from U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan stemmed from a suit filed by the...
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Senior living developer disbarred over $50 million green card fraud scheme

Former purported senior living community developer Victoria Chan permanently lost her license to practice law in California this quarter after having pleaded guilty to a multimillion dollar green card fraud scheme in 2018. Chan was among 22 California attorneys disbarred by the state Bar Association in the third quarter, according...
The Hill

Some employers easing degree requirements for jobs

(NewsNation) — With more jobs than job seekers, some employers are changing the way they look at degree requirements. In September, there were 10.7 million job openings but only 5.8 million job seekers. So, companies looking to fill roles have begun loosening requirements for high-paying jobs, including dropping requirements for degrees.
Michigan Advance

State board certifies Michigan election results despite protest from some GOP candidates

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers unanimously voted Monday to certify the results of the Nov. 8 election. The midterm election resulted in victories for the three Democratic incumbents in the top statewide offices. Democrats in Michigan also took control of both the state House and Senate, making it the first time in four decades […] The post State board certifies Michigan election results despite protest from some GOP candidates appeared first on Michigan Advance.
