Albuquerque, NM

golobos.com

Lobos Snap Saint Mary’s Home Win Streak with 69-65 Win

MORAGA, Calif. – The New Mexico men’s basketball team remained unbeaten on the season with a 69-65 victory at Saint Mary’s on Wednesday night. The Lobos (7-0) overcame a slow start to down the Gaels (5-2) and snap their school-record 23-game home win streak and their 29-game non-conference home win streak.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Edwards caps career with USC all-region accolade

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Capping her career with another accolade, New Mexico women’s soccer senior Jadyn Edwards was named a third-team all-Pacific Region selection announced by the United Soccer Coaches on Wednesday. A first-team all-Mountain West Conference selection this fall, Edwards led the Lobos and ranked second in the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Eight Lobos Earn Postseason MW Honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Aaron Rodriguez, Christian Washington and A.J. Haulcy all earned Second Team All-Mountain West honors, and overall eight Lobos earned postseason honors as the Mountain West announced the official postseason teams. For New Mexico, the eight total honorees tied for the most for the program since UNM had 10 honorees in 2012. Jerrick Reed II, Donte Martin, Cody Moon, J.C. Davis and Reco Hannah all were named Honorable Mention.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Strong Second Half Propels Lobos Past Colonels

THIBODAUX, La.— The Lobo women’s basketball team opened the third quarter with a 16-0 run, which proved to be the difference as New Mexico concluded its road trip with a 72-55 win over Nicholls on Tuesday night. UNM outscored Nicholls 25-11 in the third quarter and 42-25 in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

New Mexico State head coach Greg Heiar takes ‘full responsibility’ after shooting involving NMSU player

LAS CRUCES N.M. (KTSM) – In his first public comments since a deadly shooting involving one of his players, New Mexico State men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar said he took, “full responsibility,” for what happened Nov. 19 in Albuquerque. Heiar opened the press conference by reading a prepared statement but did not answer questions specifically […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Dylan Chavez verbally commits to NMSU on Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Stand-out local basketball player Dylan Chavez announced on Sunday at the Albuquerque Basketball Club facility that he is taking his talents to the New Mexico State Aggies. The La Cueva junior verbally committed to the Aggies and says that even with seven Division I offers, they felt like the best fit. “You […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Highschool Basketball Pro

Santa Fe, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces beats Albuquerque in “best & worst” cities for singles, study suggests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest take on the so-called “best and worst” cities for singles has Las Cruces fairing better than Albuquerque, according to a study from WalletHub. An internet site known for ranking everything from weather to airline credit cards, WalletHub says it generated its dating rankings based on “36 key indicators of dating-friendliness.” […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Vote on Midtown Santa Fe on Wednesday

The Santa Fe governing body will vote on the plan, which would see the city develop the campus into more than 1,000 units of market rate and affordable housing. The Santa Fe governing body will vote on the plan, which would see the city develop the campus into more than 1,000 units of market rate and affordable housing.
SANTA FE, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Holiday Munchies Festival to be Held at the Plaza in Las Cruces

The Munchies Festival, born in Albuquerque, is headed to Las Cruces Dec. 17. Tell ABQ has taken the festival on the road, with a holiday flair, to southern New Mexico. The event is set 4-9 p.m. for Plaza de Las Cruces, Saturday, Dec. 17. Organizer Tierna Unruh Enos went to...
LAS CRUCES, NM
klaq.com

Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting

Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
LAS CRUCES, NM
winespectator.com

Restaurant Spotlight: La Boca in Santa Fe, N.M.

Housed in an adobe building in Santa Fe, N.M., the Wine Specatator Award of Excellence–winning La Boca ties the cuisine of Spain into the culture of the American Southwest. Opened in 2006, the restaurant is owned by regionally celebrated chef James Campbell Caruso, who grew up enjoying the Italian and Basque cooking of his grandmother and mother. Trained as an anthropologist, Caruso traveled throughout Mexico and Spain, researching and cooking the local fare while tying together traditional and contemporary Hispanic gastronomy in Iberia to that of the Americas.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Medal of Honor recipient from New Mexico dies at 97

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The second-to-last living Korean War Medal of Honor recipient has died at the age of 97. Hiroshi Miyamura was born in Gallup in 1925 and received the Medal of Honor for single-handedly covering the retreat of his troops when they were overrun. Miyamura killed 50 enemy troops before being captured. He spent […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2022 Twinkle Light Parade shines in Nob Hill on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque tradition, the city’s annual Twinkle Light Parade will roll through Nob Hill this Saturday night, December 3, starting at 5:15 p.m. This year (2022) the parade promises to feature more than 100 groups, around 260 cars, more than 4,000 participants, all stretching a mile down Central Avenue through Nob Hill. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in New Mexico

BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of three amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

