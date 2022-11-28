Read full article on original website
Lobos Snap Saint Mary’s Home Win Streak with 69-65 Win
MORAGA, Calif. – The New Mexico men’s basketball team remained unbeaten on the season with a 69-65 victory at Saint Mary’s on Wednesday night. The Lobos (7-0) overcame a slow start to down the Gaels (5-2) and snap their school-record 23-game home win streak and their 29-game non-conference home win streak.
Edwards caps career with USC all-region accolade
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Capping her career with another accolade, New Mexico women’s soccer senior Jadyn Edwards was named a third-team all-Pacific Region selection announced by the United Soccer Coaches on Wednesday. A first-team all-Mountain West Conference selection this fall, Edwards led the Lobos and ranked second in the...
Eight Lobos Earn Postseason MW Honors
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Aaron Rodriguez, Christian Washington and A.J. Haulcy all earned Second Team All-Mountain West honors, and overall eight Lobos earned postseason honors as the Mountain West announced the official postseason teams. For New Mexico, the eight total honorees tied for the most for the program since UNM had 10 honorees in 2012. Jerrick Reed II, Donte Martin, Cody Moon, J.C. Davis and Reco Hannah all were named Honorable Mention.
Strong Second Half Propels Lobos Past Colonels
THIBODAUX, La.— The Lobo women’s basketball team opened the third quarter with a 16-0 run, which proved to be the difference as New Mexico concluded its road trip with a 72-55 win over Nicholls on Tuesday night. UNM outscored Nicholls 25-11 in the third quarter and 42-25 in...
New Mexico State head coach Greg Heiar takes ‘full responsibility’ after shooting involving NMSU player
LAS CRUCES N.M. (KTSM) – In his first public comments since a deadly shooting involving one of his players, New Mexico State men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar said he took, “full responsibility,” for what happened Nov. 19 in Albuquerque. Heiar opened the press conference by reading a prepared statement but did not answer questions specifically […]
New Mexico State football is seeking a waiver for a possible bowl game
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Aggies football team is seeking a waiver from the NCAA Oversight Committee with to help with bowl eligibility. The Aggies currently have a 5-6 record and didn’t get to play a full 12 games this season due to one of their games being canceled. A deadly accident involving […]
New Mexico State asks for NCAA waiver to be considered for bowl despite 5-6 record
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – After its stunning blowout win over soon-to-be Conference USA foe Liberty on Saturday, New Mexico State hopes its 2022 season isn’t done just yet. On Monday, the Aggies filed an appeal for a waiver with the NCAA to become bowl eligible, despite being 5-6 on the year. The NCAA requires […]
Dylan Chavez verbally commits to NMSU on Sunday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Stand-out local basketball player Dylan Chavez announced on Sunday at the Albuquerque Basketball Club facility that he is taking his talents to the New Mexico State Aggies. The La Cueva junior verbally committed to the Aggies and says that even with seven Division I offers, they felt like the best fit. “You […]
Santa Fe, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Las Cruces beats Albuquerque in “best & worst” cities for singles, study suggests
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The latest take on the so-called “best and worst” cities for singles has Las Cruces fairing better than Albuquerque, according to a study from WalletHub. An internet site known for ranking everything from weather to airline credit cards, WalletHub says it generated its dating rankings based on “36 key indicators of dating-friendliness.” […]
Family, friends of student killed in UNM campus shooting speak out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of the UNM student killed in an on-campus shooting after police say he shot at an NMSU student is speaking out and demanding answers on if Brandon Travis’ death could’ve been prevented. Nearly 40 of Brandon Travis’ family, friends, and coaches joined a Zoom call, sharing who they knew Brandon […]
Vote on Midtown Santa Fe on Wednesday
The Santa Fe governing body will vote on the plan, which would see the city develop the campus into more than 1,000 units of market rate and affordable housing. The Santa Fe governing body will vote on the plan, which would see the city develop the campus into more than 1,000 units of market rate and affordable housing.
Holiday Munchies Festival to be Held at the Plaza in Las Cruces
The Munchies Festival, born in Albuquerque, is headed to Las Cruces Dec. 17. Tell ABQ has taken the festival on the road, with a holiday flair, to southern New Mexico. The event is set 4-9 p.m. for Plaza de Las Cruces, Saturday, Dec. 17. Organizer Tierna Unruh Enos went to...
Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting
Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
New Mexico restaurants featured in Yelp’s Top 100 Tacos Spots in America
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you love tacos, you might want to check out two taco restaurants in New Mexico named in Yelp’s Top 100 Tacos Spots in America. Yelp reviewers have spoken, ranking these two New Mexico restaurants in the top 100. El Paisa in Albuquerque was...
Restaurant Spotlight: La Boca in Santa Fe, N.M.
Housed in an adobe building in Santa Fe, N.M., the Wine Specatator Award of Excellence–winning La Boca ties the cuisine of Spain into the culture of the American Southwest. Opened in 2006, the restaurant is owned by regionally celebrated chef James Campbell Caruso, who grew up enjoying the Italian and Basque cooking of his grandmother and mother. Trained as an anthropologist, Caruso traveled throughout Mexico and Spain, researching and cooking the local fare while tying together traditional and contemporary Hispanic gastronomy in Iberia to that of the Americas.
Santa Fe Indian School hopes to bring new life to Paolo Soleri Amphitheater
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A uniquely designed amphitheater by Italian American architect Paolo Soleri sits decaying behind the Santa Fe Indian School’s sports stadium. Essentially unused for more than a decade now, the venue could see new life thanks to capital outlay funds from the state legislature. Crafted in the mid 1960s, the Paolo Soleri Amphitheater […]
Medal of Honor recipient from New Mexico dies at 97
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The second-to-last living Korean War Medal of Honor recipient has died at the age of 97. Hiroshi Miyamura was born in Gallup in 1925 and received the Medal of Honor for single-handedly covering the retreat of his troops when they were overrun. Miyamura killed 50 enemy troops before being captured. He spent […]
2022 Twinkle Light Parade shines in Nob Hill on Saturday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque tradition, the city’s annual Twinkle Light Parade will roll through Nob Hill this Saturday night, December 3, starting at 5:15 p.m. This year (2022) the parade promises to feature more than 100 groups, around 260 cars, more than 4,000 participants, all stretching a mile down Central Avenue through Nob Hill. […]
3 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of three amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
